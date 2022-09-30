ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Goaltender Ville Husso impresses in preseason debut with Red Wings

Detroit — Goaltender Ville Husso made his exhibition debut Friday and if Husso can maintain the level of play he displayed, the Red Wings will be quite happy. Husso stopped all 13 shots he saw from the Washington in the Capitals' 2-0 victory. Victor Brattstrom replaced Husso halfway through the game, which is the norm in preseason hockey, but by that point Husso had gotten what he needed.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Only A Few Forward Spots Open at Kings Camp

In the midst of training camp, there is an abundance of forwards battling for a few positions that remain open for the 2022-3023 LA Kings roster. The center spots have already been filled with Anze Kopitar, Phillip Danault, Quinton Byfield, and Blake Lizotte. That group is about as solid as you can get in the entire NHL. Veteran leadership, offense, defense, and youth are included in this core from top to bottom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

NOTEBOOK: 'The group is getting tighter' at training camp

Hear from Eetu Luostarinen and head coach Paul Maurice following Sunday's practice at the Panthers IceDen. With four preseason games down and just two to go before the 2022-23 season gets underway, the Florida Panthers trimmed their roster down to just over 30 players after sending 10 players to the AHL on Sunday.
NHL
NHL

NHL Top Players: Nos. 20-11

NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the list, and players 20-11 were revealed Sunday in the eighth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:. [Related: NHL Top Players Nos. 50-41 | Nos....
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmont, NY
Elmont, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

Ducks, Coyotes Rivalry Reignited with Jenik Hit on Zegras

In case you missed it, Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras had his bell rung by Jan Jenik of the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night, adding a new chapter to the growing rivalry between the two teams. As it would happen, Adam Henrique was the first to answer the call to...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Projecting the Leafs training camp cuts

To date, the Leafs haven’t really been cutting anyone from training camp. Ty Voit wasn’t so much of a cut as he was a late addition who pitched in and departed as soon as the Leafs were able to bring back some injured players. Fraser Minten is done with the Leafs training camp, due to a wrist injury, and I guess you can also lump Carl Dahlstrom and Jordie Benn into the camp departures as they join John Tavares and Timothy Liljegren on the list of players with injuries that will go past the opening day of the season.
NHL
NHL

Nelson and Parise Causing a Racquet

But on the tennis court, the Islanders sniper is all about his backhand. "Big backhand guy," Nelson said after Saturday's hockey practice at Northwell Health Ice Center. "Baseline groundstrokes. My first serve is okay, it's a work in progress. The second serve is a big work in progress, but it's usable. Big backhand guy though."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Robin Salo
Person
Sebastian Aho
Person
Scott Mayfield
NHL

CAMP NOTEBOOK - 02.10.22

Flames make some cuts ahead of Sunday's practice and tested out a new look line. With three preseason games remaining, the Flames trimmed down their roster Sunday, and now have 15 forwards, 10 defenceman and three goaltenders remaining in camp. Walker Duehr, Adam Klapka, Yan Kuznetsov, Mitch McLain, Jakob Pelletier,...
NHL
NHL

Lightning reduce training camp roster by eighteen

TAMPA BAY -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have reduced their training camp roster by 18 players, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. The Lightning assigned the following players to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League: forwards Jack Finley, Felix Robert, Grant Mismash, Gage Goncalves, Lucas Edmonds, Bennett MacArthur, Jaydon Dureau, Ilya Usau, Simon Ryfors and Daniel Walcott; defensemen Jack Thompson, Declan Carlile, Trevor Carrick, Darren Raddysh and Dmitry Semykin; and goaltenders Hugo Alnefelt and Maxime Lagace. On Wednesday, the Lightning assigned defenseman Roman Schmidt to his junior team, the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Aston-Reese, Aubel-Kubel & Sandin

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at two newcomers to the team’s roster – those two players are Zach Aston-Reese and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Second, I’ll look at Rasmus Sandin’s first practice and suggest where he might fit into...
NHL
Yardbarker

Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin

With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported Valentine is getting waived.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy