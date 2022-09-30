Charges have been dropped in the case of the missing Batmobile, but the investigation is just getting started. A garage full of Batmobiles in Logansport, Indiana, was the site of a raid in July. It wasn’t henchmen dispatched by the Joker or the Penguin who stormed the premises, it was deputy sheriffs from San Mateo County, California — reportedly acting on the behest of a Bay Area real estate broker and political donor.

