cgtlive.com
Allogeneic Anti-CD7 CAR-T Demonstrates Promising Results in Hematological Malignancies
Among the 11 patients evaluated for efficacy, 9 patients (81.8%) had objective responses at 28 days. Bioheng Biotech’s RD13-01, an investigational allogeneic CD7-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) product with genetic modifications to resist fratricide, graft versus host disease (GvHD), and rejection, demonstrated promising safety and efficacy data in a phase 1 clinical trial (NCT04538599) for patients with CD7+ hematological malignancies, according to results published in Cell Research.1.
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
Medical News Today
Common and rare types of blood cancer
The three major types of blood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. All three types usually affect the growth and function of white blood cells. Leukemia affects immature white blood cells, lymphoma affects lymphocytes, and myeloma affects plasma cells. This information is from the American Society of Hematology. These are...
verywellhealth.com
Physical Exam Findings Before a Lung Cancer Diagnosis
Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer death in the United States, taking more than 130,000 lives in 2021. Someone is diagnosed with lung cancer every two and a half minutes, roughly 646 people per day. The symptoms of lung cancer—cough, shortness of breath, hemoptysis, pallor, and fatigue...
neurologylive.com
Ofatumumab Outperforms Teriflunomide in Newly Diagnosed, Treatment-Naïve Multiple Sclerosis
Consistent with the overall population, newly diagnosed, treatment-naïve patients with MS showed better relapse rates, all-cause disability worsening—including progression independent of relapse activity—with ofatumumab over teriflunomide. Post hoc findings from the phase 3 ASCLEPIOS I and II studies (NCT02792218; NCT02792231) showed that ofatumumab (Kesimpta; Novartis) was superior...
survivornet.com
Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery
A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
MedicalXpress
Anti-sedative could alleviate cancer therapy side effects, study suggests
Researchers in China have discovered that inhibiting a protein called the GABAA receptor can protect intestinal stem cells from the toxic effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), suggests that the FDA-approved anti-sedative flumazenil, which targets GABAA receptors, could alleviate some of...
Medical News Today
Follicular thyroid cancer explained
The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland at the front of the neck, responsible for bodily functions such as heart rate, metabolism, and body temperature. Follicular thyroid cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the thyroid cells. Follicular thyroid cancer is the second most common type of thyroid...
Medical News Today
What to know about the cancer antigen 125 test
The cancer antigen 125 (CA-125) test is a blood test. It measures a protein in the bloodstream that can indicate various health conditions. These include certain types of cancer, such as ovarian cancer, and some benign conditions, such as endometriosis. The CA-125 test measures a certain protein in the blood...
Healthline
Thyroid Cancer Treatment Options
Thyroid cancer begins in the thyroid gland. This is a small, butterfly-shaped gland that’s located in your neck. The thyroid gland makes many hormones that work to regulate your metabolism. American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 43,800 new diagnoses of thyroid cancer in the United States...
nypressnews.com
Cancer: New potential treatment for melanoma
There are two types of skin cancer, melanoma and non-melanoma. Melanoma is a type of skin cancer which can spread from the skin to other parts of the body. In contrast, non-melanoma limits itself to the skin. As a result, while rarer, melanoma is far more dangerous; if cancer spreads to other parts of the body, it becomes harder to treat. Skin cancer rates have been rising in the UK since the 1970s and as the summers get longer and hotter, they are likely to continue rising into the future; this means patient numbers will also likely go up. It is for this reason that a new study from the University of Newcastle is so important.
cgtlive.com
Gene Therapy Yields Improvements in Danon Disease
Rocket Pharma presented updated data from adult and pediatric patients at the 2022 HFSA meeting. The gene therapy RP-A501 (Rocket Pharmaceuticals) was well-tolerated and yielded functional improvements in adult and pediatric patients with Danon disease, according to data from a phase 1 trial (NCT03882437) presented at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting 2022.
