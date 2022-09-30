Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Goaltender Ville Husso impresses in preseason debut with Red Wings
Detroit — Goaltender Ville Husso made his exhibition debut Friday and if Husso can maintain the level of play he displayed, the Red Wings will be quite happy. Husso stopped all 13 shots he saw from the Washington in the Capitals' 2-0 victory. Victor Brattstrom replaced Husso halfway through the game, which is the norm in preseason hockey, but by that point Husso had gotten what he needed.
Yardbarker
Only A Few Forward Spots Open at Kings Camp
In the midst of training camp, there is an abundance of forwards battling for a few positions that remain open for the 2022-3023 LA Kings roster. The center spots have already been filled with Anze Kopitar, Phillip Danault, Quinton Byfield, and Blake Lizotte. That group is about as solid as you can get in the entire NHL. Veteran leadership, offense, defense, and youth are included in this core from top to bottom.
NHL
NOTEBOOK: 'The group is getting tighter' at training camp
Hear from Eetu Luostarinen and head coach Paul Maurice following Sunday's practice at the Panthers IceDen. With four preseason games down and just two to go before the 2022-23 season gets underway, the Florida Panthers trimmed their roster down to just over 30 players after sending 10 players to the AHL on Sunday.
NHL
NHL Top Players: Nos. 20-11
NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the list, and players 20-11 were revealed Sunday in the eighth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:. [Related: NHL Top Players Nos. 50-41 | Nos....
Yardbarker
Ducks, Coyotes Rivalry Reignited with Jenik Hit on Zegras
In case you missed it, Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras had his bell rung by Jan Jenik of the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night, adding a new chapter to the growing rivalry between the two teams. As it would happen, Adam Henrique was the first to answer the call to...
Yardbarker
Projecting the Leafs training camp cuts
To date, the Leafs haven’t really been cutting anyone from training camp. Ty Voit wasn’t so much of a cut as he was a late addition who pitched in and departed as soon as the Leafs were able to bring back some injured players. Fraser Minten is done with the Leafs training camp, due to a wrist injury, and I guess you can also lump Carl Dahlstrom and Jordie Benn into the camp departures as they join John Tavares and Timothy Liljegren on the list of players with injuries that will go past the opening day of the season.
Around the Farm: Brennan Othmann scores 2 goals in OHL season debut
Brennan Othmann scored a pair of goals for Flint in his OHL season debut, fresh off his reassignment from Rangers camp. Othmann is likely too good for the OHL, but since he couldn’t play in the AHL, there were no other options. Bryce McConnel-Barker got his first point of...
NHL
Nelson and Parise Causing a Racquet
But on the tennis court, the Islanders sniper is all about his backhand. "Big backhand guy," Nelson said after Saturday's hockey practice at Northwell Health Ice Center. "Baseline groundstrokes. My first serve is okay, it's a work in progress. The second serve is a big work in progress, but it's usable. Big backhand guy though."
NHL
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 02.10.22
Flames make some cuts ahead of Sunday's practice and tested out a new look line. With three preseason games remaining, the Flames trimmed down their roster Sunday, and now have 15 forwards, 10 defenceman and three goaltenders remaining in camp. Walker Duehr, Adam Klapka, Yan Kuznetsov, Mitch McLain, Jakob Pelletier,...
NHL
Lightning reduce training camp roster by eighteen
TAMPA BAY -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have reduced their training camp roster by 18 players, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. The Lightning assigned the following players to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League: forwards Jack Finley, Felix Robert, Grant Mismash, Gage Goncalves, Lucas Edmonds, Bennett MacArthur, Jaydon Dureau, Ilya Usau, Simon Ryfors and Daniel Walcott; defensemen Jack Thompson, Declan Carlile, Trevor Carrick, Darren Raddysh and Dmitry Semykin; and goaltenders Hugo Alnefelt and Maxime Lagace. On Wednesday, the Lightning assigned defenseman Roman Schmidt to his junior team, the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Aston-Reese, Aubel-Kubel & Sandin
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at two newcomers to the team’s roster – those two players are Zach Aston-Reese and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Second, I’ll look at Rasmus Sandin’s first practice and suggest where he might fit into...
Yardbarker
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported Valentine is getting waived.
