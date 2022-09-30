COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Oct. 1, 2022) – It was another five-set thriller for the Wyoming volleyball team Saturday afternoon at Air Force. The Cowgirls rallied after losing the first set to win their second five-setter of the week. Set scores went 21-25, 27-25, 25-13, 23-25 and 15-8. After dropping the first set, UW (6-10, 2-2 MW) looked to be in trouble in the second as well, trailing by as many as six, 10-4 early in the frame and trailing late, 23-20. However, from there, the Cowgirls responded with four-straight points to take the 24-23 lead and then when the set was tied at 25-25, scored back-to-back points from Wyoming gave it the comeback to knot up the match at one set each.

