jcpost.com
Meda L. Hane
Meda L. Hane, 93, of Junction City, passed away on September 27, 2022 at Valley View Senior Life Center. Cremation will take place. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 4 , 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. directly after the visitation. Inurnment will follow at Fort Riley Main Post Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 3625 SW 29th St #102, Topeka, KS 66614.
jcpost.com
Ella Mae Kimmal
Ella Mae Kimmal, 82, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Friday (September 16, 2022) at her home surrounded by her family under the care of St. Croix Hospice. She went to be in her Heavenly Home and joined her husband, Richard, who passed away on September 11, 2022. Born...
jcpost.com
Earnest Anders Hanson
Earnest Anders Hanson left this world on September 28th, 2022. He was born on May 10th, 1930 to Clarence W. and Linnea (Monthan) Hanson in Elkhart Kansas. He graduated from Hiawatha, KS. in 1948. From 1948 to 1959 he was a sergeant in the Army National Guard. He also worked for United Telephone CO. from 1948 till he retired in 1992. In March 1962 he married Shirley A. (Garrison) Edlin. Of that union he gained 3 sons: William (Rose) Edlin; Steven (Donna) Edlin; and Gregory (Beverly) Edlin. They were together until her passing in 2016. He is preceded in death by his parents and one great-grandson. He is survived by 2 brothers, 3 sons, 7 grand children, 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
jcpost.com
Martha A. Miller
Martha A. Miller, age 85, of Manhattan, died September 26, 2022, at Meadowlark Hills – Stolzer House, where she had been a resident for four days. She had suffered from dementia and then neuropathy for the past year. She leaves behind her husband Mike, her two sons Clay (wife Jan) and Kyle, all in the Dallas area, and a granddaughter Emily, attending UNT in Denton, TX.
jcpost.com
Jack Lee Mugrage
Jack Lee Mugrage, Jr., known to some as Lee passed away September 25, 2022 at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas, with his wife by his side. He was born July 8, 1965 in Marietta, Ohio, son of Jack Lee Sr. and Lynn Elizabeth (Guckert) Mugrage. Jack was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy in his teenage years, despite the struggles it brought, he chose to do his best to live life.
jcpost.com
Patsy A. Pendergast
Patsy A. Pendergast, age 77, of Blue Rapids, passed away on September 30, 2022, at the Frankfort Care Home in Frankfort, Kansas. Patsy was born August 17, 1945, at Frankfort, the daughter of Harold E. and Mary L. (Booth) Thomas. She married Jere J. Pendergast in Frankfort on March 8, 1964. He passed away in 2006.
jcpost.com
Sharon Ann Bafford Meeks - May 7th, 1941 - September 27th, 2022
Sharon Ann Bafford Meeks was born on May 7, 1941 to Eloise and Dellis Bafford. She was flown away to meet in person the Lover of her soul, friend, Lord and Savior September 27, 2022 on the birthday of her beloved daughter Celestina Johnson. Sharon spent the last 11 years of her life in Abilene becoming well known and loved in the community. Before that she lived in Portland Oregon and Emmett Idaho and spent some of her best years with her wonderful husband David Meeks who adored her.
jcpost.com
Trent Itol Derbai
Trent Itol Derbai, 35, of Junction City, passed away on September 17, 2022. Cremation will take place. A memorial service is pending. Trent was born on June 21, 1987, to Simon Derbai and Lannie Tsuneo in Tamuning, Guam. Trent was an automotive technician. He was a member of Ngara Melos...
