Chattanooga Pride Steals the Show Amid County Wide Controversy

The LGBTQ+ community stuck together this past week as Chattanooga Pride hosted their annual pride week events and remained strong in the face of adversity. Chattanooga Pride received many violent threats after a video showing a young girl touching the mermaid tail of a performer playing Ariel at one of the pride week youth day events went viral.
Medical Minute with Vascular Institute of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Every day during October, the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga will give us medical advice in just one minute! From information to guidance and of course medical advice! Peripheral Arterial Disease or PAD is when a blood vessel carrying blood from the heart to the legs narrows or is blocked.
ODDtober at the Tennessee Aquarium

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thom Benson and Tanisha La Guardia discuss ODDtober at the Tennessee Aquarium as well as "Washed Ashore" and other IMAX films ending this October for Fall Break. Stay connected with Tennessee Aquarium Imax Theater. 800-262-0695. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
Pumpkin Town Festival in Athens, Tenn.

ATHENS, Tenn. — Meredith Wilson talks about the upcoming activities at Pumpkintown, this Saturday, October 8th. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Self-Focus: Focus Treatment Centers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - We continue with our series "Self-Focus" with Focus Treatment Centers. We speak with brave individuals who share their stories about their struggles with addiction and substance abuse.
Chattanooga Theatre Centre presents: The Sound of Music

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The theatre is back! Josh Robinson takes a visit to Chattanooga Theatre Centre and talks all about the new show, The Sound of Music now running at the theatre centre. Josh speaks with the director about all the details that go into a show.
Introducing Pudd-N-Shakes at the Peach Cobbler Factory in Dalton

DALTON, GA — The Peach Cobbler Factory is launching its exclusive new Pudd-N-Shakes at the Dalton, GA location off Shugart Road just past Wal-Mart (I-75 exit 336). “We are launching these Pudd-N-Shakes and they are going to change the dessert industry,” said owners Anna and JR Carpenter. “We are part of an advisory council and one of only eight stores that will have these Pudd-N-Shakes for beta testing. And the ONLY store in our viewing area!”
Fugitive in 3 states captured at Dalton Walmart

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Authorities say 50 year old Ernest Paul Shackelford ran from police in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. But his luck ran out this morning in Dalton, Georgia. A citizen recognized him from social media posts and reported him to Dalton Police. They got him at the...
ERPD Arrests Sept. 26-Oct. 2

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 26-Oct. 2. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up

Allegations against East Ridge, Tenn., police officers of excessive force, retaliatory arrests of bystanders and filing false charges — buttressed by body camera and bystander footage — are mounting, a review of police and court records by the Tennessee Lookout shows. When a 70-year-old bystander questioned East Ridge police officers about their treatment of a […] The post Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Old Kimsey junior college gets the chance to live again

POLK COUNTY, TENN. — Jason Collis is restoring history in Ducktown, Tennessee. Jason Collis and his wife purchased the Kimsey junior college last year. They are restoring the school in hopes preserve this historic building. This old school was built in 1932 and designed by the architect Reuben H....
