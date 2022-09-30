ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
americanbankingnews.com

Golden Doge Price Up 29.3% This Week (GDOGE)

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against...
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $158,600.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

TurtleCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $276,678.10 and $131,790.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Stellar Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Stellar has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $5.99 billion and $247.65 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nwc#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Price Reaches#Major Exchanges Lrb#Axia Coin Lrb Axc#Mvp#Nwcpublic
americanbankingnews.com

Injective Protocol (INJ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.36 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $152.80 million and $17.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3,726.05

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against...
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

BillionHappiness (BHC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $125,857.00

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One BillionHappiness coin can now be purchased for about $25.10 or 0.00128485 BTC on exchanges. BillionHappiness has a market cap of $1.08 million and $125,857.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

KARMA (KARMA) Tops One Day Volume of $2.00

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $2.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
americanbankingnews.com

Keep Network (KEEP) One Day Volume Hits $380,848.00

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $144.48 million and $380,848.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Ethereum Classic Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.74 billion and $708.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $27.78 or 0.00138891 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

MoneySwap (MSWAP) 1-Day Volume Tops $210,568.00

MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. MoneySwap has a market cap of $689,400.00 and approximately $210,568.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoneySwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MoneySwap has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

MegaCryptoPolis Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $932,078.08 (MEGA)

MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One MegaCryptoPolis coin can currently be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00020968 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MegaCryptoPolis has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. MegaCryptoPolis has a market capitalization of $932,078.08 and approximately $9,063.00 worth of MegaCryptoPolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

PooCoin (POOCOIN) Price Tops $0.30

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, PooCoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One PooCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PooCoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Yieldly Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.00 Million (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Yieldly has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $21,853.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yieldly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yieldly has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Zoo Token (ZOOT) Price Down 4.8% This Week

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Zoo Token coin can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zoo Token has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zoo Token has a total market cap of $5,130,371.40 billion and approximately $8,483.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

SmartPad Price Tops $0.0050 (PAD)

SmartPad (PAD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One SmartPad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. SmartPad has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $19,566.00 worth of SmartPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartPad has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.
ELECTRONICS
americanbankingnews.com

Arqma Market Capitalization Tops $91,324.61 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $91,324.61 and approximately $71.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

TRONPAD (TRONPAD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.40 Million

TRONPAD (TRONPAD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, TRONPAD has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One TRONPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRONPAD has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $15,335.00 worth of TRONPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
MARKETS
americanbankingnews.com

Fetch.ai (FET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.31 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $89.80 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.
STOCKS
americanbankingnews.com

Poodl Token (POODL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10,995.00

Poodl Token (POODL) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Poodl Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poodl Token has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Poodl Token has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy