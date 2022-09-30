ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, KS

Fall harvest continues with frost in the forecast

Fall harvest continues as Steve Hawk (foreground) and Tom Hull cut milo. The National Weather Service has issued another Hazardous Weather Outlook for Phillips, Smith, Jewell, Rooks, Osborne and Mitchell counties for today and tonight as near critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon across portions of the area.
MITCHELL COUNTY, KS
Hamel will transport new ambulance

Eric Hamel, Emergency Medical Services Director, was present during the Mitchell County Commissioners meeting on Monday, to report that the new ambulance should be completed by Oct. 19. A representative of the company that is building the ambulance will come to Beloit and drive Hamel to the factory in Missouri ...
MITCHELL COUNTY, KS
Beloit Jr. High Trojans undefeated at 4-0....

BELOIT – The Beloit Trojan Jr. High A-team are now 4-0 on the season after their big win over Southeast of Saline on Sept. 22, 22 in Beloit. The Trojans shut out Southeast in the opening quarter 18-0 as Joel Fuller scored on a 70 yard kickoff return for the ...
BELOIT, KS
Beloit Area Concert Series begins on Sunday

BELOIT – The Backtrack Vocals, a five person professional a cappella singing group that transforms familiar pop, funk, Motown, standards, and Broadway songs with all-new vocal (and beatbox) arrangements, will kick off the first event in the 2022-23 Beloit Area Concert Series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 at ...
BELOIT, KS
Brian J. Palen, 51, Cawker City

CAWKER CITY, KS. Brian Joseph Palen was bom on December 6, 1970 to Cyril and DiAnna Palen. Brian was an adrenaline junkie from a young age. Whether he was running from the city cop on a snowmobile, or racing go-carts with his dad cheering him on. Brian loved being onery...
CAWKER CITY, KS
Trojans dominate Panthers Quick-strike offense

The Beloit Trojans defeated the Phillipsburg Panthers, 4812, Friday night, for their third consecutive win. With the win, Beloit improves to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in district. The Trojans will travel to Norton on Friday, October 7, for a game starting at 7 p.m. The Blue Jays are 4-1 overall ...
BELOIT, KS
Steven D. Hake, 75, Cawker City

CAWKER CITY – Steven D. Hake, age 75 of Cawker City, died Thursday, September 29. Cremation has taken place & no formal services are being planned. Roberts Family Funeral Service is in Condolences may be left at www.robertsfamilyfs.com.
CAWKER CITY, KS
Osborne over St. John’ s during homecoming celebration

The St. John’ s/Tipton Blujays celebrated their homecoming Friday as they hosted rival Osborne in a game that would decide the district outright leader and potential district champion. The Blujays entered the game with four straight wins and have played consistently well in all phases of the game. They hold ...
SAINT JOHN, KS

