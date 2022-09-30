Read full article on original website
Public safety workers invited to Prop 401 community meeting
BONITA — Yes on 401 supporters announced a another informational community meeting, this time targeting a specific group. Those who work or volunteer in public safety, including search and rescue, are invited to the meeting at the Pharm, 5900 Greenhouse Road, in Willcox on Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 6-7 p.m.
Voice of the Valley: GC Chamber of Commerce
Mike Kranpitz and Martin Valdez from JJ’s Car Wash, Kay Marchionne and Vance Bryce from the Graham County Chamber of Commerce, and Janet Alder with Rock Island talking about Medicare open enrollment.
Graham County readies for the fair
SAFFORD — On Monday, the Graham County Board of Supervisors approved the agreements with project workers at this weekend’s Graham County Fair, as well as authorizing overtime for eight county employees working at the fair. Graham County Parks Manager Trey Andrews also asked the board to OK the...
Dixie Lee Richardson Powell
Dixie Lee Richardson Powell, of Cedar Hills, Utah, and formerly of Safford, entered life eternal, joining her eternal companion, Roy, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She was 98. Dixie was born August 6, 1924, in San Diego, California, to Edmund Wilford and Effie May Lee Richardson. She is survived by:...
Linda Darlene Boren
Linda Darlene Boren, a resident of Pima, entered into eternal life Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Henderson, Nevada, with children and grandchildren at her side. Linda was 80. Linda was born on October 25, 1941, in Lizard Bump, Arizona, to Lela Lamoreaux Hancock and Lawrence Elijah Hancock, the youngest of...
Two years in prison for Willcox man who threatened a federal judge
PHOENIX — A Willcox man who threatened to kill a Social Security Law Judge will serve more than two years behind bars. The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, announced the sentencing of 25 months in prison for Jeffery Daniel Gladney, 55, on Friday. In the summer...
Sheriff Allred helps run down suspect fleeing DPS
GRAHAM COUNTY – There are sheriffs in our state who like to wear cowboy hats and act tough but are really just politicians talking out the side of their mouths. Then there’s the real deal like Graham County Sheriff P.J. Allred. Yes Allred wears a cowboy hat and...
Jimmy C. Delgado Sr
Jimmy C. Delgado Sr., of Safford, entered into eternal rest in the early morning hours of Monday, September 26, 2022, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center. He was 91. Jimmy was born on July 25, 1931, in Morenci, Arizona. Husband to the late Vicky Delgado for 57 years. Father and Mother to 6 children. Preceded in death by: his parents, Rafael and Florencia Delgado; sister, Olivia Garcia; son, Jimmy Delgado Jr.; daughter-in-law, Gabby Delgado; and grandson, Mario Delgado.
GCSO, Federal Prison monitoring unusual activity
GRAHAM COUNTY — Graham County Sheriff’s deputies are keeping an eye on the area surrounding FCI-Safford, following reports of suspicious activity. An employee of the prison called into dispatch to report a vehicle at a turnout near Boulder Lane, remaining in place for at least 30 minutes. The...
Andrew Espinoza
Andrew Espinoza, a longtime resident of Thatcher, entered into eternal rest Friday evening, September 30, 2022, at his residence, with his family at his side. Andy was 64. A Mass of Christian Burial for Andy will be conducted Thursday morning, October 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church by Rev. Nathaniel Mma. Committal will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
Gulena Margaret Montoya
Gulena Margaret Montoya or “Lena” as she was affectionately known by many, a resident of York, peacefully entered into eternal rest Friday morning, September 23, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Morenci, surrounded in love by her family. Gulena was 68. Gulena is survived by: her husband,...
Tino Carbajal
On September 12, 2022, the world lost Tino Carbajal – Ralph Martin Carbajal, IV. He was 30. A great loving son, husband, brother, nephew, cousin and loyal friend. Tino was a very good person. He was compassionate, dedicated and a great father to his two children. As a great...
