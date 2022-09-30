Read full article on original website
wrrnetwork.com
Lander runs all over Cody, leaves on top
CODY – This past Thursday many local Fremont County distance runners traveled to Olive Glenn Country Club to participate in the annual Cody Foxes and Hounds Invitational to show their skills and try to qualify for state in cross country. The race, which spanned 5000 meters like many long...
oilcity.news
Wyoming man succumbs to injuries in Sept. 17 motorcycle crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A 47-year-old Etna, Wyoming, resident died last Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, Daniel Jesson failed to negotiate a curve on Lincoln County Road 109 in rainy conditions shortly before 4 p.m. A helmet was not in use, the report notes.
sweetwaternow.com
Sublette County Arrest Report for September 26 – October 3, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from September 26 – October 3, 2022. Katherine Ratcliff, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on September 28 for alleged DUI and failure ot maintain lane of travel. Kevin Brown, of Marbelton, WY, was arrested on...
Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash
A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
oilcity.news
subletteexaminer.com
Man charged for ‘dangerous propellant’
SUBLETTE COUNTY – A Big Piney man charged with being under the influence of meth on Sept. 18 also faces a misdemeanor of assault and battery on a correction or detention officer by recklessly propelling a dangerous substance, saliva. Joseph M. Cates pleaded not guilty to both on Sept....
