DALTON, GA — The Peach Cobbler Factory is launching its exclusive new Pudd-N-Shakes at the Dalton, GA location off Shugart Road just past Wal-Mart (I-75 exit 336). “We are launching these Pudd-N-Shakes and they are going to change the dessert industry,” said owners Anna and JR Carpenter. “We are part of an advisory council and one of only eight stores that will have these Pudd-N-Shakes for beta testing. And the ONLY store in our viewing area!”

DALTON, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO