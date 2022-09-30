Read full article on original website
Related
beloitcall.com
Brian J. Palen, 51, Cawker City
CAWKER CITY, KS. Brian Joseph Palen was bom on December 6, 1970 to Cyril and DiAnna Palen. Brian was an adrenaline junkie from a young age. Whether he was running from the city cop on a snowmobile, or racing go-carts with his dad cheering him on. Brian loved being onery...
beloitcall.com
Rosemary Charlene Freeman
CARMEL, IN – Rosemary Charlene Freeman, age 89, passed away peacefully at Bridgewater Healthcare Center in Carmel, Indiana on Thursday, September 29, 2022 surrounded by family. Rosemary was born on July 22, 1933 in Simpson, Kansas to her parents, Marjorie Pfeifer and James Collins. She was the oldest of...
beloitcall.com
Hamel will transport new ambulance
Eric Hamel, Emergency Medical Services Director, was present during the Mitchell County Commissioners meeting on Monday, to report that the new ambulance should be completed by Oct. 19. A representative of the company that is building the ambulance will come to Beloit and drive Hamel to the factory in Missouri ...
beloitcall.com
Trojan cheers!
Around 75 little cheerleaders took their place in front of the Beloit Trojan fans to yell for their football team on Friday as they won over Phillipsburg 48-12. The Beloit cheerleaders of Kennedy Adams, Jayden Brooks, Ashlyn Loomis, Ava Sloan, Karrody Kadel, Hattie Anderson, Barklee McMillian and Katyanna Gray were ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Head-on collision in western Salina injures one driver
A local woman was transported to the hospital after a head-on collision Monday afternoon in western Salina. Cory Newell, 36, of Salina, was westbound in the 1500 block of W. Crawford Street when his 2020 Ford transit van was struck head on by a 2010 Dodge Charger driven by Mahala Shepherd, 29, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
CORRECTION: Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 3
We have corrected the age of two of the people listed below, based on information on the Saline County Sheriff's Office website. Sorry for any confusion. Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail.
beloitcall.com
Steven D. Hake, 75, Cawker City
CAWKER CITY – Steven D. Hake, age 75 of Cawker City, died Thursday, September 29. Cremation has taken place & no formal services are being planned. Roberts Family Funeral Service is in Condolences may be left at www.robertsfamilyfs.com.
Downtown Auto Service tire fire under investigation
According to the Salina Fire Department, on Saturday at approximately 9:45 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire near Downtown Auto Service located at 119 S. Eighth St. Eyewitness to the fire, Tyler Sartain — a congregant of the Heartland Worship Center located across the street from Downtown Auto...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Saline Co. officials search for man on Most Wanted list
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina officials are searching for a man on the October Most Wanted list and believe he may be in the Abilene area. The Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office says that it needs help from the public in searching for Devin Issac Murrell who may be in the Abilene or Dickinson Co. areas. If anyone has information about Murrell’s whereabouts, they should all the Abilene Police Department, Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office or Saline Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS.
ksal.com
Frightened Man Contacts SPD
A Salina man contacts authorities after he felt threatened by a stranger with a gun. According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, the 23-year-old male was driving near the Chic-fil-A on South 9th Saturday afternoon around 2pm – when he noticed the erratic driving of someone in a white truck.
ksal.com
Most Wanted Arrest
A woman on the new list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught in McPherson. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Alesha Valentina Martinez-Reavis was apprehended. She was being sought in the Sylvan Grove and Lincoln County areas before ultimately being caught in McPherson. Martinez-Reavis had been wanted on a felony Failure to Appear warrant out of Saline Co. on one count of possession of a weapon by a felon, one count of possession of an opiate, one count of no drug tax stamp, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.
beloitcall.com
Beloit Area Concert Series begins on Sunday
BELOIT – The Backtrack Vocals, a five person professional a cappella singing group that transforms familiar pop, funk, Motown, standards, and Broadway songs with all-new vocal (and beatbox) arrangements, will kick off the first event in the 2022-23 Beloit Area Concert Series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 at ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beloitcall.com
Trojans dominate Panthers Quick-strike offense
The Beloit Trojans defeated the Phillipsburg Panthers, 4812, Friday night, for their third consecutive win. With the win, Beloit improves to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in district. The Trojans will travel to Norton on Friday, October 7, for a game starting at 7 p.m. The Blue Jays are 4-1 overall ...
beloitcall.com
Beloit Jr. High Trojans undefeated at 4-0....
BELOIT – The Beloit Trojan Jr. High A-team are now 4-0 on the season after their big win over Southeast of Saline on Sept. 22, 22 in Beloit. The Trojans shut out Southeast in the opening quarter 18-0 as Joel Fuller scored on a 70 yard kickoff return for the ...
beloitcall.com
Fall harvest continues with frost in the forecast
Fall harvest continues as Steve Hawk (foreground) and Tom Hull cut milo. The National Weather Service has issued another Hazardous Weather Outlook for Phillips, Smith, Jewell, Rooks, Osborne and Mitchell counties for today and tonight as near critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon across portions of the area.
beloitcall.com
Osborne over St. John’ s during homecoming celebration
The St. John’ s/Tipton Blujays celebrated their homecoming Friday as they hosted rival Osborne in a game that would decide the district outright leader and potential district champion. The Blujays entered the game with four straight wins and have played consistently well in all phases of the game. They hold ...
Comments / 0