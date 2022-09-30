ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

sunflowerstateradio.com

Kansas Football to Host ESPN College GameDay for the First Time

LAWRENCE, Kan. – ESPN College GameDay is coming to the campus of the University of Kansas, ESPN announced today, marking the first time the Jayhawks will be featured on College GameDay at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas’ 5-0 start has been one of the best storylines of college...
LAWRENCE, KS
sunflowerstateradio.com

No. 17/19 Kansas at Oklahoma to Kickoff at 11 a.m. on October 15

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a three-game home stand, the No. 17/19 Kansas Jayhawks will head to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m., the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will air on ABC or ESPN2. The game at...
NORMAN, OK
sunflowerstateradio.com

Jayhawks Move to 5-0 With Dramatic Win Over Cyclones

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Behind second-quarter touchdowns from junior quarterback Jalon Daniels and redshirt-sophomore Daniel Hishaw Jr., Kansas defeated Iowa State 14-11 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon. A sellout homecoming crowd of 47,233, saw Kansas improve to 5-0 for the first time since the 2009 season. The...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Lawrence prepares for the arrival of ESPN’s College Gameday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- For the first time ever ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Lawrence this weekend as the now 19th ranked Jayhawks Football team try to continue their unbeaten streak. “KU football is back, and we all know that it’s really back,” says KU Football fan...
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Iowa State loses a heartbreaker in Lawrence

After Iowa State suffered its first loss of the season last week, the Cyclones looked to get back on track in Lawrence, facing the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks at 4-0. Kansas came into the game as one of the talks of college football, whereas the Cyclones looked to quickly put their last week behind them.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

ESU football holds off Ichabod comeback

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Emporia State reigned victorious in Saturday’s Turnpike Tussle on the football field. The Hornets scored first halfway through the first quarter to go up 7-0 and they never did trail in this game. ESU led 14-7 at halftime. The second half was full of much more scoring. A 21-7 Hornet advantage in the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

One-of-a-kind fitness park comes to Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new fitness park, the only one of its kind in Kansas, is receiving a warm reception on Monday. The new FitLot fitness park was officially welcomed to the capital city during a dedication ceremony in Topeka by members of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and Shawnee County Commissioners. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Rally in Leavenworth to call for renewed investigation into 1988 disappearance of Randy Leach

Family and friends of Randy Leach will hold a rally this week to encourage an investigation into his 1988 disappearance. On Wednesday at noon at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, Randy’s mother, Alberta Leach, is asking for supporters to help advocate for the sheriff to take a fresh look into Randy’s case with the help of a cold case task force, according to an announcement from those involved with the “Help Find Randy Leach” rally. As the Journal-World recently reported, Alberta and others have renewed calls to investigate the case.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Some Kansas students upset about guidance on gender identity

DE SOTO, Kansas (KCTV) -- Another local school district is wrangling with how to handle gender identity in school. Monday night, several students expressed their concern to the De Soto school board over a document sent to teachers titled, “Guidance Related to Preferred Names, Pronouns and Gender Identity.” Some of the guidance is due to a new state law that could affect other districts.
DE SOTO, KS
KSNT News

Kansas county sees population boost

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The latest U.S. Census Bureau numbers show that Shawnee county is getting a boost in population numbers. “I think every community in America loves to have that tagline, this is a great place to raise a family,” CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership, Matt Pivarnik said. Shawnee County along with the greater […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

