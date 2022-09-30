ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie hotel shooters have gang connection, cops say

The suspects who were arrested Sunday after a deadly shooting at a hotel near Marist College in Poughkeepsie have gang ties, police said. Four shots were fired in the shooting at a Courtyard by Marriott and a 53-year-old father of a Marist student was killed. Police said he had no relation to the suspects.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Skydiver dies in Florida after 'parachute malfunction,’ authorities say

A skydiver died Monday in Florida after his parachute malfunctioned, authorities said. The incident was reported shortly before 12 p.m. at DeLand Municipal Airport, about 43 miles north of Orlando, the city’s police department said in a statement. A department spokeswoman, Ava Hanner, told The Daytona Beach News-Journal that...
Trump objects to expediting appeal in special master case -court documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Donald Trump on Monday objected to a Justice Department request for an expedited ruling in the special master case involving documents seized by the FBI in an August search of the former president's Florida home. "The government has not and cannot possibly articulate any real risk of loss...
