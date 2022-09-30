Read full article on original website
Yieldly Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.00 Million (YLDY)
Yieldly (YLDY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Yieldly has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and $21,853.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yieldly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yieldly has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.
Konomi Network (KONO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.77 Million
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000256 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000318 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2%...
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Reaches $2.23 on Exchanges
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00011362 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $146,115.25 and approximately $17.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Secured MoonRat Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,168.00 (SMRAT)
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against...
Poodl Token (POODL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10,995.00
Poodl Token (POODL) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Poodl Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poodl Token has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Poodl Token has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Zoo Token (ZOOT) Price Down 4.8% This Week
Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Zoo Token coin can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zoo Token has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zoo Token has a total market cap of $5,130,371.40 billion and approximately $8,483.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Defi For You (DFY) Trading Down 12.6% This Week
Defi For You (DFY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Defi For You coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Defi For You has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Defi For You has a market cap of $968,315.60 and $30,389.00 worth of Defi For You was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
CrossWallet Price Tops $0.0206 on Exchanges (CWT)
CrossWallet (CWT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One CrossWallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CrossWallet has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and $34,110.00 worth of CrossWallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CrossWallet has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
ICON (ICX) Achieves Market Cap of $220.84 Million
ICON (ICX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, ICON has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $220.84 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Uhive (HVE2) Trading Up 1.6% This Week
Uhive (HVE2) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Uhive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Uhive has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Uhive has a market capitalization of $30.24 million and $65,842.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Arqma Market Capitalization Tops $91,324.61 (ARQ)
Arqma (ARQ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $91,324.61 and approximately $71.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
OBORTECH Trading Down 27.4% This Week (OBOT)
OBORTECH (OBOT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. OBORTECH has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $16,480.00 worth of OBORTECH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OBORTECH has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. One OBORTECH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
NEM (XEM) Market Cap Reaches $372.87 Million
NEM (XEM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. NEM has a market cap of $372.87 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEM has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.
DogeCola (DOGECOLA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $70,138.00
DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One DogeCola coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCola has a market cap of $1.88 million and $70,138.00 worth of DogeCola was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DogeCola has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.
MegaCryptoPolis Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $932,078.08 (MEGA)
MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One MegaCryptoPolis coin can currently be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00020968 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MegaCryptoPolis has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. MegaCryptoPolis has a market capitalization of $932,078.08 and approximately $9,063.00 worth of MegaCryptoPolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
PooCoin (POOCOIN) Price Tops $0.30
PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, PooCoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One PooCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PooCoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3,726.05
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against...
MoneySwap (MSWAP) 1-Day Volume Tops $210,568.00
MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. MoneySwap has a market cap of $689,400.00 and approximately $210,568.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoneySwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MoneySwap has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.
Stellar Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week (XLM)
Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Stellar has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $5.99 billion and $247.65 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Adshares Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (ADS)
TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000308 BTC. Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012829 BTC. Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC. Tezos...
