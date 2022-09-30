Read full article on original website
Stellar Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week (XLM)
Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Stellar has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $5.99 billion and $247.65 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Ethereum Classic Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETC)
Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.74 billion and $708.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $27.78 or 0.00138891 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.
TurtleCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TRTL)
TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $276,678.10 and $131,790.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.
SmartPad Price Tops $0.0050 (PAD)
SmartPad (PAD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One SmartPad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. SmartPad has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $19,566.00 worth of SmartPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartPad has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.
Zoo Token (ZOOT) Price Down 4.8% This Week
Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Zoo Token coin can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zoo Token has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zoo Token has a total market cap of $5,130,371.40 billion and approximately $8,483.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Golden Doge Price Up 29.3% This Week (GDOGE)
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against...
PooCoin (POOCOIN) Price Tops $0.30
PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, PooCoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One PooCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PooCoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
CrossWallet Price Tops $0.0206 on Exchanges (CWT)
CrossWallet (CWT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One CrossWallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CrossWallet has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and $34,110.00 worth of CrossWallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CrossWallet has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Arqma Market Capitalization Tops $91,324.61 (ARQ)
Arqma (ARQ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $91,324.61 and approximately $71.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Yieldly Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.00 Million (YLDY)
Yieldly (YLDY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Yieldly has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $21,853.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yieldly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yieldly has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.
GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3,726.05
Litecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $540.15 Million (LTC)
Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.91 billion and approximately $540.15 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $54.84 or 0.00274181 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.
Defi For You (DFY) Trading Down 12.6% This Week
Defi For You (DFY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Defi For You coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Defi For You has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Defi For You has a market cap of $968,315.60 and $30,389.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Alchemist (MIST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $140,309.00
Alchemist (MIST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Alchemist has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $140,309.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemist has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Alchemist coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00010243 BTC on popular exchanges.
Uhive (HVE2) Trading Up 1.6% This Week
Uhive (HVE2) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Uhive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Uhive has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Uhive has a market capitalization of $30.24 million and $65,842.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Microtuber Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (MCT)
Microtuber (MCT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Microtuber has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $28,631.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Microtuber coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Microtuber has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
MoneySwap (MSWAP) 1-Day Volume Tops $210,568.00
MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. MoneySwap has a market cap of $689,400.00 and approximately $210,568.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoneySwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MoneySwap has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.
TRONPAD (TRONPAD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.40 Million
TRONPAD (TRONPAD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, TRONPAD has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One TRONPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRONPAD has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $15,335.00 worth of TRONPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Fetch.ai (FET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.31 Million
Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $89.80 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.
Keep Network (KEEP) One Day Volume Hits $380,848.00
Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $144.48 million and $380,848.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.
