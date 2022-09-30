State Securities Regulators Object to Celsius’ Court Motion to Sell Stablecoins – Bitcoin News

This is an opinion editorial by Zack Voell, a bitcoin mining and markets researcher. Bitcoin is designed to be a permissionless, censorship-resistant financial tool, and miners are supposed to be one of several groups that support this functionality. Yet transaction censorship attempts by mining is becoming an increasingly important discussion topic as the mining industry landscape has dramatically changed in the past two years. Indeed, some mining teams have gone out of their way to design and launch products that censor certain transactions from being included in new blocks.

