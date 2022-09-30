Read full article on original website
NPR
On the edge of Russia's illegal annexation, Ukrainians grapple with uncertainty
TAVRIISKE, Ukraine — Andrii Boiarskyi stands outside a mini-mart on the side of the main road out of town. He leans against his car and scrolls through his phone. It's full of videos and photos that he took of explosions in his hometown of Orikhiv, just a few miles down the road.
NPR
How Russian forces lost control of the Ukrainian railway hub of Lyman
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the key railway hub is under his country's control. Russian forces had been using the rail lines to resupply their troops farther south in Ukraine. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Russia is losing territory in Ukraine almost as quickly as it pretends to annex it. Ukrainian President...
NPR
Russia is losing the edge in Ukraine, but Putin still seems ready to double down
If you are following events in Russia and Ukraine closely, you could be forgiven for wondering if Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner. Many thousands of Russians are fleeing the country, trying to avoid being drafted to fight in the war. Phony so-called elections in four Ukrainian provinces, provinces which Russia now says it has annexed, are being mocked in capitals around the world. And on the battlefield, Ukraine keeps winning. So where does all this leave Putin? What cards does he still hold? - questions I want to put now to Michael McFaul. He served as U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014 and now is the director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University. Ambassador, great to speak with you.
NPR
The Nord Stream leaks are a wake-up call for countries with vulnerable pipelines
A week after several suspicious ruptures were discovered along the undersea Nord Stream pipeline, gas has reportedly stopped leaking but the questions keep flowing. Namely: What — and who — caused the damage? And how can countries try to prevent similar incidents going forward?. Scientists say the two...
NPR
Russian men continue to escape conscription in large numbers to Turkey
Russians who have gone to Turkey to avoid conscription are at a loss to figure out their new future. Meanwhile, thousands of men keep arriving. Russian men of fighting age keep streaming into Turkey. It's a sign of the dissatisfaction with Russia's call-up of more men to fight in the war in Ukraine to stem battlefield losses. The exodus can be felt acutely in Antalya, a Mediterranean city in southern Turkey with a long history of Russian tourism - now turning into something else. NPR's Fatma Tanis went there and has this report.
NPR
Elon Musk's peace plan for Ukraine draws condemnation from Zelenskyy
Elon Musk has gotten into a Twitter tussle with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the tech billionaire floated a divisive proposal to end Russia's invasion. The Tesla CEO, soon facing a court fight over his attempt to abandon a $44 billion offer to buy Twitter, argued in a tweet Monday that to reach peace Russia should be allowed to keep the Crimea Peninsula that it seized in 2014. He also said Ukraine should adopt a neutral status, dropping a bid to join NATO following Russia's partial mobilization of reservists.
NPR
Oath Keepers on Trial, Putin's Nuclear Option, North Korea Missile Test
Testimony begins in the seditious conspiracy trial against the Oath Keepers, Would Putin take the risk of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine? And North Korea provokes its neighbors with a ballistic missile test.
U.S. to give another $625M in military assistance to Ukraine
The Biden administration announced an additional $625 million in military assistance for Ukraine on Tuesday that includes several advanced rocket systems, which officials say have been integral to Kyiv's defense.
Ukraine war - live: Putin ‘may pin blame for losses on new commander’
Vladimir Putin may try to pin the blame for future Russian losses in eastern Ukraine on a recently appointed commander, observers said. Russian media reported that Lieutenant-General Roman Berdnikov had been appointed to head a Russian military division operating in Kharkiv Oblast, where Mr Putin’s forces had lost almost all of their territory to a Ukrainian counteroffensive launched at the start of September.
NPR
A Marshall Plan for Ukraine
Before the war with Russia, Ukraine was a major player in the global economy. But after the invasion in February, the country's infrastructure, industry, and economy came crashing down. So what would rebuilding look like? While the war hasn't ended, some people are thinking ahead to Ukraine's eventual recovery. In...
NPR
In Burkina Faso, military officers have taken control of the government
NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Rachel Chason, West Africa bureau chief for The Washington Post, about the coup unfolding in Burkina Faso — the second in the country in eight months. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. In the West African country of Burkina Faso, a group of military officers has taken...
NPR
The presidential election in Brazil heads to a runoff between Lula and Bolsonaro
In Brazil, the presidential race heads to a runoff at the end of this month after the far-right incumbent, President Jair Bolsonaro, did far better than expected. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the leftist former president, came in first but did not win outright. He needed a majority and fell just a bit short. It was a polarized election between two men considered populists, one on the left, one on the right.
NPR
Brazil has another month of campaigning after presidential election goes to runoff
Brazil faces a tense month ahead as the two divisive presidential candidates face each other in a runoff election. Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro has shown he is still a significant power to be reckoned with after this weekend's election. He came in second, a close second to former president and leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. That triggered a runoff. The outcome far exceeded expectations pollsters had for Bolsonaro, as NPR South America correspondent Carrie Kahn reports.
NPR
The death of a young Iranian woman in police custody continues to reverberate
Today, we have a little more of the story of a woman who died in police custody in Iran, triggering weeks of protest. Mahsa Amini was 22 years old. She was a member of Iran's Kurdish minority, a group that has faced discrimination for a long time. Family and friends knew her by her Kurdish name, Gina. Here's NPR's Peter Kenyon.
NPR
FBI agent testifies for a second day in Oath Keepers trial connected to Jan. 6
Staying with the courts, today was the second day of testimony in the January 6 seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four others with ties to that far right group. Reminder, this is the most significant Capitol riot trial so far. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas is back today at the courthouse. And, Ryan, how has the government begun to build its case?
NPR
Supreme Court opens starts new term by hearing case involving Clean Water Act
The Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in a case involving the scope of the Clean Water Act. The justices also said they will hear arguments next year involving the Telecommunications Act. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Today marked the formal opening of a new Supreme Court term, with the justices back on...
OPEC+ expected to slash oil output
Major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia were set to meet Wednesday as reports said they were mulling an output cut of up to two million barrels per day in a bid to prop up slumping prices. He said Saudi Arabia was currently producing 11 million bpd.
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam. The explosion and subsequent fire panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung, who were already uneasy over the increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as...
