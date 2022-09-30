(University Place, WA) The top end of the SPSL 4A Football league is a logjam with 4 teams tied for 1st at 4-1 and 2 teams just behind at 3-2. Curtis and Bellarmine Prep both needed wins to say within reach as the Vikings were 2-2 and the Lions 1-3. With the win Curtis is one of the two teams at 3-2 with Graham-Kapowsin. They are both a game behind Sumner, Emerald Ridge, Puyallup and Bethel. Bellarmine dropped to 1-4 and tied with South Kitsap and Olympia with Rogers remaining winless.

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO