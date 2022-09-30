Read full article on original website
Rosemary Charlene Freeman
CARMEL, IN – Rosemary Charlene Freeman, age 89, passed away peacefully at Bridgewater Healthcare Center in Carmel, Indiana on Thursday, September 29, 2022 surrounded by family. Rosemary was born on July 22, 1933 in Simpson, Kansas to her parents, Marjorie Pfeifer and James Collins. She was the oldest of...
Hamel will transport new ambulance
Eric Hamel, Emergency Medical Services Director, was present during the Mitchell County Commissioners meeting on Monday, to report that the new ambulance should be completed by Oct. 19. A representative of the company that is building the ambulance will come to Beloit and drive Hamel to the factory in Missouri ...
Beloit Jr. High Trojans undefeated at 4-0....
BELOIT – The Beloit Trojan Jr. High A-team are now 4-0 on the season after their big win over Southeast of Saline on Sept. 22, 22 in Beloit. The Trojans shut out Southeast in the opening quarter 18-0 as Joel Fuller scored on a 70 yard kickoff return for the ...
Brian J. Palen,51, Cawker City
CAWKER CITY – Brian J. Palen, age 51 of Cawker City, died Sunday, October 2. Funeral arrangements are pending. Roberts Family Funeral Service is in charge of Condolences may be left at www.robertsfamilyfs.com.
Steven D. Hake, 75, Cawker City
CAWKER CITY – Steven D. Hake, age 75 of Cawker City, died Thursday, September 29. Cremation has taken place & no formal services are being planned. Roberts Family Funeral Service is in Condolences may be left at www.robertsfamilyfs.com.
Trojans dominate Panthers Quick-strike offense
The Beloit Trojans defeated the Phillipsburg Panthers, 4812, Friday night, for their third consecutive win. With the win, Beloit improves to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in district. The Trojans will travel to Norton on Friday, October 7, for a game starting at 7 p.m. The Blue Jays are 4-1 overall ...
Beloit Area Concert Series begins on Sunday
BELOIT – The Backtrack Vocals, a five person professional a cappella singing group that transforms familiar pop, funk, Motown, standards, and Broadway songs with all-new vocal (and beatbox) arrangements, will kick off the first event in the 2022-23 Beloit Area Concert Series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 at ...
Fall harvest continues with frost in the forecast
Fall harvest continues as Steve Hawk (foreground) and Tom Hull cut milo. The National Weather Service has issued another Hazardous Weather Outlook for Phillips, Smith, Jewell, Rooks, Osborne and Mitchell counties for today and tonight as near critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon across portions of the area.
Osborne over St. John’ s during homecoming celebration
The St. John’ s/Tipton Blujays celebrated their homecoming Friday as they hosted rival Osborne in a game that would decide the district outright leader and potential district champion. The Blujays entered the game with four straight wins and have played consistently well in all phases of the game. They hold ...
