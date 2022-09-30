Read full article on original website
Live: Join Millions Of Jews In Prayer For Geula
Live at 3:30 PM ET: A historic global gathering will unite Jews around the world to daven for the Geulah ahead of Yom Kippur, featuring Rabbis Yisroel Meir Lau, Laizer Gurkov, Yehoram Ulman, and Mr. Charlie Harari. Our holy Sages tell us that if all the Jewish people were to...
American Yeshivos to Unite in 770 for Special Hakhel Seder Sichos
15 English-speaking yeshivos will be uniting tomorrow night – Monday – in 770 for a special Hakhel seder sichos, organized by Eshel’s English division. 15 English-speaking yeshivos will be uniting tomorrow night – Monday – in 770, Beis Chayenu, for a special Hakhel seder sichos, organized by Eshel’s English division.
600 London Lubavitchers Gather for Hakhel
Hundreds of men, women and children from the London Lubavitcher community gathered for a grand Kinus Hakhel, with a keynote address by a guest speaker from Basel, Switzerland. Hundreds of men, women and children from the London Lubavitcher community gathered on Sunday for a grand Kinus Hakhel. Hosted by Chabad...
Video Illustrates Hakhel for Children
CKids, the Chabad Children Network, released a short video explaining the concept of Hakhel to School children. CKids, the Chabad Children Network, released a short video explaining the concept of Hakhel to Hebrew School children. The video brings to life how the Jews would gather by the Beis Hamikdash in...
American Guests Farbreng in 770 Tent
English-speaking Tishrei guests gathered Motzei Shabbos in the tent adjacent to 770 for a farbrengen in honor of Rebbetzin Chana‘s yahrzeit with mashpia Rabbi Yosef Katzman.
Cheder Chabad Florida Welcomes New Year With New Torah
Students at Cheder Chabad Florida started the new year in a brand new 17-acre campus, many New staff, and a new Sefer Torah!. With much anticipation, students started the year in Cheder’s brand new 17-acre campus. Students are thriving in the spacious new building, while thoroughly enjoying the large sports fields and playground.
Partner With the Rebbe to Give Daily
Don’t be left behind! Join the thousands of donors, men, women and children, that have already signed up to the Rebbe’s Daily Giving Fund – Keren Hashana 5783. At the farbrengen of Shabbos Bereishis 5714, the Rebbe launched an innovative way to ensure that the mitzvah of Tzedaka is not missed any day of the year.
Rabbi Chaim Mordechai Pevzner, 41, AH
Rabbi Chaim Mordechai (Mottele) Pevzner, a young Shliach in Perpignan, France passed away on Tuesday, Erev Yom Kippur 5783. His son and brothers are sitting Shiva in Crown Heights on Erev Yom Kippur. Rabbi Chaim Mordechai Pevzner, a young Shliach in Perpignan, France passed away on Tuesday, Erev Yom Kippur...
Scenes from Kaparos in Paris
The Jewish Community of Paris, France gathered together to perform kaparos. Hundreds braved the cold weather to do this special minhag.
Live: Lemaan Yilmedu Grand Chag Hasmicha
Join Live at 6:00 PM ET: Family, friends, and admirers will gather to celebrate a grand Chag Hasmicha, saluting the accomplishments of those who spent months studying the laws of Issur V’heiter, Shabbos and Chuppa V’kiddushin. Family, friends, and admirers will gather to celebrate a grand Chag Hasmicha,...
Young Musicians Release Hakhel Niggun Remix
Listen: In the spirit of the Hakhel Year, musicians Zalmy Chanowitz and Nachi Forster released a new dance track of the ‘Hakhel Niggun’. Listen: In the spirit of the Hakhel Year, musicians Zalmy Chanowitz and Nachi Forster released a new dance track of the ‘Hakhel Niggun’.
Rebbe’s Message Brought to Israeli Ministry of Defense
The Israeli Ministry of Defense invited a shliach to address their toast in honor of the new year, attended by the top officials and all employees of the Ministry. The Israeli Ministery of Defense invited a shliach to address their toast in honor of the new year. The toast, ahead...
Video: Giving a Voice to the Voiceless
GuardYourEyes has created a new video of well known Rabbanim and Leaders who are reading testimonals of successes and struggles from survivors of internet addiction. Kedusha is called Yesod by our Sages, why? Because the foundation of a building is underground. It’s the part of us that no one sees, yet it holds up our entire spiritual structure.
Camp Tzeirei Hatmimim Compiles Campers Torah Thoughts
Following a successful summer, a unique Kovetz Haoros, compiling the talmidims original chidushei torah, was published by the camp. In a bid to realize the Rebbe’s wish that the summer be utilized for extra torah learning, Tzeirei Hatmimim Summer Program produced a Kovetz Ho’oros, compiling the talmidim’s own original Torah thoughts on the learning that they had mastered during the overnight camp experience.
45 Years in the Making, Historic Collection Finally Completed
Just in time for the month of Tishrei, a full collection of privately-commissioned films of the Rebbe were published for the benefit of Chassidim worldwide. “Levi Yitzchak Freidin was the closest 770 had to an in-house photographer,” says Rabbi Elkanah Shmotkin, JEM’s executive director. Every year from 1975...
