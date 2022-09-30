ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Family Handyman

Should You Prune Hydrangeas In the Fall?

I’m the proud owner of a hydrangea that is more than six feet tall and peaks out over my privacy fence so everyone can see its big football-shaped blooms. It’s a commonly grown kind, Hydrangea paniculata ‘Limelight.’. My neighbors often comment in late summer about how big...
GARDENING
Ingram Atkinson

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
Post Register

Plant bulbs in containers

Question: I would like to plant some flower bulbs in containers. Is there anything different than planting them in the ground?. Answer: Fall planted flower bulbs, such as tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, crocus and grape hyacinths, do very well in containers. There are a few differences, however.
GARDENING
Daily Mail

Now that's green energy! Retired couple discover natural way to warm their home without turning the heating on by covering the entire outside of their semi-detached in a climbing plant

A retired couple have found the ultimate example of green energy - with their home becoming covered and 'accidentally' insulated by a climbing ivy plant. Grandparents-of-25 Michael and Teresa Lye did try to tame the Virginia creeper plant growing on their south London home when they first moved in nearly four decades ago.
ENVIRONMENT
The Daily South

How To Tell When It's Finally Time To Decorate For Fall

Ah yes, the question we face every year: How soon is too soon to start decorating for fall? Well, we hate to break it to you, but there may not be a definitive answer. Really, you should decorate the moment that you're feeling the fall spirit and want to enhance the effect by seasonally sprucing up your home. For some, this may mean that autumn calls as soon as back-to-school season in late August or when Labor Day announces the end of summer in early September. For others, depending on where in the South, fall may come in tandem with a nip in the air.
INTERIOR DESIGN
iheart.com

Get Ready For Fall

As you go into fall and winter, provide good soil moisture for your larger trees, shrubs, perennials, and your lawn. If your yard receives less than 1″ of rainfall every 10 days, you need to supplement it. Proper moisture in the soil and your plants is an essential part of how well your plants will make it through the winter and into next spring. And that means watering until the ground freezes.
GARDENING
House Digest

How To Easily Plant Shrubs In Your Front Yard

If you're looking to add a pop of greenery and nature to your front yard, look no further than shrubs. Shrubs are a woody perennial category of plant that can take almost innumerous forms. Some are bright and bushy, others darker and more scarce (via Britannica). Some grow tall and wide, others low and flat. Different species may even produce flowers.
GARDENING
dornob.com

Symbiotic Architecture: Artificial Intelligence Envisions Living Housing Built into Redwood Trees

AI-generated art has advanced so much recently, it’s winning first prize in fine arts competitions meant for human artists. Programs like DALL-E and Midjourney make it possible to produce surprisingly beautiful, nuanced works of art just by entering text-based prompts. This development is stirring up a lot of controversy and ethical concerns, and rightfully so.
VISUAL ART
TheConversationAU

Magpies, curlews, peregrine falcons: how birds adapt to our cities, bringing wonder, joy and conflict

For all the vastness of our Outback and bush, most Australians live in urban areas. In cities, we live within an orderly landscape, moulded and manufactured by us to suit our needs. But other species also live in this modified environment. Review: Curlews on Vulture Street: cities, birds, people & me – Darryl Jones (NewSouth) In many cases, this cohabitation is peaceful, benign or even mutually beneficial. Part of Darryl Jones’ Curlews on Vulture Street: cities, birds, people & me documents the surprising variety of bird life in our cities and towns. Many of these birds are native species, finding...
ANIMALS
extension.org

planting young asparagus #812506

I started asparagus from seed last spring indoors in pots. Should I keep them indoors in their pots all winter, watering and under grow lights? Or can I plant them now in the garden?. Multnomah County Oregon. Expert Response. Thank you for your question. Although it is not recommended that...
GARDENING
Domaine

Fall for Your Home: Make Your Home Cozy This Autumn

Few words describe the fall season quite as well as "cozy." As the weather gets colder and the days get shorter, we turn our attention to making our spaces feel warm and inviting. Choosing the right fall décor can help bring feelings of comfort and nature indoors. Adding fall-flowering plants to your garden or containers brings color to the outdoors, and unexpected colors can bring a cozy feel to any space.
INTERIOR DESIGN

