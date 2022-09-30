Read full article on original website
CNET
National Taco Day 2022: 17 Places to Get Free Tacos and Other Tasty Deals
National Taco Day is Tuesday, Oct. 4. Though the roots of this popular Mexican dish stretch back to long before the Spanish arrived, the modern taco emerged in the 18th century, when Mexican miners needed something inexpensive and portable to eat. Some historians believe the word "taco" originated as a slang term for the paper rolls filled with gunpowder that miners used to detonate ore.
I’m a chef – my $13 fall staple can be cooked once but make dinner for your family for three days
A CHEF has shared a fall cooking tip that helps families save money and time as kids go back to school. Chef Kathy Gunst revealed how one roast chicken can be used to make three delicious meals. "We have this belief that ordering a pizza or getting takeout is the...
The Best Restaurant Specials for Every Day of the Week
No cooking, no cleaning, no muss, no fuss!
Tavern-Style Pizza Recipe
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Make the dough: In a small bowl, add the yeast to 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons|275 ml water heated to 115°F. Give it a stir with your finger and let sit until foamy, about 10 minutes. Place the flour in...
CNET
National Taco Day 2022: Taco Bell, Del Taco, Chevys Offer Tasty Deals
National Taco Day this year is on Tuesday, Oct. 4. That's right -- it's the ultimate Taco Tuesday. Wyoming-based chain Taco John's trademarked "Taco Tuesday" back in 1989, but that hasn't kept others from getting in on the action. Thousands of eateries and national chains will be celebrating National Taco Day, including Del Taco, Moe's Southwestern Grill and Taco Bell.
What To Know About Popeyes' Breakfast Menu
Not to be confused with the spinach-fueled sailor, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has been feeding our souls for, as of 2022, half a century (via Nation's Restaurant News). The fried chicken empire specializes in all things Cajun, with spice-inflected fare that's welcoming, yet not afraid to crank up the heat. Artery-clogging abundance is, more or less, the perception most of us have of Popeyes' food, and one look at its sprawling menu does a good job of establishing that fact.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Is A Fast Casual Restaurant
Chipotle Mexican Grill Restaurant(Image is author's) Mexican food has long been a favorite of many people living in the United States. With Mexico being on the southern border, Mexican restaurants have been plentiful throughout the United States.
nrn.com
Olive Garden brings back Never Ending Pasta after 2-year break
One of Olive Garden’s biggest traffic-building deals is back with the return of the Never Ending Pasta Bowl after a hiatus of two years during the pandemic, the company confirmed. The casual-dining division of Orlando, Fla.-based Darden Restaurants Inc. said this year’s pasta promotion will run Oct. 3-Nov. 20....
Food Network
Viral Frozen Snack ‘The Pizza Cupcake’ Comes to Walmarts Nationwide
It’s a pizza crossed with a cupcake, and now it has hit the national brick-and-mortar big-time. The Pizza Cupcake, the famously telegenic frozen snack, can be found at more than 1,600 Walmart stores across 48 states. Yes, both flavors: Margherita and Pepperoni. Created in Brooklyn in 2018 by a...
Food Beast
The Cheesecake Factory Loads Up Their Massive Menu With New Special Items
The Cheesecake Factory menu is legendary for its encyclopedic offerings and is a place where cravings of all kinds go to be satisfied. It’s been giving ‘something for everyone’ vibes since forever, so when we heard that they have a new special menu, there was little room for doubt that we’d be experiencing that same energy.
The Ringer
Pizza in the Morning, Pizza at Night
With another new MDM show out on Hulu, Pizzana chef and Best in Dough judge Daniele Uditi weighs in on great pizza, bizarro pizza, and pizza that should probably be called something else entirely. Then Dave, Chris, and Noelle dive into their own Best in Dough-inspired pizza reveries. Plus, working in kitchens vs. working in TV, Manhattan cyclist Dave Chang, breakfast pizza, matzoh pizza, the wellspring of pizza authority, when a game becomes your life, dipping some bread in the Sunday gravy, the Neapolitan formula, sushi on pizza, baked-bean pizza, Daniele’s inner Super Mario, why fermented dough is like a 5-year-old child, Anthony Mangieri, NYC water, and the Proustian pizza Dave still dreams of.
I tried over 40 fast-food breakfast sandwiches and ranked them from worst to best
I tried sandwiches from Wendy's, McDonald's, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, and Subway to find the best order for a quick morning bite.
How to Make Empanada Dough to Fill and Bake
It’s hard to beat the combination of tender pockets of dough stuffed with yummy filling inside. From Central and South America, we are gifted the empanada — flaky crust filled with meat, potato, veggies, and sometimes rice. Here’s how to make the dough, stuff it with your choice of filling, and bake it.
therecipecritic.com
Homemade Pita Bread
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This homemade pita bread is soft, fluffy, and full of authentic flavor! Yes, you can buy pita bread at the store, but a freshly baked pita tastes so much better and will make your home smell absolutely delicious. Everyone will want to know what you are making!
Eater
Choose Your Own Chilaquiles at Manhattan’s Newest Mexican Cafe
You may never feel as free as in the moments before you ask for chilaquiles. The fried corn tortilla dish, commonly eaten at breakfast in Mexico, can be ordered with runny eggs, dried and stewed meats, an array of salsas, raw and pickled garnishes, crema, and crumbly cheese. In theory, it’s a meal of abundant choice.
Vegan creamy cucumber dill salad
This vegan creamy cucumber dill salad is perfect all year long! It’s light, refreshing, and full of flavor. It is the perfect salad to serve as a side dish for a vegan meatloaf or for lunch with seed crackers and cream cheese. About this recipe. My family has German...
How to Make Super Easy Air-Fryer Chicken Nuggets
A bag of frozen chicken nuggets is a convenient thing to have on hand. They’re especially handy for quick and easy weeknight dinners or afternoon snacks. Microwaving chicken nuggets takes almost no time, but the texture turns rubbery and soggy. Cooking chicken nuggets in the oven creates crispy nuggets, but you have to wait for the oven to preheat while it warms up the entire kitchen.
Allrecipes.com
Farmer Cheese Dumplings
Okay, let's set the scene. It's a cold wet night, and you didn't have the best day at work. You were just going to heat up a can of soup, find something stupid on TV, and call it a night. That might make you feel a little better, but why not go for a full mood makeover, and steam some very comforting, easy cheese dumplings on top? Yes, you can still find something stupid on TV.
Dutch baby pizza is everything you love about pizza, any time you want it
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. Sometimes even the most pizza obsessed among us want something more… pizza adjacent. We want mozzarella and tomatoes and...
