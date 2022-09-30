ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Restaurant brands report recovery from Hurricane Ian

Restaurants and bars continued this week to recover from the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian, which hit the western coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 29 and then made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 on Sept. 30. Larger public restaurant companies began providing...
Black Bear Diner expands pickup offering in new Mesquite, Texas, unit

Black Bear Diner, the family-dining chain, continues to capitalize on pandemic off-premises sales with the latest opening in Mesquite, Texas, featuring the brand’s new vestibule pickup window. Anita Adams, CEO of the Redding, Calif.-based dining concept, earlier this year said off-premises sales in takeout and delivery grew to 20%...
Charleys Philly Steaks partners with Flytrex to bring flying cheesesteaks to Durham, North Carolina

Charleys Philly Steaks, the largest cheesesteak franchise in the world, today announced it has partnered with Flytrex, the leader in ultrafast delivery for food and retail, to deliver freshly-made grilled cheesesteaks via drone in Durham, North Carolina. Orders from Charleys are placed using the Flytrex app and delivered via the skies to front and backyards of residents with an average flight time of just three minutes.
