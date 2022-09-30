ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Roll Call Online

Biden pledge in Puerto Rico contrasts with prior Trump effort

President Joe Biden's visit to Puerto Rico on Monday in the aftermath of a devastating hurricane brought back memories of a similar trip by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. But this was entirely different. “The people of Puerto Rico are very grateful for your steadfast support and highly appreciate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Roll Call Online

So what if Democrats meddled in GOP primaries?

ANALYSIS — My head almost exploded recently when I heard yet again that Democrats had violated some sort of code of ethics by spending money to promote weaker Republican candidates in primaries this cycle. I thought we had moved on to other subjects until I saw a late September...
MICHIGAN STATE
Roll Call Online

Republicans rally behind Walker after abortion allegations

A report that Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an abortion for a past girlfriend has not sent national Republicans running from his campaign in Georgia. In fact, led by former President Donald Trump, they quickly rallied behind the former NFL and University of Georgia running back. "Herschel has properly...
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

Justices question test for determining protected wetlands

The Supreme Court questioned whether the Biden administration’s preferred test for determining jurisdiction for wetlands under the Clean Water Act is too broad during oral arguments on Monday. The justices heard the case of Sackett v. EPA, in which Idaho landowners are challenging the agency’s determination that a property...
IDAHO STATE
Roll Call Online

Stopgap funding finale

President Joe Biden signed a short-term spending measure that staves off the risk of a partial government shutdown until mid-December. But a lame-duck session after the November elections will be a busy one. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Peter Cohn outline a to-do list that includes an omnibus funding package, hurricane relief, coronavirus aid and compensation to families of victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
U.S. POLITICS
Roll Call Online

Capitol Lens | First Monday

Isaiah McKinney enters the Supreme Court as it begins a new term on Monday. The courtroom is now open to the public again — the first time since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

Supreme Court term starts with reopened courtroom, new justice

The Supreme Court reopened to the public for oral arguments Monday for the first time in almost two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, as the justices started a new term that appears poised to build on the conservative turn last term. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said nothing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

Supreme Court told minority representation at stake in case

The ability of minority voters to elect representatives of their choice could nose-dive if the Supreme Court sides with Alabama in a case over the scope of the Voting Rights Act, the law’s defenders told the justices Tuesday. In the first of several cases this term on race in...
ALABAMA STATE
Roll Call Online

A Michigan community’s long battle with PFAS and the Pentagon

It was five years ago while kayaking with his wife on northeast Michigan’s Van Etten Lake adjacent to a former Air Force base, says attorney Anthony Spaniola, when he spotted a work crew testing a foam substance on the beach. He says he’d heard that the state had found...

