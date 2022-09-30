Read full article on original website
BillionHappiness (BHC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $125,857.00
BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One BillionHappiness coin can now be purchased for about $25.10 or 0.00128485 BTC on exchanges. BillionHappiness has a market cap of $1.08 million and $125,857.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Reaches $2.23 on Exchanges
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00011362 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $146,115.25 and approximately $17.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Fetch.ai (FET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.31 Million
Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $89.80 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.
Injective Protocol (INJ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.36 Million
Injective Protocol (INJ) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $152.80 million and $17.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.
Litecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $540.15 Million (LTC)
Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.91 billion and approximately $540.15 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $54.84 or 0.00274181 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.
TurtleCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TRTL)
TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $276,678.10 and $131,790.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.
Indexed Finance Trading Down 8.3% This Week (NDX)
Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $10,877.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.
Arqma Market Capitalization Tops $91,324.61 (ARQ)
Arqma (ARQ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $91,324.61 and approximately $71.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Poodl Token (POODL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10,995.00
Poodl Token (POODL) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Poodl Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poodl Token has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Poodl Token has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.
PooCoin (POOCOIN) Price Tops $0.30
PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, PooCoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One PooCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PooCoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Alchemist (MIST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $140,309.00
Alchemist (MIST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Alchemist has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $140,309.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemist has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Alchemist coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00010243 BTC on popular exchanges.
Microtuber Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (MCT)
Microtuber (MCT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Microtuber has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $28,631.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Microtuber coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Microtuber has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3,726.05
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against...
Zoo Token (ZOOT) Price Down 4.8% This Week
Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Zoo Token coin can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zoo Token has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zoo Token has a total market cap of $5,130,371.40 billion and approximately $8,483.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MoneySwap (MSWAP) 1-Day Volume Tops $210,568.00
MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. MoneySwap has a market cap of $689,400.00 and approximately $210,568.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoneySwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MoneySwap has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.
Uhive (HVE2) Trading Up 1.6% This Week
Uhive (HVE2) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Uhive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Uhive has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Uhive has a market capitalization of $30.24 million and $65,842.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
TRONPAD (TRONPAD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.40 Million
TRONPAD (TRONPAD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, TRONPAD has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One TRONPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRONPAD has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $15,335.00 worth of TRONPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Secured MoonRat Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,168.00 (SMRAT)
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against...
Altrucoin Price Up 0% Over Last Week (ALTRU)
Altrucoin (ALTRU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Altrucoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Altrucoin coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Altrucoin has a total market cap of $826,315.53 and $109,151.00 worth of Altrucoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
MegaCryptoPolis Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $932,078.08 (MEGA)
MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One MegaCryptoPolis coin can currently be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00020968 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MegaCryptoPolis has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. MegaCryptoPolis has a market capitalization of $932,078.08 and approximately $9,063.00 worth of MegaCryptoPolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
