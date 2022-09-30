ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most registered voters say Trump shouldn’t be allowed to serve a second term, says new poll

By Max Greenwood
KGET
KGET
Most Americans say that former President Trump should not be allowed to serve another term in the White House in the near future, according to a new Yahoo News-YouGov poll .

With several investigations into Trump’s conduct ramping up, 51 percent of registered voters say that the allegations of wrongdoing are enough to preclude the former president from launching another campaign.

In comparison, just 35 percent of respondents believe that he should be able to run again.

The poll was conducted immediately after New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) filed a sweeping $250 million lawsuit against Trump, his family business and three of his children, alleging that they used false financial statements to mislead investors.

That lawsuit was only the latest in a series of mounting legal threats for Trump, who has openly floated the possibility of running for the White House in 2024.

He’s also facing a federal investigation into his removal of sensitive documents from the White House, as well as a criminal investigation in Georgia focusing on his and his allies’ attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

The latest Yahoo News-YouGov poll suggests that Trump’s legal challenges may be catching up to him politically — even if he hasn’t been formally charged or convicted of a crime.

Still, there’s some evidence that he remains a potent political force.

The poll found that, in a hypothetical 2024 matchup against President Biden, Trump trails by only 2 percentage points. That’s down from a 6-point lead for Biden in a previous Yahoo News-YouGov poll.

But in another sign of potential weakness for Trump, fewer than half of Republican and GOP-leaning voters say they support him for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, while 36 percent say they will back somebody else for the party’s nod. Seventeen percent are unsure.

That could suggest that GOP voters may be beginning to look past the former president as they consider who is best suited to take on Biden or another Democrat in 2024.

The Yahoo News-YouGov poll surveyed 1,566 registered voters nationwide from Sept. 23-27. It had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

