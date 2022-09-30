State Securities Regulators Object to Celsius’ Court Motion to Sell Stablecoins – Bitcoin News

Read full article on original website
Celsius founder reportedly withdrew $10M before bankruptcy filing: FT
Celsius Network founder and former CEO Alex Mashinsky allegedly withdrew $10 million from the crypto lending platform just weeks before the company froze customer funds and declared bankruptcy. The withdrawal was cited by sources from the Financial Times who said Mashinsky withdrew the funds in “mid to late May” prior...
Coinbase reported that it fixed the problem that halted transactions with US banks
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the US, as well as the world, has recently experienced certain technical issues that forced the platform to temporarily disable all payments and withdrawals to bank accounts in the United States.
Is Mining Censorship A Threat To Bitcoin? – Bitcoin Magazine
This is an opinion editorial by Zack Voell, a bitcoin mining and markets researcher. Bitcoin is designed to be a permissionless, censorship-resistant financial tool, and miners are supposed to be one of several groups that support this functionality. Yet transaction censorship attempts by mining is becoming an increasingly important discussion topic as the mining industry landscape has dramatically changed in the past two years. Indeed, some mining teams have gone out of their way to design and launch products that censor certain transactions from being included in new blocks.
Big Brazilian gold refiner delisted amid Amazon mining probe
MIAMI — (AP) — One of Brazil’s biggest gold refiners, which processes gold suspected of being mined illegally in the Amazon rainforest, has been stripped of an important industry seal of approval that global manufacturers from Apple to Tesla rely on to root out abuses in their supply chains.
The U.S. Senators Revised Cybersecurity Bill To Include Crypto
Two U.S. senators passed a new bill amending the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 to include the crypto firms to report cyberthreats they face. The U.S legislators, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming and Tennessee’s Marsha Blackburn, revised the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act aimed at reducing criminal activities in crypto-space.
