ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

Wyoming corrections announces retirement of administrator Eddie Wilson

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Corrections on Tuesday announced the retirement of Prison Division Administrator Eddie Wilson. His retirement will be effective October 16, the department release said. Before joining Wyoming corrections, Wilson spent 26 years with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Texas. There he...
WYOMING STATE
newslj.com

Library board looks at adding child policy

GILLETTE (WNE) — The Campbell County Public Library Board could be adding to the library’s current policy to include a section that specifically references children. “One of my concerns is the library policies as they stand now put a lot of responsibility on parents,” said library board chair Sage Bear at a meeting Monday.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Campbell County, WY
Government
County
Campbell County, WY
City
Natrona, WY
Local
Wyoming Education
Campbell County, WY
Education
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Gillette, WY
State
Wyoming State
tsln.com

No More Empty Saddles: Increasing Suicide Awareness

Wyoming and Montana have two of the three highest suicide rates per capita in the United States. Among those involved in agriculture, this rate is even higher. Fortunately, suicide awareness is on the rise, especially in communities less apt to reach out for help. In July, a new suicide hotline...
WYOMING STATE
newslj.com

State begins infrastructure survey

CASPER — Early on the morning of July 17, 2019, an irrigation tunnel in eastern Wyoming caved in, opening a sinkhole large enough to swallow a home. Water could no longer move forward, and as it backed up, a canal near Fort Laramie filled until the banks crumpled, flooding several nearby farms.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Hate Speech In Wyoming – A Solution

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. My friend and legislative representative, Jared Olsen, woke up a couple days ago to find that some coward had left flyers on his lawn bearing a hateful anti-Semitic message. Its important to note that whoever is responsible did their work under...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
svinews.com

Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Teton County on Friday, October 7

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Teton County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 7, 2022 in honor and memory of Clarene Law. Ms. Law represented District 23 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1991-2004. She passed away September 21, 2022.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Wyoming Game and Fish seeking up to 10 new game wardens

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is looking to hire as many as 10 new game wardens to serve in positions across the state. “Wyoming game wardens have a long and proud tradition of protecting and conserving Wyoming’s wildlife and serving the public,” said Rick King, chief game warden. “This admirable job is awarded to highly-qualified applicants with a passion for wildlife and serving those who recreate in the state.”
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Food Bank Harvests Over 10,000lbs Potatoes for Wyoming Tables

Food Bank of Wyoming and two University of Wyoming Extension programs worked together to get locally grown potatoes onto the tables of Wyoming families. Through efforts by the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC) and the Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP), over 10,000 pounds of potatoes were harvested and bagged in September, right outside Lingle, and donated to Food Bank of Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Education#Language Proficiency#Foreign Language#Language Immersion#Dual Language#Linus K12#Linus High School#Spanish
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Grizzly Hunts Could Hinge On Midterms, Hunt Advocate Says

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If Republicans prevail in the midterm elections, Wyoming hunters could soon pursue grizzly bears, says a hunting advocate. But that would be a bad idea, said an attorney for the Humane Society of the United States. “The prospects of this legislation...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Possible Public Transit between Cheyenne and Ft. Collins

CDOT, Cheyenne MPO, and WYDOT Study Public Transit Opportunities. A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between October 3 and October 17 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

This Wyoming Monument Just Celebrated Its 140th Birthday

Yesterday marked a special day for a Wyoming monument that is now a national historic landmark. Happy 140th Birthday to Wyoming's Ames Monument. Construction finished on this Southeast Wyoming landmark October 3rd, 1882. Yes, this landmark has been around longer than Wyoming has been a state. I love the shade...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming’s Employment Symposium starts October 5th

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - When employers want to expand their ability to hire larger amounts of staff, the Wyoming Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities suggests they look at hiring someone with dedication and a disability. The Wyoming Employment Symposium will be on Oct. 5th at the University...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Campbell County health and food inspections (9/25/22 – 10/2/22)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming Treasurer’s Office pays out $2.56M but still holds ~$97M in unclaimed property

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Treasurer’s Office’s Unclaimed Property Division said it paid out about $2.564 million between July 1 and Sept. 30. 2,389 checks were issued to the owners of the previously unclaimed property, including a $125,000 check issued to a Teton County resident and a $102,000 check issued to a government entity. The Treasurer’s Office still holds about $97 million in unclaimed property available to be claimed by the owner, according to the press release.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy