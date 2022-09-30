Read full article on original website
New Will Smith movie "Emancipation" looks AMAZING
Yooo....despite his crazy Oscars moment, Will Smith never ceases to amaze us on screen. Will this be his come-back moment?? The only thing that sucks is that if he has the best performance of his career in this new movie (which it looks like he might), he won't be able to be nominated for it. 10-year Oscar ban!! Either way, this new movie looks amazing, and I can't wait to see it! Check out the trailer for "Emancipation" here:
31 Underrated Horror Films You Can Stream This Spooky Season
These hidden gems are worth a good scare.
Navigating The Five Stages Of Grief With ‘One Tree Hill’
Following the most tragic episode of the show’s nine-year run, One Tree Hill dedicated “Who Will Survive, and What Will Be Left of Them” to illustrate how the show’s characters processed their pain and experienced the five stages of grief in their own ways. Now, 16-years...
Cardi B Surprised Fans At Bad Bunny's Concert Over The Weekend!
YO! I was having major FOMO this weekend not being at SOFI stadium for the Bad Bunny concert. And how appropriate that it was made official that Saturday, October 1st will now forever be known as, "Bad Bunny Day'' in Los Angeles!. During his two sold out shows he brought...
