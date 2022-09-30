ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herd the news? Wild boar piglet adopted by cows

BERLIN (AP) — A cow herd in Germany has gained an unlikely following — after adopting a lone wild boar piglet. Farmer Friedrich Stapel told the dpa news agency that he spotted the piglet among the herd in the central German community of Brevoerde about three weeks ago. It had likely lost its group when they crossed a nearby river. Stapel said while he knows what extensive damage wild boars can cause, he can’t bring himself to chase the animal away. Dpa reported Thursday that local hunter has been told not to shoot the piglet — nicknamed Frieda. In the winter, Stapel plans to put it in the shed with the mother cows. He told dpa that “to leave it alone now would be unfair.”
Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'

Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
Cow Moose Sticks Her Head Right Into Bow Hunters Ground Blind In North Dakota

Well, at least he saw something sitting in the blind. It may not have been his target species, but what thrill. You can’t have a closer interaction than this without getting run over by one of these massive animals. Mature cows moose can weigh as much as 800 pounds. Even a small cow isn’t one you want to have a run in with. Cow moose are considered one of the most dangerous animals to humans in the woods since they […] The post Cow Moose Sticks Her Head Right Into Bow Hunters Ground Blind In North Dakota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Body of missing famed U.S. extreme skier recovered in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier who went missing this week after falling from the world’s eighth-highest mountain was recovered Wednesday and transported to Nepal's capital. Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu...
Rare tree dormouse not seen for 20 years found in Austria

A rare tree dormouse has been found in an Austrian forest, after not being seen in the wild for over 20 years. The forester who found the mammal had been searching for it for over two years. Researchers hope to learn more about the species before it goes into hibernation...
Backcountry visitors are leaving poo piles in the Australian Alps – and it's a problem

Spring has arrived in Australia’s Snowy Mountains. The snow is starting to melt. Wildflowers are emerging in a variety of colours: blues, yellows, whites … hang on. Those aren’t white flowers. They’re scrunched up bits of toilet paper left behind by skiers, boarders and snow-shoers. When you think of backcountry snow adventures, you think of pristine wilderness. But unfortunately, there’s a problem: what to do with your poo. Many backcountry adventurers just squat, drop and don’t stop. The result, as we saw ourselves on an overnight ski trip, is a surprisingly large amount of poo and toilet paper. It’s become a...
