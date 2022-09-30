Jimmy C. Delgado Sr., of Safford, entered into eternal rest in the early morning hours of Monday, September 26, 2022, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center. He was 91. Jimmy was born on July 25, 1931, in Morenci, Arizona. Husband to the late Vicky Delgado for 57 years. Father and Mother to 6 children. Preceded in death by: his parents, Rafael and Florencia Delgado; sister, Olivia Garcia; son, Jimmy Delgado Jr.; daughter-in-law, Gabby Delgado; and grandson, Mario Delgado.

