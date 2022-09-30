ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

J.R. Heimbigner

Massachusetts residents will receive 2.9 billion dollars from state

hand holding moneyPhoto by Jp Valery (Creative Commons) Here's some great news as prices keep rising due to inflation. Some money is coming your way from the state of Massachusetts! Recently, State Auditor Suzanne Bump just announced that the office of State Auditor has completed its review of the report of net tax revenues. Bump says that the net state tax revenues of $41,812,654,358 for 2022 are above the allowable state tax revenues of $38,871,154,627 by the amount of $2,941,499,731. (source)
What to Know About the Massachusetts Millionaires' Tax Ballot

On June 22, 2022, the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts in Anderson v. Attorney General (Anderson II) removed the last remaining legal hurdle to a November 2022 ballot question related to the so-called millionaires’ tax. The ballot question will ask voters whether to approve an amendment to the Massachusetts Constitution that would impose a 4% surtax on individual taxable incomes over $1 million.
Some, But Not ALL Massachusetts Residents Could Receive Some MOOLAH

Recently, we have been talking about some GOOD news regarding tax rebate checks that could benefit Bay State residents. Recent developments have since been divulged regarding Chapter 62F and this newly found loop hole is a vehicle to benefit ONLY the wealthiest in Massachusetts and once again working families will NOT see a rebate check that would be substantial to them. After all, $9 CAN'T buy much or assist in those who are trying to make ends meet on a daily basis. Once again, the almighty dollar has final say and that is just NOT right.
Upcoming tax credits will disproportionately benefit high-income residents, experts say

High-income taxpayers could receive credits of more than $20,000 while a new estimate suggests low-income residents could see credits of just $9. Nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenue is set to be returned to Massachusetts residents this fall, but there’s a catch. Under a formula laid out in a 1980s tax cap law that has only been triggered once before, the amount of money residents receive could vary dramatically, perhaps by as much as $20,000. Now, experts are voicing concern that the payout would disproportionately favor the state’s wealthiest residents.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
country1025.com

What Town In Massachusetts Has the Most Dunkin' Locations? Here's the Top 25!

MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Caught in Southie

Holy Moly: $2.1 M for a tear-down property in South Boston

This piece of property located on West 9th in Southie could be yours for $2.1M! But there’s a catch – it’s a tear-down property! For developers, however, it’s a dream due to the fact it sits on top of an oversized lot – roughly 4000 square feet. Just think of those condos that could be squeezed into the space! Axios reported on this property in Monday’s newsletter.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England contractor changes company name but it doesn’t stop customer complaints

A contractor based out of Fall River continues to be accused of scamming customers despite numerous grievances levied against him and a company name change. Fall River Reporter has received multiple complaints concerning Marco Cordeiro and so has the Attorney General’s Office. Cordeiro was previously a local contractor and owner of Lagoa Construction. After receiving various complaints under Lagoa which prompted an investigation by WJAR 10, Cordeiro started a new company called C&C All Around Construction LLC in 2021.
FALL RIVER, MA

