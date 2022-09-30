Read full article on original website
A Texas woman is accused of offering a migrant a ride and then holding her baby for ransom for months
A Honduran national who crossed the border into the U.S. told police that her baby was stolen and held for ransom after an El Paso, Texas, woman offered her a ride earlier this year, according to a federal criminal complaint. The suspect, Jenna Leigh Roark, was arrested last month on...
Infant and her parents are among 4 people kidnapped from California family business, officials say
An infant and her parents were kidnapped in Merced County, California, on Monday, by a person that authorities described as armed and dangerous. A fourth relative was also taken from a family business in an unincorporated community in the Central Valley community, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. “We have...
Sheriff asks public to help find ‘lowlife’ who kidnapped baby and family near Merced
Update: Person of interest arrested in kidnapping of family in Merced County. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has released photographs of the person investigators believe is responsible for the kidnapping of four family members, one of whom is an 8-month old baby. The incident was reported Monday at a...
Poughkeepsie hotel shooters have gang connection, cops say
The suspects who were arrested Sunday after a deadly shooting at a hotel near Marist College in Poughkeepsie have gang ties, police said. Four shots were fired in the shooting at a Courtyard by Marriott and a 53-year-old father of a Marist student was killed. Police said he had no relation to the suspects.
Skydiver dies in Florida after 'parachute malfunction,’ authorities say
A skydiver died Monday in Florida after his parachute malfunctioned, authorities said. The incident was reported shortly before 12 p.m. at DeLand Municipal Airport, about 43 miles north of Orlando, the city’s police department said in a statement. A department spokeswoman, Ava Hanner, told The Daytona Beach News-Journal that...
Trump objects to expediting appeal in special master case -court documents
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Donald Trump on Monday objected to a Justice Department request for an expedited ruling in the special master case involving documents seized by the FBI in an August search of the former president's Florida home. "The government has not and cannot possibly articulate any real risk of loss...
