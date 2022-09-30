Read full article on original website
newslj.com
State begins infrastructure survey
CASPER — Early on the morning of July 17, 2019, an irrigation tunnel in eastern Wyoming caved in, opening a sinkhole large enough to swallow a home. Water could no longer move forward, and as it backed up, a canal near Fort Laramie filled until the banks crumpled, flooding several nearby farms.
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
newslj.com
Gas prices fall by almost 7 cents/gallon in Wyoming in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) —Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 6.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.76 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in the state. Prices in Wyoming are 6.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 32.4 cents...
Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled
Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
newslj.com
Multiple hunters ticketed for trespassing over the weekend
GILLETTE (WNE) — Sheriff’s deputies ticketed trespassers throughout the county last weekend who said they were unaware they were on private land. At about 9 a.m. Friday, deputies ticketed a 23-year-old man and 24-year-old man off of Mackey Road for trespassing. The two admitted to trespassing in order to hunt, and Wyoming Game and Fish wardens took over a poaching investigation after deputies left, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
Warning: Another Colorado Email Scam Going Around. Don’t Fall For It
Yet another email scam is going around Colorado that you need to be on the lookout for. We know it's hard to keep track of what's real and fake sometimes, but we're here to help. Be On The Lookout For This Colorado Scam. It feels like we're getting a scam...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aerial Photo Over Wyoming’s Sacred Medicine Wheel Sets Off Storm Of Controversy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The legality of a recent aerial photo of Wyoming’s famed Medicine Wheel may raise a question that seems to be one ingredient in a multi-jurisdictional blender. Photographer Tim Doolin of Sheridan recently posted a photo on Facebook with the tagline:...
Volunteer firefighter dies in Nebraska Sandhills wildfire
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that exploded in size in drought-stricken central Nebraska has destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. The Bovee Fire was initially reported as having burned around 100 acres early Sunday in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest, officials said. By Sunday night, the grassland fire in the state’s Sandhills region had grown to about 15,000 acres, or around 24 square miles (62 square kilometers), according to the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. None of the fire was contained by midday Monday, according to...
boulderreportinglab.org
Louisville seeks to become second Colorado city to ban gas in new commercial buildings
This summer, Crested Butte became the first municipality in Colorado to ban natural gas in new buildings. Other than cooking in commercial kitchens, everything in the mountain town’s new structures must be achieved electrically. If it had been up to Ashley Stolzmann, however, Boulder’s neighbor would have taken gold.
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
freightwaves.com
Pennsylvania trucking companies file for bankruptcy
Two Pennsylvania-based trucking companies, which contract with the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. McClellan Trucking Inc. filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, five days after the company’s parent company, Duran Transfer Inc., filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 23. The petitions state both companies are based at the same address in Waterford, Pennsylvania.
newslj.com
Library board looks at adding child policy
GILLETTE (WNE) — The Campbell County Public Library Board could be adding to the library’s current policy to include a section that specifically references children. “One of my concerns is the library policies as they stand now put a lot of responsibility on parents,” said library board chair Sage Bear at a meeting Monday.
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado
As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you
In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
North Dakota’s First Substantial Snowfall: Sooner Than You Think?
For 4 of the last 5 years in North Dakota, we have had early snowfalls. Five years ago much of the state saw snowfall in late September. Four Autumns ago the same thing happened in North Dakota. Three years ago, not only did we see snow early, but it was a major blizzard. From October 10th to 13th 2019, the state saw anywhere from a foot to three feet over much of the state. Here in Bismarck, we officially saw around 17 inches of snow. This came right before the weekend of the pheasant opener in the state. Travel was pretty much at a standstill with exception of the far western portions of the state.
New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
KELOLAND TV
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
coloradosun.com
4 takeaways from the first Colorado gubernatorial debate between Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl
PUEBLO — Colorado’s first 2022 gubernatorial debate was a tale of two states. According to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado is coming out of a stretch of hardships — the COVID-19 pandemic, record-breaking wildfires, global inflation — in a position of strength. “Record economic growth, record...
historynet.com
When Will Lake Mead Give Up Its B-29?
At half past noon on July 21, 1948, a Boeing B-29 descended onto the surface of Lake Mead, the Nevada reservoir behind Hoover Dam. In a gentle descent at just above its 220-mph cruise speed, the Superfortress skipped once for about 200 yards, hit again, tore off three of its four engines, and began its slow descent to the lake bottom. The five-man crew boarded two life rafts and was soon rescued, the sole injury a crewman’s broken arm.
county17.com
Gillette family medicine doctor dies at age 49
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A doctor who practiced family medicine in Gillette died Sept. 27, and patients will need to pick up their medical records, staff said. Dr. Travis Roberts died Sept. 27 in Gillette at the age of 49, his obituary said. The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at First Baptist Church in Shoshoni. Roberts was practicing medicine at North East Wyoming Family Medicine in Gillette. He died at home, said Staci Weber, who’s an office staff member at North East Wyoming Family Medicine.
