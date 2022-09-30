ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lookout Landing

The Daily Catch: Oct 04, 2022

Still looking to find a Watch Party for Friday? Sign up here to be matched up with hotties/Mariners fans in your area! You sign up, we send out an email to you and the fans in your area, then y’all take it from there. Simple! Deadline to sign up is tonight at midnight. We’ve already got 165 fans signed up. You could be next!
SEATTLE, WA
Mariners Lose and That’s Okay

Any one of us who no longer have the vibrance of a florescent lightbulb nor the stamina of an Italian greyhound (read: older than 25) know a weekend like this well. Something wicked exciting happened on a Friday evening and you imbibed to celebrate. And then you paid for it the rest of the weekend. Perhaps the day after you were feeling a bit alright because you remembered to take your ibuprofen and drank Liquid IV before you fell asleep. But the Sunday is the worst. The Sunday is when your responsibilities and feelings catch up to you and you are kind of just left paralyzed because you have so much to do that you don’t know where, or when, to start. But it’s okay because the stuff that happened on Friday was so worth it.
Mariners Game #158 Preview: 10/02 vs. OAK

Gooooooood afternoon, Mariners faithful! It’s the last Sunday game of the regular season and we’ve got a fine one. A couple things:. If you haven’t had a chance to listen to our latest pod (it’s okay, it was only released this morning), it’s a must that you do. I listened to it during my Target run this morning and it made me so happy that I “accidentally” spent a lot of money. My favorite part was Kate’s description of the locker room celebration.
