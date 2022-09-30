ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portsmouth police searching for missing NH teen

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen walking away from Portsmouth High School around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 26. According to a Facebook post from Portsmouth police on Tuesday, Davyn Hanson, 15, is described as having brown eyes...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 284 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday through 8 a.m. Monday.
LACONIA, NH
NHPR

Give Back NH: The Friendly Kitchen

Give Back New Hampshire is a bi-weekly segment that spotlights New Hampshire nonprofit organizations. It airs every other Monday during Morning Edition. You can nominate a local nonprofit for Give Back NH by emailing us at giveback@nhpr.org. For this week's Give Back New Hampshire segment, NHPR's Emily Quirk took a...
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford Police Log

GILFORD — Police handled 125 service calls from last Thursday through Sunday. Two people were arrested.
GILFORD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laconia#Defiant#Native American#Winnipesaukee Muskrats
laconiadailysun.com

First forum on homelessness hears from voice of lived experience

LACONIA — Kathryn Hatzenbuhler shared her story of experiencing homelessness during the first of seven ward-wide community forums aimed at addressing the city's homelessness challenges. The Monday evening event saw a small but engaged crowd. "Prior to COVID-19, our city hovered in the area of 80 to 100 unsheltered...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Norman R. Daigle Jr., 58

GILMANTON --- Norman Richard Daigle Jr., 58, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends, on Monday, October 3, 2022. Norman was born on December 31,1963, in Lowell, Massachusetts, to Norman Richard Daigle Sr., and Pearl (Moreau) Daigle, as an only child.
GILMANTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Joel E. Bjork, 71

GILMANTON — Joel Edward Bjork, 71, of Gilmanton, passed away unexpectedly at home in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Born on September 5, 1951, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Joel was the son of the late Merle and Shirley (Silverness) Bjork.
GILMANTON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Vehicle Plummets Off NH I-95 Overpass Into River

EDITOR'S NOTE: This report was updated 10/2/22 with additional information and pictures. An SUV went off Interstate 95 early Saturday morning and into river below. The southbound vehicle went into the median, went airborne and landed on the passenger side between the overpasses in the Taylor River around 12:55 a.m., according to Hampton Fire Rescue and New Hampshire State Police. A female was removed from inside the heavily damaged vehicle and taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
HAMPTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Eileen K. Mills, 76

BRISTOL — Eileen K. Mills, 76, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Forestview Manor after a period of declining health. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of Martin and Maryann (Reynolds) Kennedy. The family moved to Queens, New York, where she was raised and graduated from John Adams High School. For many years she worked for Consolidated Laundries. She spent her summers with her sister Louise in Bristol. In 1979 she married Donald Mills and settled here. She worked as a secretary for Cargill Blake Construction and for Old Mill Property.
BRISTOL, NH
CBS Boston

New Hampshire driver plunges off bridge into water below

HAMPTON, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police said a woman's seatbelt saved her from serious injury after her car plunged off a bridge into the water below.It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 95 in Hampton.Police said a woman struck the Taylor River Bridge, went airborne and landed in the water.Responding troopers found a Honda Pilot heavily damaged and partially submerged in the Taylor River.The woman was not seriously hurt.Police said distracted driving and speed appear to have been factors in the crash.
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

NH Business: Checking in on New Hampshire's restaurants

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Restaurants across the country and struggling to combat inflation and a shortage of workers, and New Hampshire is no different. New Hampshire’s restaurants are operating with higher costs, fewer employees, and unpredictable supplies, so how are they getting by?. On the latest installment of NH...
ROCHESTER, NH
Q97.9

Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?

At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
DOVER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy