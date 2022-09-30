Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
Related
Massachusetts residents will receive 2.9 billion dollars from state
hand holding moneyPhoto by Jp Valery (Creative Commons) Here's some great news as prices keep rising due to inflation. Some money is coming your way from the state of Massachusetts! Recently, State Auditor Suzanne Bump just announced that the office of State Auditor has completed its review of the report of net tax revenues. Bump says that the net state tax revenues of $41,812,654,358 for 2022 are above the allowable state tax revenues of $38,871,154,627 by the amount of $2,941,499,731. (source)
bloomberglaw.com
What to Know About the Massachusetts Millionaires’ Tax Ballot
On June 22, 2022, the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts in Anderson v. Attorney General (Anderson II) removed the last remaining legal hurdle to a November 2022 ballot question related to the so-called millionaires’ tax. The ballot question will ask voters whether to approve an amendment to the Massachusetts Constitution that would impose a 4% surtax on individual taxable incomes over $1 million.
Some, But Not ALL Massachusetts Residents Could Receive Some MOOLAH
Recently, we have been talking about some GOOD news regarding tax rebate checks that could benefit Bay State residents. Recent developments have since been divulged regarding Chapter 62F and this newly found loop hole is a vehicle to benefit ONLY the wealthiest in Massachusetts and once again working families will NOT see a rebate check that would be substantial to them. After all, $9 CAN'T buy much or assist in those who are trying to make ends meet on a daily basis. Once again, the almighty dollar has final say and that is just NOT right.
Yes Vote on Massachusetts Question 1 Is ‘Forever,’ Warns Tax Group
Citizens for Limited Taxation (CLT) is warning voters to be weary of political slogans and campaign ads concerning Massachusetts Ballot Question 1 on the November 8 state ballot. "Question 1 would create a four percent tax on the portion of a person's annual income above $1 million and require –...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Upcoming tax credits will disproportionately benefit high-income residents, experts say
High-income taxpayers could receive credits of more than $20,000 while a new estimate suggests low-income residents could see credits of just $9. Nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenue is set to be returned to Massachusetts residents this fall, but there’s a catch. Under a formula laid out in a 1980s tax cap law that has only been triggered once before, the amount of money residents receive could vary dramatically, perhaps by as much as $20,000. Now, experts are voicing concern that the payout would disproportionately favor the state’s wealthiest residents.
A $9 rebate? Low-income Mass. residents won’t see much from tax credit
Massachusetts residents could soon receive tax rebates that vary by more than $20,000, as state officials adhere to a contentious formula that overwhelmingly favors the wealthiest Bay Staters. Eligible individuals can expect checks in the mail or direct deposits equivalent to about 13% of their 2021 state income tax liability...
WCVB
Some say delays, confusion plague Massachusetts' paid leave program
BOSTON — A year and a half since Massachusetts began issuing Paid Family Medical Leave, some are givingthe state program mixed reviews. Among the complaints are long wait times for benefits, unclear application instructions and a general lack of awareness about how the program works by human resource officers.
Massachusetts’ Top Pot Official Zig Zags Through Ethics Debate
Fall River's former Mayor Jasiel F. Correia II is doing time in the federal pokey, partly because he tried to pull an end-run around Massachusetts cannabis licensing laws. As a result, one might think the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission would want to avoid even the slightest hint of controversy. More...
RELATED PEOPLE
WCVB
Cannabis Control Commission boss Shannon O'Brien goes On The Record about past pot business interests
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Former Massachusetts state treasurer and one-time gubernatorial candidate Shannon O'Brien has returned to a job in state government as the chairperson of the Cannabis Control Commission but she's faced criticism because of her connections to the pot industry. She served as a part-owner for one business...
Conference held to preserve retirement systems in Massachusetts
The pandemic has taught people to plan for the unexpected and that includes getting your finances sorted out, especially if you are nearing retirement.
Temporary housing for migrants at Cape Cod base to end this week, state says
Temporary housing at Joint Base Cape Cod will end later this week for a group of Venezuelan migrants who unexpectedly landed on Martha’s Vineyard last month after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis organized private flights to send them from Texas to Massachusetts. Thirty-five migrants are still housed at the base...
country1025.com
What Town In Massachusetts Has the Most Dunkin’ Locations? Here’s the Top 25!
America runs on Dunkin’. That’s especially true in New England and especially especially true in Massachusetts where you seemingly can’t go a block in any direction without tripping over a handful of Dunkin’ locations. The original Dunkin’ is located in Quincy – so does Quincy have the most Dunkin’ locations? Maybe Boston has the most – it is the biggest city in Mass. Well place your bets because here come the 25 Massachusetts Cities/Towns That Have the MOST Dunkin’ Locations. If your town doesn’t appear on this list, you are under-caffeinated by Mass. standards.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're now into the fall season and of course, some folks are already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. It's inevitable as it will be here before you know it. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season. Even though there are some folks that don't love...
Holy Moly: $2.1 M for a tear-down property in South Boston
This piece of property located on West 9th in Southie could be yours for $2.1M! But there’s a catch – it’s a tear-down property! For developers, however, it’s a dream due to the fact it sits on top of an oversized lot – roughly 4000 square feet. Just think of those condos that could be squeezed into the space! Axios reported on this property in Monday’s newsletter.
Here’s Why They Put Trees In Massachusetts Malls Back In The Day
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may have heard us talking about a recent YouTube video that was posted showing the inside of the now defunct Berkshire Mall. Included in the video's beginning was information and photos of the mall's inception. By September of '88 the mall was open and ready...
Ex-homeless shelter head of two Massachusetts locations sentenced to jail
A former executive director for a non-profit homeless shelter has been sentenced to jail in connection with stealing nearly $1.5 million, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mass. Attorney General Says Mississippi Woman Took Columbia Gas Explosion Payments for Herself
A Jackson, Mississippi woman was recently indicted in connection with stealing more than $28,000 and the identities of four victims of the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosions, while she worked as an insurance adjuster. Attorney General Maura Healey said Monday Lashaunda Studaway was arraigned last Thursday in Essex County Superior...
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England contractor changes company name but it doesn’t stop customer complaints
A contractor based out of Fall River continues to be accused of scamming customers despite numerous grievances levied against him and a company name change. Fall River Reporter has received multiple complaints concerning Marco Cordeiro and so has the Attorney General’s Office. Cordeiro was previously a local contractor and owner of Lagoa Construction. After receiving various complaints under Lagoa which prompted an investigation by WJAR 10, Cordeiro started a new company called C&C All Around Construction LLC in 2021.
capeandislands.org
Group threatens to sue Cape Cod Commission over apartment plan for former Twin Brooks golf course
A group of Cape Cod residents says they’re likely to file a lawsuit if the Cape Cod Commission approves more than 300 apartments for the former Twin Brooks golf course in Hyannis. John Ale, a retired lawyer advising the group Save Twin Brooks, says residents object to the findings...
LAW・
Comments / 0