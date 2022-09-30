ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine — The head of Ukraine's nuclear power company says he will take over managing the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, after its director was first kidnapped and then released by Russian forces who occupy the facility. Petro Kotin, the head of Energoatom, said Wednesday he will be running...
MILITARY

