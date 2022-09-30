ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

New Will Smith movie "Emancipation" looks AMAZING

Yooo....despite his crazy Oscars moment, Will Smith never ceases to amaze us on screen. Will this be his come-back moment?? The only thing that sucks is that if he has the best performance of his career in this new movie (which it looks like he might), he won't be able to be nominated for it. 10-year Oscar ban!! Either way, this new movie looks amazing, and I can't wait to see it! Check out the trailer for "Emancipation" here:
MOVIES
iheart.com

Navigating The Five Stages Of Grief With ‘One Tree Hill’

Following the most tragic episode of the show’s nine-year run, One Tree Hill dedicated “Who Will Survive, and What Will Be Left of Them” to illustrate how the show’s characters processed their pain and experienced the five stages of grief in their own ways. Now, 16-years...
TV & VIDEOS
iheart.com

Cardi B Surprised Fans At Bad Bunny's Concert Over The Weekend!

YO! I was having major FOMO this weekend not being at SOFI stadium for the Bad Bunny concert. And how appropriate that it was made official that Saturday, October 1st will now forever be known as, "Bad Bunny Day'' in Los Angeles!. During his two sold out shows he brought...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy