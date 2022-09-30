Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
'Even in wild Wyoming': Parent group rips school district for secret gender transitions
A parent activist organization blasted officials in the rural Wyoming school district of Sweetwater County after the school board defended its policy of hiding student gender transitions from parents and claimed that misgendering someone is sexual harassment. At a school board meeting last month for Sweetwater County School District No....
county17.com
Wyoming corrections announces retirement of administrator Eddie Wilson
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Corrections on Tuesday announced the retirement of Prison Division Administrator Eddie Wilson. His retirement will be effective October 16, the department release said. Before joining Wyoming corrections, Wilson spent 26 years with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Texas. There he...
newslj.com
Library board looks at adding child policy
GILLETTE (WNE) — The Campbell County Public Library Board could be adding to the library’s current policy to include a section that specifically references children. “One of my concerns is the library policies as they stand now put a lot of responsibility on parents,” said library board chair Sage Bear at a meeting Monday.
cowboystatedaily.com
Feds Threaten To Pull More Than $9 Million In Special Education Funding From Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The U.S. Department of Education is threatening to revoke more than $9 million of the money it gives to Wyoming’s special education programs. The revocation comes in response to the way the Wyoming Department of Education apportioned funds to schools...
tsln.com
No More Empty Saddles: Increasing Suicide Awareness
Wyoming and Montana have two of the three highest suicide rates per capita in the United States. Among those involved in agriculture, this rate is even higher. Fortunately, suicide awareness is on the rise, especially in communities less apt to reach out for help. In July, a new suicide hotline...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunter: Elk Took Hours To Die Because Wyoming Rancher Wouldn’t Grant Trespass
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joshua Sunberg said he had to live every hunter’s worst nightmare as he watched a bull elk he’d shot in Wyoming on Monday slowly die. “He was sitting there wounded, suffering,” Sunberg, of Iowa, told Cowboy State Daily on...
newslj.com
State begins infrastructure survey
CASPER — Early on the morning of July 17, 2019, an irrigation tunnel in eastern Wyoming caved in, opening a sinkhole large enough to swallow a home. Water could no longer move forward, and as it backed up, a canal near Fort Laramie filled until the banks crumpled, flooding several nearby farms.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Hate Speech In Wyoming – A Solution
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. My friend and legislative representative, Jared Olsen, woke up a couple days ago to find that some coward had left flyers on his lawn bearing a hateful anti-Semitic message. Its important to note that whoever is responsible did their work under...
svinews.com
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Teton County on Friday, October 7
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish seeking up to 10 new game wardens
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is looking to hire as many as 10 new game wardens to serve in positions across the state. “Wyoming game wardens have a long and proud tradition of protecting and conserving Wyoming’s wildlife and serving the public,” said Rick King, chief game warden. “This admirable job is awarded to highly-qualified applicants with a passion for wildlife and serving those who recreate in the state.”
Food Bank Harvests Over 10,000lbs Potatoes for Wyoming Tables
Food Bank of Wyoming and two University of Wyoming Extension programs worked together to get locally grown potatoes onto the tables of Wyoming families. Through efforts by the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC) and the Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP), over 10,000 pounds of potatoes were harvested and bagged in September, right outside Lingle, and donated to Food Bank of Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Democratic Legislator Upset With Allred Secretary of State Appointment
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Karl Allred was sworn in as interim Secretary of State of Wyoming on Monday, but Gov. Mark Gordon’s choice of Allred for the role doesn’t sit well with state Rep. Mike Yin. The Democrat from Jackson had some strong...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Grizzly Hunts Could Hinge On Midterms, Hunt Advocate Says
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If Republicans prevail in the midterm elections, Wyoming hunters could soon pursue grizzly bears, says a hunting advocate. But that would be a bad idea, said an attorney for the Humane Society of the United States. “The prospects of this legislation...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Possible Public Transit between Cheyenne and Ft. Collins
CDOT, Cheyenne MPO, and WYDOT Study Public Transit Opportunities. A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between October 3 and October 17 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
This Wyoming Monument Just Celebrated Its 140th Birthday
Yesterday marked a special day for a Wyoming monument that is now a national historic landmark. Happy 140th Birthday to Wyoming's Ames Monument. Construction finished on this Southeast Wyoming landmark October 3rd, 1882. Yes, this landmark has been around longer than Wyoming has been a state. I love the shade...
oilcity.news
Study exploring new southern Wyoming–northern Colorado public transit options as region grows
CASPER, Wyo. — A new study involving multiple transportation agencies is looking into the possibility of creating a new public transit connection between the Cheyenne, Wyoming, area and the north Front Range in Colorado. “As northern Colorado and southern Wyoming continue to grow, a regional transit system connecting the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming’s Employment Symposium starts October 5th
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - When employers want to expand their ability to hire larger amounts of staff, the Wyoming Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities suggests they look at hiring someone with dedication and a disability. The Wyoming Employment Symposium will be on Oct. 5th at the University...
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (9/25/22 – 10/2/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Treasurer’s Office pays out $2.56M but still holds ~$97M in unclaimed property
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Treasurer’s Office’s Unclaimed Property Division said it paid out about $2.564 million between July 1 and Sept. 30. 2,389 checks were issued to the owners of the previously unclaimed property, including a $125,000 check issued to a Teton County resident and a $102,000 check issued to a government entity. The Treasurer’s Office still holds about $97 million in unclaimed property available to be claimed by the owner, according to the press release.
