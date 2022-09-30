Read full article on original website
The Native American civil rights activist, who rejected Marlon Brando’s 1973 Oscar win, died at the age of 75. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the news via Twitter on October 2. (Littlefeather received a formal apology from the organization in June for “unjustified” mistreatment nearly 50 years after the infamous awards show moment.)
The Bachelorette alum proposed to his girlfriend of two years in October on a boat in San Diego. “Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it,” he gushed via Instagram.
Adam Levine’s Cheating Scandal Has Been ‘Horrible’ for Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo: They’re Just ‘Doing Their Best’
Treading water. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are muddling through their day to day amid the singer’s alleged cheating scandal, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “It’s been a horrible time for them, Behati especially,” the insider says, noting that the Maroon 5 front man, 43, has been “extremely busy […]
Filming to Resume on ‘Rust’ After Baldwin Settles Lawsuit With Hutchins’ Family
Alec Baldwin and the family of Halyna Hutchins have reached an undisclosed settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit after the cinematographer was killed on the set of the film Rust last year, according to the actor’s attorney. The lawsuit, filed last year in Santa Fe against Baldwin and the western film’s production companies and producers, alleged numerous violations were made on set that allowed Baldwin to discharge a prop gun that killed Hutchins and wounded another crew member. “As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed,” Hutchins’ widower Matthew Hutchins said in a statement. “The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023. I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident.” Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, said, “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”Read it at Deadline
