Earnest Anders Hanson left this world on September 28th, 2022. He was born on May 10th, 1930 to Clarence W. and Linnea (Monthan) Hanson in Elkhart Kansas. He graduated from Hiawatha, KS. in 1948. From 1948 to 1959 he was a sergeant in the Army National Guard. He also worked for United Telephone CO. from 1948 till he retired in 1992. In March 1962 he married Shirley A. (Garrison) Edlin. Of that union he gained 3 sons: William (Rose) Edlin; Steven (Donna) Edlin; and Gregory (Beverly) Edlin. They were together until her passing in 2016. He is preceded in death by his parents and one great-grandson. He is survived by 2 brothers, 3 sons, 7 grand children, 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

ENTERPRISE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO