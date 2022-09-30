Alec Baldwin and the family of Halyna Hutchins have reached an undisclosed settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit after the cinematographer was killed on the set of the film Rust last year, according to the actor’s attorney. The lawsuit, filed last year in Santa Fe against Baldwin and the western film’s production companies and producers, alleged numerous violations were made on set that allowed Baldwin to discharge a prop gun that killed Hutchins and wounded another crew member. “As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed,” Hutchins’ widower Matthew Hutchins said in a statement. “The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident.” Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, said, “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”Read it at Deadline

MOVIES ・ 12 MINUTES AGO