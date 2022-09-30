Read full article on original website
Hamel will transport new ambulance
Eric Hamel, Emergency Medical Services Director, was present during the Mitchell County Commissioners meeting on Monday, to report that the new ambulance should be completed by Oct. 19. A representative of the company that is building the ambulance will come to Beloit and drive Hamel to the factory in Missouri ...
Brian J. Palen, 51, Cawker City
CAWKER CITY, KS. Brian Joseph Palen was bom on December 6, 1970 to Cyril and DiAnna Palen. Brian was an adrenaline junkie from a young age. Whether he was running from the city cop on a snowmobile, or racing go-carts with his dad cheering him on. Brian loved being onery...
Trojan cheers!
Around 75 little cheerleaders took their place in front of the Beloit Trojan fans to yell for their football team on Friday as they won over Phillipsburg 48-12. The Beloit cheerleaders of Kennedy Adams, Jayden Brooks, Ashlyn Loomis, Ava Sloan, Karrody Kadel, Hattie Anderson, Barklee McMillian and Katyanna Gray were ...
Woman wanted out of Saline Co. found in McPherson
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman who was on the Saline Co. most wanted list has been found in McPherson. The Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Oct. 3, Alesha Valentina Martinez-Reavis was apprehended after she was listed as one of 24 on its Most Wanted list for October.
Republic Co. officials apprehend men wanted in connection to stabbing
COURTLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Republic Co. have apprehended two men who were wanted in connection with a stabbing. The Republic Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials received a 911 call with reports of a stabbing in the 100 block of Freedom St. in Courtland.
Steven D. Hake, 75, Cawker City
CAWKER CITY – Steven D. Hake, age 75 of Cawker City, died Thursday, September 29. Cremation has taken place & no formal services are being planned. Roberts Family Funeral Service is in Condolences may be left at www.robertsfamilyfs.com.
Fall harvest continues with frost in the forecast
Fall harvest continues as Steve Hawk (foreground) and Tom Hull cut milo. The National Weather Service has issued another Hazardous Weather Outlook for Phillips, Smith, Jewell, Rooks, Osborne and Mitchell counties for today and tonight as near critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon across portions of the area.
Beloit Jr. High Trojans undefeated at 4-0....
BELOIT – The Beloit Trojan Jr. High A-team are now 4-0 on the season after their big win over Southeast of Saline on Sept. 22, 22 in Beloit. The Trojans shut out Southeast in the opening quarter 18-0 as Joel Fuller scored on a 70 yard kickoff return for the ...
Trojans dominate Panthers Quick-strike offense
The Beloit Trojans defeated the Phillipsburg Panthers, 4812, Friday night, for their third consecutive win. With the win, Beloit improves to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in district. The Trojans will travel to Norton on Friday, October 7, for a game starting at 7 p.m. The Blue Jays are 4-1 overall ...
Osborne over St. John’ s during homecoming celebration
The St. John’ s/Tipton Blujays celebrated their homecoming Friday as they hosted rival Osborne in a game that would decide the district outright leader and potential district champion. The Blujays entered the game with four straight wins and have played consistently well in all phases of the game. They hold ...