renalandurologynews.com
Enfortumab Vedotin Plus Pembrolizumab ‘Promising’ for Untreated Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma
Enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab may offer a safe and effective alternative therapy for previously untreated advanced urothelial carcinoma in patients who are ineligible to receive cisplatin-based therapies, according to recently published findings of a phase 1b/2 trial. According to investigators, the median duration of response (DOR) and median overall survival...
cancernetwork.com
Additional Studies Needed for Immunotherapy Combinations in Clear Cell Ovarian Carcinoma
Despite inconclusive efficacy results regarding the use of pembrolizumab plus epacadostat in patients with recurrent clear cell ovarian carcinoma, rapid accrual to the trial reveals an unmet need in this cancer subset. In a phase 2 trial (NCT03602586) of patients with recurrent clear cell carcinoma of the ovary, the use...
survivornet.com
Do You Have Lung Cancer With An EGFR Mutation? If So, The Drug Tagrisso Might Be Right For You Based On New Results From A ‘Practice Changing’ Trial
AstraZeneca’s drug osimertinib, brand name Tagrisso, is an oral medication that blocks the function of the EGFR gene in lung cancer patients that test positive for an EGFR mutation. Recently shared trial results suggest that Tagrisso can delay the recurrence of EGFR mutated lung cancers. This study highlights the...
curetoday.com
Novel Drug Decreases Fibrosis in Myelofibrosis, A Type of Blood Cancer
Treatment with the novel drug GB2064 was associated with decreased fibrosis in patients with myelofibrosis, a type of blood cancer, according to findings from an ongoing phase 2 trial. An intermediate assessment of the ongoing phase 2a MYLOX-1 trial showed that the novel drug GB2064 decreased bone marrow fibrosis in...
Nature.com
A high hematopoietic cell transplantation comorbidity Index (HCT-CI) does not impair outcomes after non-myeloablative allogeneic stem cell transplantation in acute myeloid leukemia patients 60 years or older
For most acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) offers the highest chance of cure. The introduction of less toxic non-myeloablative conditioning (NMA) regimes enabled older and/or comorbid patients to be consolidated with an allogeneic HSCT. While the hematopoietic cell transplantation comorbidity index (HCT-CI) predicted outcomes in many younger patient cohorts its impact in older AML patients receiving NMA-HSCT remains unknown. Here we analyzed 289 AML patients 60 years or olderÂ (median age 66, range 60-77 years) undergoing NMA-HSCT (2 or 3 Gray total body irradiation and 3 days of fludarabine 30"‰mg/m2). HCT-CI risk was low, intermediate, or high in 36%, 31%, and 33% of patients, respectively. Non-relapse mortality (NRM), cumulative incidence of relapse (CIR), and overall survival (OS) did not differ between HCT-CI groups. The HCT-CI also did not impact outcomes when considering the European LeukemiaNet 2017 risk at diagnosis or the measurable residual disease (MRD) status at HSCT. Notably, MRD-negative older NMA-transplanted AML patients had a beneficial OS of 49% after 5 years. Since a higher HCT-CI did not impair outcomes, age or comorbidities per se should not impede NMA-HSCT, presenting a feasible consolidation option for this group of AML patients.
docwirenews.com
Cryoballoon Ablation in Atrial Fibrillation Plus HFpEF
In a clinical trial published in Circulation: Heart Failure, researchers investigated outcomes of cryoballoon ablation in patients with atrial fibrillation and concurrent heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). According to the study’s lead author, Maura Zylla, MD, this population had a distinct increased risk for atrial fibrillation recurrence after ablation compared with patients without HFpEF.
cgtlive.com
Wet AMD Gene Therapy Reduces Anti-VEGF Treatment Burden
Participants in the AAVIATE trial had up to an 85% decrease in treatment burden 6 months after treatment with RGX-314. RGX-314, REGENXBIO’s investigational gene therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), was well-tolerated and reduced treatment burden in participants treated in the phase 2 AAVIATE trial (NCT04514653). These data...
