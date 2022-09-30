Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KU Sports
Those who were there say concession stand issues at KU's Memorial Stadium much less of a problem in Week 5
It may be hard to believe, but it was just one week ago when issues with KU’s concessions stands at a jam-packed David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium were just as big of a topic among KU fans as the Jayhawks’ red-hot start to the season. The Jayhawks’ remained...
KU Sports
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says this 5-0 start 'feels different' than past 5-0 starts at previous stops
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold has started a season with five straight wins eight times in his 16 years as a head coach. The six times it happened during his wildly successful stint at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater, Leipold’s teams ended up playing in the national title game that season and went on to win five of them.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Kansas Football to Host ESPN College GameDay for the First Time
LAWRENCE, Kan. – ESPN College GameDay is coming to the campus of the University of Kansas, ESPN announced today, marking the first time the Jayhawks will be featured on College GameDay at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas’ 5-0 start has been one of the best storylines of college...
sunflowerstateradio.com
No. 17/19 Kansas at Oklahoma to Kickoff at 11 a.m. on October 15
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a three-game home stand, the No. 17/19 Kansas Jayhawks will head to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, October 15 at 11 a.m., the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will air on ABC or ESPN2. The game at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducts 10 new members during their annual ceremony
The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducted 10 new members for their 2022 class at Kansas Star Casino on Sunday.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Jayhawks Move to 5-0 With Dramatic Win Over Cyclones
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Behind second-quarter touchdowns from junior quarterback Jalon Daniels and redshirt-sophomore Daniel Hishaw Jr., Kansas defeated Iowa State 14-11 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon. A sellout homecoming crowd of 47,233, saw Kansas improve to 5-0 for the first time since the 2009 season. The...
Awful Announcing
ESPN’s College GameDay going to Lawrence, home of unbeaten Kansas Jayhawks
For the first time ever, ESPN is taking College GameDay to Lawrence, Kansas. After the Kansas Jayhawks took down the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday to improve to 5-0, ESPN announced that College GameDay will go to Lawrence for next Saturday’s edition of the popular college football pregame show.
KCTV 5
Lawrence prepares for the arrival of ESPN’s College Gameday
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- For the first time ever ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Lawrence this weekend as the now 19th ranked Jayhawks Football team try to continue their unbeaten streak. “KU football is back, and we all know that it’s really back,” says KU Football fan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa State loses a heartbreaker in Lawrence
After Iowa State suffered its first loss of the season last week, the Cyclones looked to get back on track in Lawrence, facing the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks at 4-0. Kansas came into the game as one of the talks of college football, whereas the Cyclones looked to quickly put their last week behind them.
KU Sports
Why Wisconsin might have just become the biggest threat to the future of Kansas football
I know there are a lot of Kansas fans out there who are tired of hearing about the Nebraska job opening and whether Lance Leipold might be a candidate there at some point. I also know that Leipold, on several occasions now, has said he and his family are happy in Lawrence and plan on being here for a long time.
bluevalleypost.com
Here’s how proposed Kansas ‘multiplier’ rule would impact JoCo private schools’ sports teams
A proposed rule change to how Kansas high schools are classified for sports competitions could have a big impact on some Johnson County private schools that have had a lot of recent on-field success, including one of the state’s winningest athletic programs, Bishop Miege. Driving the news: The Kansas...
ESU football holds off Ichabod comeback
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Emporia State reigned victorious in Saturday’s Turnpike Tussle on the football field. The Hornets scored first halfway through the first quarter to go up 7-0 and they never did trail in this game. ESU led 14-7 at halftime. The second half was full of much more scoring. A 21-7 Hornet advantage in the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One-of-a-kind fitness park comes to Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new fitness park, the only one of its kind in Kansas, is receiving a warm reception on Monday. The new FitLot fitness park was officially welcomed to the capital city during a dedication ceremony in Topeka by members of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and Shawnee County Commissioners. The […]
Kansas City animal hospital dealing with coyote attacks
Staff at Fairway Animal Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, are warning pet owners after seeing several animals killed due to coyote attacks.
Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
LJWORLD
Rally in Leavenworth to call for renewed investigation into 1988 disappearance of Randy Leach
Family and friends of Randy Leach will hold a rally this week to encourage an investigation into his 1988 disappearance. On Wednesday at noon at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, Randy’s mother, Alberta Leach, is asking for supporters to help advocate for the sheriff to take a fresh look into Randy’s case with the help of a cold case task force, according to an announcement from those involved with the “Help Find Randy Leach” rally. As the Journal-World recently reported, Alberta and others have renewed calls to investigate the case.
KAKE TV
Some Kansas students upset about guidance on gender identity
DE SOTO, Kansas (KCTV) -- Another local school district is wrangling with how to handle gender identity in school. Monday night, several students expressed their concern to the De Soto school board over a document sent to teachers titled, “Guidance Related to Preferred Names, Pronouns and Gender Identity.” Some of the guidance is due to a new state law that could affect other districts.
Kansas county sees population boost
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The latest U.S. Census Bureau numbers show that Shawnee county is getting a boost in population numbers. “I think every community in America loves to have that tagline, this is a great place to raise a family,” CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership, Matt Pivarnik said. Shawnee County along with the greater […]
Nearly 100 vehicle break-ins being investigated in Overland Park
Dozens of Overland Park residents near 139th Street and Metcalf Avenue woke up to find their car window shattered and items inside gone.
One Johnson County city lands on Best Places to Live for Families list
Olathe, Kansas, is the third-best place in the U.S. for families to live, according to Fortune, thanks to hospital access, schools and more.
Comments / 1