Indexed Finance Trading Down 8.3% This Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $10,877.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.
BillionHappiness (BHC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $125,857.00

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One BillionHappiness coin can now be purchased for about $25.10 or 0.00128485 BTC on exchanges. BillionHappiness has a market cap of $1.08 million and $125,857.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $158,600.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Ethereum Classic Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.74 billion and $708.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $27.78 or 0.00138891 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.
#Linus Stocks#Us Dollar#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Btc
Stellar Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Stellar has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $5.99 billion and $247.65 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Yieldly Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.00 Million (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Yieldly has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $21,853.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yieldly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yieldly has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.
MegaCryptoPolis Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $932,078.08 (MEGA)

MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One MegaCryptoPolis coin can currently be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00020968 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MegaCryptoPolis has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. MegaCryptoPolis has a market capitalization of $932,078.08 and approximately $9,063.00 worth of MegaCryptoPolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Reaches $2.23 on Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00011362 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $146,115.25 and approximately $17.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Fetch.ai (FET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.31 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $89.80 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.
GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3,726.05

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against...
TRONPAD (TRONPAD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.40 Million

TRONPAD (TRONPAD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, TRONPAD has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One TRONPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRONPAD has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $15,335.00 worth of TRONPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Defi For You (DFY) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

Defi For You (DFY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Defi For You coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Defi For You has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Defi For You has a market cap of $968,315.60 and $30,389.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
TurtleCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $276,678.10 and $131,790.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.
Keep Network (KEEP) One Day Volume Hits $380,848.00

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $144.48 million and $380,848.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Secured MoonRat Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,168.00 (SMRAT)

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against...
Uhive (HVE2) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

Uhive (HVE2) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Uhive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Uhive has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Uhive has a market capitalization of $30.24 million and $65,842.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Microtuber Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (MCT)

Microtuber (MCT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Microtuber has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $28,631.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Microtuber coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Microtuber has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
CrossWallet Price Tops $0.0206 on Exchanges (CWT)

CrossWallet (CWT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One CrossWallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CrossWallet has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and $34,110.00 worth of CrossWallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CrossWallet has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Zoo Token (ZOOT) Price Down 4.8% This Week

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Zoo Token coin can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zoo Token has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zoo Token has a total market cap of $5,130,371.40 billion and approximately $8,483.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Poodl Token (POODL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10,995.00

Poodl Token (POODL) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Poodl Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poodl Token has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Poodl Token has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.
