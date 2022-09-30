Read full article on original website
Tamino | WXPN Artist To Watch – October 2022
The Belgian Egyptian singer recently performed live at the 2022 XPoNential Music Festival, just before releasing his latest album, Sahar, on September 23. The Belgian Egyptian singer Tamino-Amir Moharam Fouad, known by his stage name Tamino is a classically trained musician who found his voice in the realm of dreary Indie-Rock. With musicians like Lana Del Rey and Colin Greenwood of Radiohead collaborating and praising Tamino for his music, he has something special in him. He has been praised for his range and clean falsetto. He is currently signed to Communion Records, joining groups like Nathaniel Rateliff, and Catfish and the Bottlemen. Beyond music, he has also been on the runway with Vogue. He recently performed live at the 2022 XPoNential Music Festival on September 16, just before releasing his latest album, Sahar, on September 23.
17 concerts to see this week, including Pavement, Fontaines D.C., Cate Le Bon, Resistance Revival Chorus and more
Siblings and soundscapers alike fill the regional concert scene this week. Happy October! Get the month started with a show for every day of the week – or, at the very least, catch one show this week, since the options are terrific. Here are 17 concerts to see in the next seven days, all around Philly; for tickets and more information on them, head to the XPN Concerts and Events page.
Alex G performs ‘Miracles’ on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The five-piece played the mellow and optimistic tune sitting down. Alex G’s beautiful God Save The Animals has been out in the world now for just over a week. It’s tender, moody, and surprising, and our own Sean Fennell published his thoughts about it here. In what I’m sure is an overwhelming press junket for our hometown hero, Alex G made their Late Show with Stephen Colbert debut with “Miracles.”
On Fossora, Björk demands connection in the face of discomfort
The art pop progenitor’s 10th studio album reveals scenes of personal transformation and natural splendor. For an artist who’s constantly creating new worlds, it feels only right that Björk would have her own personal lexicon. Since as far back as “Hyperballad,” the art pop matriarch has cobbled...
Movie review: 'Hellraiser' remake is a puzzling violation of the franchise
Hulu's "Hellraiser" remake is overlong, inconsistent with the rules and still adds nothing to the vast horror mythology.
