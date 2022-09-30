Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Ketanji Brown Jackson takes the Supreme Court's conservative majority to school
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has made it clear in her first two days on the Supreme Court that she is not just any new justice. She is a justice who is ready to do what needs to be done. I have followed the court closely for most of my life....
MSNBC
Trump asks Supreme Court to block DOJ from accessing seized classified documents
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly asked the Supreme Court to block the Department of Justice from accessing classified documents that were seized from Mar-a-Lago. MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace looks at the latest developments in the case with Carol Leonnig and Joyce Vance. Oct. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Voting rights faces 'existential' threat in new Supreme Court term
MSNBC
Supreme Court case selection suggests aggressive conservative agenda in new term
Rachel Maddow looks at the issues to be decided in the new Supreme Court term, and the willingness of the conservatives who have been packed onto the court to overturn precedent and restrict previously held freedoms, and points out the path right-wing judges appear to be pursuing to impose their conservative vision on the United States. Oct. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
What Trump's outreach to the Supreme Court is really all about
Charlie Savage, national security reporter for the New York Times, talks with Alex Wagner about Donald Trump's request for relief from the Supreme Court in the Mar-a-Lago case and what the consequences might be if the court gives Trump what he wants.Oct. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
In Mar-a-Lago case, Trump reportedly told lawyer to mislead Archives
In the world surrounding Donald Trump, Alex Cannon is not a figure with an especially high profile, but it’s a safe bet the former president knows who he is. After all, Cannon started working for the Trump Organization in 2015, and worked for the Republican’s 2016 campaign. With...
MSNBC
Justice Jackson’s ‘sisters’ celebrate her officially joining Supreme Court
The Harvard College roommates of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who joined MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on The Last Word for an extraordinary conversation after Justice Jackson’s confirmation vote, share some personal photos of the historic weekend as she takes her place on the U.S. Supreme Court.Oct. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
John Fetterman's tattoos, under GOP attack, are memorials to his battle as mayor against gun violence he says
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, discusses his tight race with Republican opponent Dr. Oz. On his tattoos coming under GOP attacks, Fetterman explains to Joy Reid that these markings signify milestones in his battle against gun violence as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania. “It was a deeply personal issue. I ran on that issue and I was able to stop it for five-and-a-half years,” Fetterman says. “Dr. Oz has used [it] to lie on TV about it.”Oct. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Eric Holder: Vote up and down the ballot for candidates who will be Democracy Defenders
Voting rights are under assault via current Supreme Court arguments that undercut the Voting Rights Act, and state-level gerrymandering that erases majority Black districts in states with substantial African-American populations. Eric Holder, former U.S. attorney general, is this week’s ReidOut 'Democracy Defender' for his efforts to battle these developments and protect voting rights for all Americans. "I think Americans all around the country have to really get out there and vote like they have never voted before…,” Holder tells Joy Reid. “So vote up and down the ballot for candidates who will be Democracy Defenders."Oct. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
‘Look at what we’ve done’: Justice Jackson begins historic SCOTUS tenure
In the U.S. Supreme Court’s 233 years, there has never been a Black woman on the bench. MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart says that with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson beginning her time on the nation’s highest court, “America got better, today.”Oct. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP senator won't condemn Trump's remarks about McConnell
When pressed about former President Trump's remarks about Sen. Mitch McConnell having a 'death wish' for supporting 'Democrat sponsored Bills,' and for remarks against McConnell's wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Republican Senator Rick Scott declined to condemn Trump. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump continues to skate as more Mar-a-Lago details emerge
Over the weekend, we learned the National Archives apparently has reason to believe that it still hasn’t recovered all of the documents former President Donald Trump had in his possession after he left the White House. “While there is no easy way to establish absolute accountability, we do know...
MSNBC
Why Trump taking Mar-a-Lago battle to SCOTUS likely won't work
Former President Donald Trump filed an emergency request Tuesday asking the Supreme Court to intervene in the case involving classified records he kept at Mar-a-Lago after he left office. Chuck Rosenberg joins Morning Joe to discuss.Oct. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Wisconsin’s Johnson hedges on accepting possible election defeat
Sen. Ron Johnson has long been seen as one of this year’s most vulnerable Republican incumbents. The Wisconsin senator has struggled for years to become a serious policymaker, and he’s the only GOP incumbent this year to be running in a state where President Joe Biden won in 2020. Given the circumstances, and his poor approval rating, Johnson would appear to have a problem.
MSNBC
Democratic gubernatorial candidates pick up key GOP backing
In Kansas’ gubernatorial race, it seemed likely that former Gov. Bill Graves would support state Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Not only are they both Republicans, but Schmidt actually worked in Schmidt’s administration. About a month ago, however, the former GOP governor threw his support behind Laura Kelly, Kansas’ Democratic governor.
MSNBC
The misguided rationale behind Trump’s lawsuit against CNN
Donald Trump has an unfortunate habit of threatening to sue perceived foes, including major news organizations, and in many instances, the Republican doesn’t bother to follow through. As we recently discussed, the threats themselves appear to be little more than post-presidential chest-thumping. There are, however, occasional exceptions. Trump’s campaign...
MSNBC
Bombshell in Georgia Senate race encapsulates the state of the Republican Party
Political columnist for the Atlanta Journal Constitution Patricia Murphy, Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond, and senior advisor to the Lincoln Project Tara Setmayer discuss Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker’s son speaking out against his dad after a reporter alleging he paid for a former girlfriend’s abortionOct. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Mark Kelly would ‘absolutely’ codify Roe into law
Arizona Senator Mark Kelly (D) is fighting for a woman’s right to choose after a 158-year-old abortion law went into effect in Arizona. Sen. Kelly tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that his opponent, the Donald Trump-endorsed Blake Masters, wants to see Arizona’s near-total abortion ban enforced nationwide.Oct. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Iran's supreme leader speaks out as protests reach their second week
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday broke his silence on the unrest that has rocked his country and accused the United States and Israel of planning the protests over the death of a young woman who had been detained by police.Oct. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Oath Keepers trial, with rare charge and novel defense, focuses on intent
Alan Feuer, criminal justice reporter for the New York Times, talks with Rachel Maddow about the uncommon features of the sedition trial of Stewart Rhodes and four other Oath Keepers for the plot they tried to execute on January 6th. Oct. 4, 2022.
