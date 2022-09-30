Read full article on original website
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Pride Steals the Show Amid County Wide Controversy
The LGBTQ+ community stuck together this past week as Chattanooga Pride hosted their annual pride week events and remained strong in the face of adversity. Chattanooga Pride received many violent threats after a video showing a young girl touching the mermaid tail of a performer playing Ariel at one of the pride week youth day events went viral.
WTVC
Celebration of Life and Hope with the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shayna Webb and Ashley Guthrie discuss the Celebration of Life and Hope on October 22nd. Ashley Guthrie is a mother of a pediatric cancer survivor and started to chair the event back in 2015 and the importance of the event and how donations will benefit. Stay...
WTVC
Medical Minute with Vascular Institute of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Every day during October, the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga will give us medical advice in just one minute! From information to guidance and of course medical advice! Peripheral Arterial Disease or PAD is when a blood vessel carrying blood from the heart to the legs narrows or is blocked.
WTVC
ODDtober at the Tennessee Aquarium
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thom Benson and Tanisha La Guardia discuss ODDtober at the Tennessee Aquarium as well as "Washed Ashore" and other IMAX films ending this October for Fall Break. Stay connected with Tennessee Aquarium Imax Theater. 800-262-0695. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
WTVC
Pumpkin Town Festival in Athens, Tenn.
ATHENS, Tenn. — Meredith Wilson talks about the upcoming activities at Pumpkintown, this Saturday, October 8th. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Self-Focus: Focus Treatment Centers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - We continue with our series "Self-Focus" with Focus Treatment Centers. We speak with brave individuals who share their stories about their struggles with addiction and substance abuse.
WTVC
"Empty the Shelter" with the SPCA of Bradley County
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Melissa Smith from the SPCA of Bradley County stops by The Daily Refresh to talk about a pet adoption event over in Cleveland.
WTVC
Verizon customers having trouble dialing 911 in several counties near Chattanooga Tuesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Some Verizon customers in Hamilton County are having trouble dialing 911 on their phones Tuesday, according to Bruce Garner of Hamilton County 911. And Hamilton County's not the only one. Customers in Rhea County are also having issues, according to Garner. We've also seen reports...
WTVC
Save $5.00 on an Unlimited Ride Pass at Lake Winnie with Ronald McDonald House Charities
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Save $5.00 on an Unlimited Ride Pass with a receipt from Chattanooga area McDonald’s. For each receipt redeemed in the 2022 season, Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park will donate $1.00 to the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House. Stay connected with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga.
WTVC
Chattanooga Theatre Centre presents: The Sound of Music
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The theatre is back! Josh Robinson takes a visit to Chattanooga Theatre Centre and talks all about the new show, The Sound of Music now running at the theatre centre. Josh speaks with the director about all the details that go into a show.
WTVC
Introducing Pudd-N-Shakes at the Peach Cobbler Factory in Dalton
DALTON, GA — The Peach Cobbler Factory is launching its exclusive new Pudd-N-Shakes at the Dalton, GA location off Shugart Road just past Wal-Mart (I-75 exit 336). “We are launching these Pudd-N-Shakes and they are going to change the dessert industry,” said owners Anna and JR Carpenter. “We are part of an advisory council and one of only eight stores that will have these Pudd-N-Shakes for beta testing. And the ONLY store in our viewing area!”
WRDW-TV
Marjorie Taylor Greene says school workers should be armed. But what do they think?
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a school shooting, politicians often talk about whether educators should be armed in school. But educators themselves are rarely heard. That’s why Atlanta News First Investigates reached out to school district employees in U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 14th congressional district.
WDEF
Fugitive in 3 states captured at Dalton Walmart
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Authorities say 50 year old Ernest Paul Shackelford ran from police in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. But his luck ran out this morning in Dalton, Georgia. A citizen recognized him from social media posts and reported him to Dalton Police. They got him at the...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Sept. 26-Oct. 2
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 26-Oct. 2. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up
Allegations against East Ridge, Tenn., police officers of excessive force, retaliatory arrests of bystanders and filing false charges — buttressed by body camera and bystander footage — are mounting, a review of police and court records by the Tennessee Lookout shows. When a 70-year-old bystander questioned East Ridge police officers about their treatment of a […] The post Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WTVCFOX
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
WTVC
Old Kimsey junior college gets the chance to live again
POLK COUNTY, TENN. — Jason Collis is restoring history in Ducktown, Tennessee. Jason Collis and his wife purchased the Kimsey junior college last year. They are restoring the school in hopes preserve this historic building. This old school was built in 1932 and designed by the architect Reuben H....
WTVC
Man robs, tries to rape woman in Chattanooga; Used money to pay light bill, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man walked into a woman's home, confronted her in bed, robbed her, and tried to rape her, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. The incident happened on Thursday morning at an undisclosed residence in Chattanooga. The victim told officers her husband had left for...
Autumn leaves getting ready to pop in the North Georgia Mountains
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — On the square in downtown Ellijay, this is the moment Peggy and Mel Mueller have been waiting for. “This was always such an important part of our life up in the Chicago area. Fall is the best season of the year up there,” Peggy said.
