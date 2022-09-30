Read full article on original website
Cowgirls compete well at CSU and North Carolina
FORT COLLINS, Colo. AND CARY, N.C. (Oct. 1, 2022) – The Wyoming tennis team was in action at multiple locations Saturday. The Cowgirls competed in day two at the Jon Messick Invitational hosted by Colorado State and also played at the ITA All-America Championships. Down at CSU, Lucia Malinak...
Cowgirls rally for second five-set victory of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Oct. 1, 2022) – It was another five-set thriller for the Wyoming volleyball team Saturday afternoon at Air Force. The Cowgirls rallied after losing the first set to win their second five-setter of the week. Set scores went 21-25, 27-25, 25-13, 23-25 and 15-8. After dropping the first set, UW (6-10, 2-2 MW) looked to be in trouble in the second as well, trailing by as many as six, 10-4 early in the frame and trailing late, 23-20. However, from there, the Cowgirls responded with four-straight points to take the 24-23 lead and then when the set was tied at 25-25, scored back-to-back points from Wyoming gave it the comeback to knot up the match at one set each.
Cowgirls come up clutch in marathon victory at New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Sept. 29, 2022) – The Wyoming Cowgirls showed great fight and resiliency Thursday night on the road at New Mexico, hanging on to win a wild five-setter against the Lobos. Set scores went 25-18, 26-24, 12-25, 20-25 and a marathon fifth set, 24-22. The win is the first conference victory of the season for the Cowgirls.
Wyoming falls to San Jose State 33-16
Cowboys’ three-game home winning streak comes to an end. Laramie, Wyo. (Oct. 1, 2022) -- The Wyoming Cowboys entered Saturday night’s home game versus San Jose State riding a three-game home winning streak, but that came to an end with a 33-16 loss at the hands of the Spartans. The loss evens Wyoming’s record at 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the Mountain West Conference. San Jose State improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Mountain West.
