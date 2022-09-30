Read full article on original website
Related
Lookout Landing
The Daily Catch: Oct 04, 2022
Still looking to find a Watch Party for Friday? Sign up here to be matched up with hotties/Mariners fans in your area! You sign up, we send out an email to you and the fans in your area, then y’all take it from there. Simple! Deadline to sign up is tonight at midnight. We’ve already got 165 fans signed up. You could be next!
Lookout Landing
Julio’s back’s back, Toro to row to Tacoma-ro, and Curt Casali is a father please address him as such
Julio Rodríguez has returned healthy to the Seattle Mariners lineup, hitting lead off and DHing. The M’s announced his return as part of a quintet of moves Monday afternoon. The moves in total are as listed below:. Outfielder Julio Rodríguez is activated off the 10-day injured list.
Lookout Landing
Mariners Lose and That’s Okay
Any one of us who no longer have the vibrance of a florescent lightbulb nor the stamina of an Italian greyhound (read: older than 25) know a weekend like this well. Something wicked exciting happened on a Friday evening and you imbibed to celebrate. And then you paid for it the rest of the weekend. Perhaps the day after you were feeling a bit alright because you remembered to take your ibuprofen and drank Liquid IV before you fell asleep. But the Sunday is the worst. The Sunday is when your responsibilities and feelings catch up to you and you are kind of just left paralyzed because you have so much to do that you don’t know where, or when, to start. But it’s okay because the stuff that happened on Friday was so worth it.
Lookout Landing
Mariners Game #158 Preview: 10/02 vs. OAK
Gooooooood afternoon, Mariners faithful! It’s the last Sunday game of the regular season and we’ve got a fine one. A couple things:. If you haven’t had a chance to listen to our latest pod (it’s okay, it was only released this morning), it’s a must that you do. I listened to it during my Target run this morning and it made me so happy that I “accidentally” spent a lot of money. My favorite part was Kate’s description of the locker room celebration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lookout Landing
Mariners announce Justin Hollander promoted to GM and Executive VP of Baseball Operations
The Seattle Mariners announced Sunday morning that they have promoted Justin Hollander to the position of Executive Vice President and General Manager of Baseball Operations. Hollander had previously occupied the title of Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Baseball Operations. While it’s easy to bounce off these terms, which...
Comments / 0