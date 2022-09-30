Charleys Philly Steaks, the largest cheesesteak franchise in the world, today announced it has partnered with Flytrex, the leader in ultrafast delivery for food and retail, to deliver freshly-made grilled cheesesteaks via drone in Durham, North Carolina. Orders from Charleys are placed using the Flytrex app and delivered via the skies to front and backyards of residents with an average flight time of just three minutes.

DURHAM, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO