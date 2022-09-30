ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Comments / 0

Related
elisportsnetwork.com

ESN HS VB Preview: Lakes faces Spanaway Lake in match-up of league unbeatens

The Lakes Lancers and Spanaway Sentinels Lake girls volleyball teams are off to great starts in 2022, with the Lancers 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Pierce County League, while the Sentinels are 5-1 and 4-0 in the PCL. One of these teams will lose for the first time in PCL play this season as they face off at Lakes High School on Monday night. Lakes won both meetings with Spanaway Lakes last season in two close matches.
SPANAWAY, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: WF West Bearcats take control of EVCO 2A with dominant win over Tumwater

(Tumwater, WA) A bakers dozen is the last time the WF West Bearcats beat the Tumwater T-Birds and in fact Tumwater has been league champs for 12 of those 13 years with only Black Hills interrupting that run one time. The Bearcats have been brewing on this streak and this year they put it all together with a dominating win over last year’s State runners up and on their field.
TUMWATER, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

HS Football: Curtis handles their Biz with B Prep keeping pace in SPSL 4A

(University Place, WA) The top end of the SPSL 4A Football league is a logjam with 4 teams tied for 1st at 4-1 and 2 teams just behind at 3-2. Curtis and Bellarmine Prep both needed wins to say within reach as the Vikings were 2-2 and the Lions 1-3. With the win Curtis is one of the two teams at 3-2 with Graham-Kapowsin. They are both a game behind Sumner, Emerald Ridge, Puyallup and Bethel. Bellarmine dropped to 1-4 and tied with South Kitsap and Olympia with Rogers remaining winless.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Sumner, WA
City
Curtis, WA
Puyallup, WA
Sports
City
Puyallup, WA
q13fox.com

Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital

SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
WALLA WALLA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puyallup 0#The Puyallup Vikings#Kv Miller#Mvp
102.7 KORD

These Shocking Washington Murders Went Unsolved for Almost 30 Years

After an elderly couple was callously murdered in Lewis County, Washington, their killers would walk free for 26 years. One of them would never live to face justice. Ed, 81, and Minnie Maurin, 83, had been married for 24 years and lived on a 120-acre farm in Ethel where they grew and sold Christmas trees. The year was 1985 and Ed and Minnie were ready to celebrate yet another Christmas together. They never did. In a cruel twist, they were found dead on Christmas Eve.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
q13fox.com

King County detectives seek man suspected of attacking woman, children

KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public's help to find 29-year-old Dejakeem Sheceme McDaniel. He has felony warrants for his arrest in King County for second-degree assault of a child and several other domestic violence (DV) crimes, including second-degree and fourth-degree assault. Detectives...
KING COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions

WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State’s gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The...
Chronicle

Mothers Gather in Olympia to Receive First Birth Certificates for Stillborn Babies

OLYMPIA — Twenty-one years ago, Candy Wright received a death certificate for her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth, but she never received a birth certificate. Wright, from Vancouver, Washington, had been pregnant with Sarah Elizabeth for a full term, but when she went into labor, there was no heartbeat. The umbilical cord had wrapped around her daughter twice, and the result was a stillbirth.
OLYMPIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy