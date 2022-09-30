Voting rights are under assault via current Supreme Court arguments that undercut the Voting Rights Act, and state-level gerrymandering that erases majority Black districts in states with substantial African-American populations. Eric Holder, former U.S. attorney general, is this week’s ReidOut 'Democracy Defender' for his efforts to battle these developments and protect voting rights for all Americans. "I think Americans all around the country have to really get out there and vote like they have never voted before…,” Holder tells Joy Reid. “So vote up and down the ballot for candidates who will be Democracy Defenders."Oct. 5, 2022.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO