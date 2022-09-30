ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, MN

Electrical Issues Suspected in Overnight Fire Near Pine Island

(Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - Pine Island firefighters were called out in the middle of the night to battle a structure fire at a farm in Pine Island Township. The Pine Island Fire Department says the fire in the 800 block of White Pines Road SE was reported by a passerby around 12:20 AM and the responding firefighters arrived to find a shed ablaze. The fire destroyed some hay, a skid loader, a lawnmower, and other items. No injuries were reported and the livestock in the shed were able to escape.
PINE ISLAND, MN
Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Teen

Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a missing person alert for a young girl last seen in Glencoe. The bulletin says the family of 15-year-old Treasure Robinson believes she is in the Twin Cities possibly with someone she had met online. Officials say the family does not have a line of communication with Treasure.
GLENCOE, MN
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
Faribault Pedestrian Seriously Injured Monday Evening

John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief, confirmed for KDHL a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8:03 p.m. at 4th Street NW and Lyndale Avenue. The pedestrian was identified as James Gerald Brandenburg, 59, of Faribault. Sherwin says, "He suffered significant trauma and was a priority patient. North Ambulance transported him to the airport where he was then airlifted by helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester."
FARIBAULT, MN
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Pair of Armed Robberies

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced a St. Paul man to 17 years in prison for his role in a pair of armed robberies Monday. A statement from US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 23-year-old Devin Glover of St. Paul and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison, held up a restaurant in Bloomington and a liquor store in St. Paul at gun point in June 2020. Glover shot and nearly killed the restaurant's owner before taking cash from the register.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
UPDATE – Minnesota Plane Crash Victims Identified

(UPDATE) The victims of the plane crash have been identified. 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville was the pilot. His passengers were identified as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville. They were brother and sister. Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside...
BURNSVILLE, MN
Two Hurt in Accident on Mississippi River in Minnesota

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- An incident being described as a “watercraft accident” on the Mississippi River resulted in two people being brought to Regions Hospital with injuries Thursday night. Very little information has been released, however the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened just before 8...
HASTINGS, MN
Man Charged for Police Chase in Downtown Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged a Rochester man for his alleged role in a law enforcement pursuit that occurred in downtown Rochester in August. The criminal complaint filed Monday against 20-year-old Kapi Kuku accuses him of fleeing a Rochester police officer in the early morning hours of August 21. The complaint says the officer attempted to stop the vehicle after it left the Tap House without its lights on shortly before 1 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
Police Investigating Van Shooting in NW Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating an apparent vehicle shooting that occurred in northwest Rochester over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident in the 3,000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. Northwest told officers she heard a “popping” sound around midnight Saturday and discovered a bullet hole in her minivan later that morning. The woman reported she and her husband also found two bullet casings in the street.
ROCHESTER, MN
Man Sentenced in Murder of Minnesota Baseball Coach

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- The man convicted of murdering a Minnesota baseball coach last year has been sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. A Hennepin County Jury found 34-year-old Jamal Smith guilty of first and second-degree murder for the death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton in July. He was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Over 108,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized in Minnesota Arrest

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are reporting what could be a record fentanyl bust in Minnesota and the upper Midwest. During a Thursday news conference Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters officers arrested 36-year-old Marcus Trice after responding to a financial card transaction fraud call at a Bloomington business. Hodges says the man from out of state had 108,943 M-30 pills laced with fentanyl.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Here Are The Richest Neighborhoods In Rochester In 2022

Is your address in one of these neighborhoods? If so, congratulations-- you live in some of the most expensive neighborhoods here in Rochester. Rochester is, of course, home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic. But we're also Minnesota's third-largest city behind Minneapolis and St. Paul. And Rochester is also the largest city in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metro. The 2020 U.S. Census put the Med City's population at nearly 122,000 people-- a number that kind of surprised me.
ROCHESTER, MN
New Guinness World Record Set on Saturday in Rochester

It's not every day that a world record is made in Rochester, Minnesota but apparently one was made on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center. New Guinness World Record Set on Saturday in Rochester, Minnesota. It's been a bit since I've been to a big conference with a few thousand...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kicked Lockers Apparently Mistaken For Gunshots at Waseca School

Waseca, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a large law enforcement response to a school building in Waseca this morning due to a report of gunshots at the facility. The Waseca Police Department says the report o possible gunfire came from the third floor of the Waseca Public Schools Central Building around 11 AM. Soon after their arrival, the responding police officers were told that a "student behavioral issue" was the likely source of the loud noises that were originally thought to be gunshots. Reports indicate the student was kicking lockers.
WASECA, MN
See the Adorable Puppies of Spotted In Rochester, Minnesota

A while back we featured the winner of Rochester's Pup Cup, a fun, playful, and beautiful Great Dane named Moose. Seen here looking awesome. I shared that story in the Spotted In Rochester community and asked for their awesome pups. So, I proudly present to you the collection (some didn't make it because they looked super professional or had watermarks).
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
