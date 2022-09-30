The Belgian Egyptian singer recently performed live at the 2022 XPoNential Music Festival, just before releasing his latest album, Sahar, on September 23. The Belgian Egyptian singer Tamino-Amir Moharam Fouad, known by his stage name Tamino is a classically trained musician who found his voice in the realm of dreary Indie-Rock. With musicians like Lana Del Rey and Colin Greenwood of Radiohead collaborating and praising Tamino for his music, he has something special in him. He has been praised for his range and clean falsetto. He is currently signed to Communion Records, joining groups like Nathaniel Rateliff, and Catfish and the Bottlemen. Beyond music, he has also been on the runway with Vogue. He recently performed live at the 2022 XPoNential Music Festival on September 16, just before releasing his latest album, Sahar, on September 23.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO