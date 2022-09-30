Read full article on original website
Fort Scott Tribune
Steven Joe LaRue
Steven Joe LaRue, age 72, resident of Bronson, Kan., died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, Kan. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Cheney Witt Chapel. Burial will follow in the Bronson Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Carriage House, 310 S. Main St., Fort Scott. Memorials are suggested to the Steve LaRue Memorial Fund and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, P.O. Box 347, 201 S. Main St., Fort Scott, KS 66701. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.
Fort Scott Tribune
Russell Charles Snyder
Russell Charles Snyder, 87, of Fort Scott, left this earthly home to join his loved ones in Heaven on Saturday evening, Oct. 1, 2022 at Medicalodges Fort Scott. He was born March 10, 1935 to Lawrence and Dora (Russell) Snyder at rural Redfield, Kan. Russell had many adventures as a...
Fort Scott Tribune
Joe David Fleming
Joe David Fleming, age 74, Linn Valley, Kan., passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Calvary Baptist Church, La Cygne, Kan. Burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Calvary Baptist. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
Fort Scott Tribune
FSCC rodeo claims men's championship
The Fort Scott Community College rodeo team was named men’s champions at the Southeastern Oklahoma State University Rodeo Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in Durant, Okla. See Wednesday's print or online edition for full story.
Fort Scott Tribune
Lady Tigers place sixth in SEK tourney; prepare for postseason
Fort Scott High School’s Lady Tiger tennis squad finished in sixth place at the SEK League Tournament Saturday in Parsons. As a team, Fort Scott’s girls scored 17 points to finish sixth behind Independence in first with 56 points; Parsons in second with 36 points; Chanute in third with 30 points; Labette County High School in fourth with 27 points; and Pittsburg in fifth with 19 points. Coffeyville finished seventh with three points.
Fort Scott Tribune
Mitchell pleads not guilty to murder charges
The defendant in a 2021 double-murder case entered pleas of not guilty to five felony counts and one misdemeanor count Monday morning in Bourbon County District Court. See the print or online edition of the Tribune for complete story.
