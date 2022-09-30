Read full article on original website
Biden pledge in Puerto Rico contrasts with prior Trump effort
President Joe Biden's visit to Puerto Rico on Monday in the aftermath of a devastating hurricane brought back memories of a similar trip by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. But this was entirely different. “The people of Puerto Rico are very grateful for your steadfast support and highly appreciate...
So what if Democrats meddled in GOP primaries?
ANALYSIS — My head almost exploded recently when I heard yet again that Democrats had violated some sort of code of ethics by spending money to promote weaker Republican candidates in primaries this cycle. I thought we had moved on to other subjects until I saw a late September...
Republicans rally behind Walker after abortion allegations
A report that Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an abortion for a past girlfriend has not sent national Republicans running from his campaign in Georgia. In fact, led by former President Donald Trump, they quickly rallied behind the former NFL and University of Georgia running back. "Herschel has properly...
Justices question test for determining protected wetlands
The Supreme Court questioned whether the Biden administration’s preferred test for determining jurisdiction for wetlands under the Clean Water Act is too broad during oral arguments on Monday. The justices heard the case of Sackett v. EPA, in which Idaho landowners are challenging the agency’s determination that a property...
Stopgap funding finale
President Joe Biden signed a short-term spending measure that staves off the risk of a partial government shutdown until mid-December. But a lame-duck session after the November elections will be a busy one. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Peter Cohn outline a to-do list that includes an omnibus funding package, hurricane relief, coronavirus aid and compensation to families of victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Capitol Lens | First Monday
Isaiah McKinney enters the Supreme Court as it begins a new term on Monday. The courtroom is now open to the public again — the first time since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began.
Supreme Court term starts with reopened courtroom, new justice
The Supreme Court reopened to the public for oral arguments Monday for the first time in almost two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, as the justices started a new term that appears poised to build on the conservative turn last term. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said nothing...
Supreme Court told minority representation at stake in case
The ability of minority voters to elect representatives of their choice could nose-dive if the Supreme Court sides with Alabama in a case over the scope of the Voting Rights Act, the law’s defenders told the justices Tuesday. In the first of several cases this term on race in...
A Michigan community’s long battle with PFAS and the Pentagon
It was five years ago while kayaking with his wife on northeast Michigan’s Van Etten Lake adjacent to a former Air Force base, says attorney Anthony Spaniola, when he spotted a work crew testing a foam substance on the beach. He says he’d heard that the state had found...
