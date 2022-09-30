Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Vancouver Business Journal
Nonprofit Spotlight: Evergreen Habitat for Humanity
An affiliate organization of Habitat for Humanity, Evergreen Habitat for Humanity in Clark County has been tackling housing challenges since 1991. “A group of volunteers gathered in a church basement with steadfast determination and ambition,” said Kelsey Castrey, major gifts & procurement manager for Evergreen Habitat for Humanity. “Their goal: to start a housing ministry in Clark County. Our current homebuilding project is named Johnson Village after founding members and longtime supporters Ray and Harriet Johnson. Ray was one of the volunteers who helped start the Evergreen Habitat affiliate.”
Visitor center sign will come off Chamber building in St. Helens
The building, at the corner of Columbia Boulevard and Highway 30, will still be the home of the Chamber of Commerce. The "visitor center" sign will soon be coming off the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce building on Columbia Boulevard. That's because the Chamber was not able to receive funding that would have made it possible to add another staff member to handle visitor center duties. The building, however, will still serve as headquarters for the Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber approached the St. Helens City Council earlier this year, asking for funding for a part-time staffer...
newschoolbeer.com
Two more Oregon Breweries For Sale
In these troubling times it can be sink or swim, but with great hardship comes great opportunity. In the past year we have reported on 4 different Oregon breweries for sale (Klamath Basin, Modern Times PDX, Standing Stone Brewing, Lookingglass) and one in Vancouver, now we have two more to add to the list looking for potential suitors.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to the “Fiasco” Unfolding at the State Mental Hospital
A slow-motion catastrophe is unfolding at the Oregon State Hospital, which doesn’t have enough room to accept the severely mentally ill patients who need beds. To create that space, a federal judge ordered the locked psychiatric hospital to fix the backlog by releasing patients facing criminal charges (“Balloon Effect,” WW, Sept. 21). But the counties where patients are being sent don’t have enough capacity to treat them, and some will end up back on the streets. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Vancouver Business Journal
Business Spotlight: Norris Arts
Ted and Anna Norris had a dream when they retired – they wanted to run a full-service pottery studio. In December 2018, that dream became a reality when they opened their studio, Norris Arts, in Camas. Today, the business offers classes for all skill levels, an open studio space and kiln fire services for potters with home studios. They also offer monthly wheel rentals and onsite, they have a retail shop that features ceramics created in-studio by local Camas potters and ceramicists. Commissions are also accepted, and they have worked with several local eateries and shops, for everything including beer mugs, soap dishes, pasta bowls and more.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: Modern Cottage-Style in Eastmoreland
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: An updated cottage in Eastmoreland. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
canbyfirst.com
Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site
In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
Joseph Hughes Construction builds new swim centers in Tualatin, Beaverton
Emler Swim Center plans to have a special focus on water safety and swim lessons for kids.Oregon is known for its bounty of natural beauty and outdoor activities, a reputation that led Texas-based Emler Swim School to build a pair of indoor centers in Beaverton and Tualatin to provide water safety and swim lessons for young children. With Portland's Joseph Hughes Construction at the helm, the Beaverton center has been completed and the Tualatin facility is under way. The project team also includes DCI Engineers of Portland and Polkinghorn Group Architects of Austin, Texas. Construction on the Tualatin center,...
nbcrightnow.com
Governor Kate Brown announces Oregon Supreme Court vacancy
SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Monday October 3rd that she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court. Justice Thomas Balmer is retiring effective December 31, 2022. Gov. Brown thanked Justice Balmer for his dedicated judicial service. In 2021 there were vacancies...
kptv.com
Open sewage frustrates tenants living in apartments near St. Helens
ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) - It was a stinky problem in Columbia County for far too long: Tenants at a small apartment complex said they endured overflowing sewer tanks and broken sewage pipes while worrying about the health of their families. FOX 12 spoke with seven current tenants and two...
Vancouver Business Journal
Vesta Hospitality donates $5,000 to Share
Vesta Hospitality, the owner and operator of the AC Hotel by Marriott Vancouver Waterfront, has donated $5,000 to Share, a local nonprofit that provides a full spectrum of services to those in need, including housing, meals and support services. The donation occurred at the AC Hotel Vancouver Waterfront’s grand opening on Sept. 15, officially celebrating the property as the first modern hotel in the city’s emerging Waterfront neighborhood. The hotel opened its doors and began welcoming guests in June.
Columbia River cruise operated by Portland Spirit may no longer operate in Cascade Locks after 2023
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler could be relocated due to a terminating contract between Portland Spirit and the Port of Cascade Locks.
kptv.com
New Vancouver murals brightens Safe Stay Community
Mother of victim in deadly Old Town stabbing: ‘We need a mayor that cares’. New report allegations of sexual and emotional abuse widespread in women's soccer league. The Trans Siberian Orchestra is known for its holiday show “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve." 5 kids in Beaverton SD part...
Should visitors to Portland be afraid? Not really.
Earlier this month I sat with several friends at a sidewalk table at a coffee shop just south of downtown Portland. The scene was nearly identical – same businesses, same kind of traffic, human and vehicular – as when we’d met in the same place several years before. It looked friendly, prosperous and safe. I […] The post Should visitors to Portland be afraid? Not really. appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Hitachi opens nanotechnology center in Hillsboro
The city says that it partnered with the business and local agencies to quickly develop the land. Hitachi High-Tech America celebrated the grand opening of a nanotechnology innovation center in Hillsboro last week, thanks in large part to a public partnership with the city government. Hillsboro's economic and community development department says city officials pushed to develop the infrastructure needed to build this kind of technology center in town before selling the land to Hitachi. The innovation center, located at 3600 N.E. Huffman St., opened on Thursday, Sept. 29, to lots of fanfare, including remarks from Hillsboro Mayor Steve...
Gresham mayor: ‘Long way to go’ as city works to minimize violence
Mayor Travis Stovall shared how the city is addressing public safety during a time of heightened crime.
Vast majority of Oregonians view Portland negatively, The Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
The vast majority of Oregon voters have a negative impression of Portland, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Half the respondents said they have a very negative view of Oregon’s largest city, while another 22% said they have a somewhat negative impression of Portland, according to the poll conducted by Portland firm DHM Research.
See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
Is Portland still the whitest big city in America?
As the United States became more ethnically and racially diverse in the last decade, Portland did too – all while remaining the whitest big city in America. In 2020, 66.4% of city residents identified as non-Hispanic white, according to census data, down from 72.2% a decade earlier and 75.5% two decades before that.
New recycling services may be headed to Tualatin
Republic Services briefed the Tualatin City Council on Recycle+ and Residential Organics programs Sept. 26.A pair of new waste management programs from Republic Services may soon arrive in Tualatin. During a Tualatin City Council work session Monday, Sept. 26, Republic municipal relationships manager KJ Lewis presented details on the Recycle+ and Residential Organics programs — both created as part of Republic's focus on "sustainability in action." The Recycle+ program would be offered on an opt-in/opt-out basis, while the residential organics service is a citywide initiative requiring an estimated rate increase of between 60 and 75 cents per customer. ...
