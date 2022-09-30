ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Brian Fallon
Person
Martin Luther King Iii
MSNBC

In Mar-a-Lago case, Trump reportedly told lawyer to mislead Archives

In the world surrounding Donald Trump, Alex Cannon is not a figure with an especially high profile, but it’s a safe bet the former president knows who he is. After all, Cannon started working for the Trump Organization in 2015, and worked for the Republican’s 2016 campaign. With...
POTUS
MSNBC

John Fetterman's tattoos, under GOP attack, are memorials to his battle as mayor against gun violence he says

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, discusses his tight race with Republican opponent Dr. Oz. On his tattoos coming under GOP attacks, Fetterman explains to Joy Reid that these markings signify milestones in his battle against gun violence as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania. “It was a deeply personal issue. I ran on that issue and I was able to stop it for five-and-a-half years,” Fetterman says. “Dr. Oz has used [it] to lie on TV about it.”Oct. 5, 2022.
BRADDOCK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Scotus#Demand Justice
MSNBC

Eric Holder: Vote up and down the ballot for candidates who will be Democracy Defenders

Voting rights are under assault via current Supreme Court arguments that undercut the Voting Rights Act, and state-level gerrymandering that erases majority Black districts in states with substantial African-American populations. Eric Holder, former U.S. attorney general, is this week’s ReidOut 'Democracy Defender' for his efforts to battle these developments and protect voting rights for all Americans. "I think Americans all around the country have to really get out there and vote like they have never voted before…,” Holder tells Joy Reid. “So vote up and down the ballot for candidates who will be Democracy Defenders."Oct. 5, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

GOP senator won't condemn Trump's remarks about McConnell

When pressed about former President Trump's remarks about Sen. Mitch McConnell having a 'death wish' for supporting 'Democrat sponsored Bills,' and for remarks against McConnell's wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Republican Senator Rick Scott declined to condemn Trump. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 4, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump continues to skate as more Mar-a-Lago details emerge

Over the weekend, we learned the National Archives apparently has reason to believe that it still hasn’t recovered all of the documents former President Donald Trump had in his possession after he left the White House. “While there is no easy way to establish absolute accountability, we do know...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Wisconsin’s Johnson hedges on accepting possible election defeat

Sen. Ron Johnson has long been seen as one of this year’s most vulnerable Republican incumbents. The Wisconsin senator has struggled for years to become a serious policymaker, and he’s the only GOP incumbent this year to be running in a state where President Joe Biden won in 2020. Given the circumstances, and his poor approval rating, Johnson would appear to have a problem.
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

Democratic gubernatorial candidates pick up key GOP backing

In Kansas’ gubernatorial race, it seemed likely that former Gov. Bill Graves would support state Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Not only are they both Republicans, but Schmidt actually worked in Schmidt’s administration. About a month ago, however, the former GOP governor threw his support behind Laura Kelly, Kansas’ Democratic governor.
KANSAS STATE
MSNBC

The misguided rationale behind Trump’s lawsuit against CNN

Donald Trump has an unfortunate habit of threatening to sue perceived foes, including major news organizations, and in many instances, the Republican doesn’t bother to follow through. As we recently discussed, the threats themselves appear to be little more than post-presidential chest-thumping. There are, however, occasional exceptions. Trump’s campaign...
POTUS
MSNBC

Bombshell in Georgia Senate race encapsulates the state of the Republican Party

Political columnist for the Atlanta Journal Constitution Patricia Murphy, Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond, and senior advisor to the Lincoln Project Tara Setmayer discuss Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker’s son speaking out against his dad after a reporter alleging he paid for a former girlfriend’s abortionOct. 4, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Sen. Mark Kelly would ‘absolutely’ codify Roe into law

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly (D) is fighting for a woman’s right to choose after a 158-year-old abortion law went into effect in Arizona. Sen. Kelly tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that his opponent, the Donald Trump-endorsed Blake Masters, wants to see Arizona’s near-total abortion ban enforced nationwide.Oct. 5, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy