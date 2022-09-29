Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Alabama National Fair has some new things in store for fairgoers. The fair opens on Friday, WSFA 12 News Day, and runs through Oct. 16. The executive director of the Alabama National Fair, Randy Stephenson, says there will be several new rides this year.
WSFA
‘10 Best Days of Fall’: Alabama National Fair to start Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is set to return to the capital city Friday. Widely known as the “10 Best Days of Fall,” it will begin with WSFA 12 News Day at the Fair and will run through Oct. 16. For safety reasons, fair organizers have implemented a policy that requires everyone 17 or younger to be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they come out to the fairgrounds at Garrett Coliseum.
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
selmasun.com
Selma Walmart reopens after fire on Saturday night
Selma's Walmart reopened around 5 p.m. Sunday after a small fire in a back section of the store caused its closure Saturday night. Dallas County officials say the fire was set by teenagers doing a TikTok challenge in the paper product aisle of Walmart. Other fires have caused major damage in Atlanta and North Carolina.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Alabama Salvation Army Angel Tree Applications are Open Now
The countdown to Christmas is underway and The Salvation Army feels that “every child deserves to experience the Joy of Christmas morning.” Angel Tree program has provided gifts for children around the county since 1979. Over 800 children in need within our area have been provided with toys...
WSFA
Valiant Cross Academy gifted River City Church building
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Methodist church along Dexter Avenue has been a house of worship for generations, but now it is the new permanent home of Valiant Cross Academy. The building will serve middle school students. “I have to pinch myself to realize that this is actually Valiant Cross’...
Clanton Advertiser
Verbena’s White wins 2022 Homecoming Queen
The 2022 Verbena Homecoming underclassmen honorees were Ruby Andrews, Katelyn Beadlecomb, Kadence Binkerd, Mia Cleckler, Bree Edwards, Kaleigh Horsley, Zonnie Shearon, Clara Short, Malaysia White, Abby Whittle, Ava Whittle, Nikki Wilhite and Jayden Williams. The senior class had three representatives each in Alexis Smitherman, Angel Thomas and Homecoming Queen Jatahja White and Luke Connell, Ethan Dopson and Homecoming King Johnathan Marino.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Someone, please, fix our gambling problems
Did you know that, according to the Alabama Constitution, selling alcoholic beverages in the state of Alabama is illegal?. Obviously, there’s a bit of nuance involved, but generally speaking, unless the citizens of a town or county in this state vote in favor of a constitutional amendment allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages in their specific town or county, such sales are prohibited.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey awarded scholarship by Bryan Harsin
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed the team awarded walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey with a scholarship during Harsin’s Monday press conference. Lindsey is from Montgomery and grew up as an Auburn fan. He had offers at an FCS school, some Division II and III, but chose to walk on at Auburn in 2019 out of Montgomery Academy. He graduated as the school leader in touchdown passes in a career (48), season (24), and game (5) and was a star on the basketball team.
Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
wtvy.com
Elmore County deputies find child, 2, wandering alone
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - A 2-year-old child found wandering around a subdivision in Elmore has been returned home, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin. Franklin said the child had been walking alone for nearly two hours when found on Fitzpatrick Road. Deputies then went door-to-door to find the child’s guardians.
Bryce Young injury update as shoulder evaluation continues
The question of the day should be obvious. How’s Alabama quarterback Bryce Young after leaving Saturday’s win at Arkansas with a shoulder injury?. As Alabama moves on to this week’s visit from Texas A&M, the topic of the day was addressed in his Monday news conference. Essentially,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inmates and family members indicted on gift card fraud and phone scam charges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal grand jury indicted eight Alabama residents last week for their roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers nationwide, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona. According to the indictment, from September 2020 through May 2022, the defendants tricked retailers into activating gift cards under fraudulent pretenses and then used […]
WSFA
Troy mourns loss of city councilman, former restaurant owner
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy city councilman and former Crowe’s Chicken owner Robert Jones has died. Jones started working for Crowe’s Chicken in the 1980s. That’s when current owner Patsy Gibson met Jones. “He was like my guidance counselor,” said Gibson. The two worked together, became...
WSFA
Lululemon’s grand opening to bring festivities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Shoppes at EastChase is celebrating the opening of Lululemon Athletica with several festivities. The athletic apparel store will open on Friday at 10 a.m. next to Aerie. To celebrate the opening, shoppers are being encouraged to take a selfie and tag The Shoppes at EastChase on Facebook and Instagram for a chance to win a $250 gift card.
Neck injury sidelines Alabama DL, injured DB to return Tuesday
Alabama football isn’t taking any chances with an injury to a veteran defensive lineman. Justin Eboigbe was held out of the game at Arkansas with a neck injury, Nick Saban said Monday. The senior had appeared in the four previous games but was not on the field for Alabama’s 49-26 in over the Razorbacks.
Alabama woman charged with threatening teacher with baseball bat over confiscated earbuds
An Alabama woman was arrested on charges of threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School last week. According to Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Latarsha Jones of Orrville walked down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat, approached a male teacher leaving his classroom and an argument began on September 21.
WAAY-TV
ADOC: 5 major correctional facilities still have total inmate work stoppages; 10 see partial return
Only five of the Alabama Department of Corrections' 15 major correctional facilities are still experiencing a total strike by inmate workers, ADOC announced Monday. The remaining 10 have seen at least a partial return of inmate workers, allowing for regular meal services to resume, ADOC said. Inmate workers make up...
WSFA
Man charged in Montgomery woman’s Sept. 26 homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a Sept. 26 homicide. Police took Denikko White, 22, of Montgomery, into custody Monday and charged him with capital murder for the death of Britney Bohannon, 30, also of Montgomery. Police and fire medics responded...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman addresses KJ Jefferson's status, speaks on a tough loss to Alabama
Sam Pittman addressed the media following Arkansas’ 49-26 loss to No. 2 Alabama. He noted Arkansas’ 3rd down struggles, KJ Jefferson and named a clear No. 2 quarterback moving forward. Arkansas is now 3-2 heading into a bounce-back game against Mississippi State. Most importantly, Pittman noted why Jefferson...
Comments / 0