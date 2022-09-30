Read full article on original website
Beloit Jr. High Trojans undefeated at 4-0....
BELOIT – The Beloit Trojan Jr. High A-team are now 4-0 on the season after their big win over Southeast of Saline on Sept. 22, 22 in Beloit. The Trojans shut out Southeast in the opening quarter 18-0 as Joel Fuller scored on a 70 yard kickoff return for the ...
Trojan cheers!
Around 75 little cheerleaders took their place in front of the Beloit Trojan fans to yell for their football team on Friday as they won over Phillipsburg 48-12. The Beloit cheerleaders of Kennedy Adams, Jayden Brooks, Ashlyn Loomis, Ava Sloan, Karrody Kadel, Hattie Anderson, Barklee McMillian and Katyanna Gray were ...
Rosemary Charlene Freeman
CARMEL, IN – Rosemary Charlene Freeman, age 89, passed away peacefully at Bridgewater Healthcare Center in Carmel, Indiana on Thursday, September 29, 2022 surrounded by family. Rosemary was born on July 22, 1933 in Simpson, Kansas to her parents, Marjorie Pfeifer and James Collins. She was the oldest of...
Osborne over St. John’ s during homecoming celebration
The St. John’ s/Tipton Blujays celebrated their homecoming Friday as they hosted rival Osborne in a game that would decide the district outright leader and potential district champion. The Blujays entered the game with four straight wins and have played consistently well in all phases of the game. They hold ...
Brian J. Palen, 51, Cawker City
CAWKER CITY, KS. Brian Joseph Palen was bom on December 6, 1970 to Cyril and DiAnna Palen. Brian was an adrenaline junkie from a young age. Whether he was running from the city cop on a snowmobile, or racing go-carts with his dad cheering him on. Brian loved being onery...
Beloit Area Concert Series begins on Sunday
BELOIT – The Backtrack Vocals, a five person professional a cappella singing group that transforms familiar pop, funk, Motown, standards, and Broadway songs with all-new vocal (and beatbox) arrangements, will kick off the first event in the 2022-23 Beloit Area Concert Series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 at ...
Fall harvest continues with frost in the forecast
Fall harvest continues as Steve Hawk (foreground) and Tom Hull cut milo. The National Weather Service has issued another Hazardous Weather Outlook for Phillips, Smith, Jewell, Rooks, Osborne and Mitchell counties for today and tonight as near critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon across portions of the area.
Hamel will transport new ambulance
Eric Hamel, Emergency Medical Services Director, was present during the Mitchell County Commissioners meeting on Monday, to report that the new ambulance should be completed by Oct. 19. A representative of the company that is building the ambulance will come to Beloit and drive Hamel to the factory in Missouri ...
Steven D. Hake, 75, Cawker City
CAWKER CITY – Steven D. Hake, age 75 of Cawker City, died Thursday, September 29. Cremation has taken place & no formal services are being planned. Roberts Family Funeral Service is in Condolences may be left at www.robertsfamilyfs.com.
