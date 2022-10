Pete Averette (left) and Board Chair Nicki Perry (center) at Thursday's ribbon cutting. Averette was KARTS' first Board Chair. Dignitaries from surrounding counties and state transportation organizations joined for the festivities. Tyler Davis/Dispatch Staff

HENDERSON — Kerr Area Rural Transportation Services moved into their new office in 2019, but before they could commemorate the occasion, COVID-19 and all its associated restrictions struck.

On Thursday, the organization held its long-awaited ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open house. Representatives from Franklin, Warren, Vance and Granville counties made an appearance.