To date, the Leafs haven’t really been cutting anyone from training camp. Ty Voit wasn’t so much of a cut as he was a late addition who pitched in and departed as soon as the Leafs were able to bring back some injured players. Fraser Minten is done with the Leafs training camp, due to a wrist injury, and I guess you can also lump Carl Dahlstrom and Jordie Benn into the camp departures as they join John Tavares and Timothy Liljegren on the list of players with injuries that will go past the opening day of the season.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO