Portsmouth police searching for missing NH teen
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen walking away from Portsmouth High School around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 26. According to a Facebook post from Portsmouth police on Tuesday, Davyn Hanson, 15, is described as having brown eyes...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 284 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday through 8 a.m. Monday.
NHPR
Give Back NH: The Friendly Kitchen
Give Back New Hampshire is a bi-weekly segment that spotlights New Hampshire nonprofit organizations. It airs every other Monday during Morning Edition. You can nominate a local nonprofit for Give Back NH by emailing us at giveback@nhpr.org. For this week's Give Back New Hampshire segment, NHPR's Emily Quirk took a...
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 125 service calls from last Thursday through Sunday. Two people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
First forum on homelessness hears from voice of lived experience
LACONIA — Kathryn Hatzenbuhler shared her story of experiencing homelessness during the first of seven ward-wide community forums aimed at addressing the city's homelessness challenges. The Monday evening event saw a small but engaged crowd. "Prior to COVID-19, our city hovered in the area of 80 to 100 unsheltered...
laconiadailysun.com
Norman R. Daigle Jr., 58
GILMANTON --- Norman Richard Daigle Jr., 58, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends, on Monday, October 3, 2022. Norman was born on December 31,1963, in Lowell, Massachusetts, to Norman Richard Daigle Sr., and Pearl (Moreau) Daigle, as an only child.
Margarita Flights Are a Thing at This Epping, New Hampshire, Restaurant
Beer flights? They are quite common! Bloody Mary flights? It's like seeing a shooting star. They are rare, but they do exist. Now, MARGARITA FLIGHTS... that is something I have never seen before, until now! To say I am intrigued is an understatement. I am a proud member of the...
Investigators seek cause of fire at New Hampshire strip mall
NASHUA, N.H. — Investigators in the New Hampshire city of Nashua are trying to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a strip mall, the fire department said in a Saturday news release. The fire in the building on Amherst Street that contained a number of businesses...
laconiadailysun.com
Joel E. Bjork, 71
GILMANTON — Joel Edward Bjork, 71, of Gilmanton, passed away unexpectedly at home in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Born on September 5, 1951, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Joel was the son of the late Merle and Shirley (Silverness) Bjork.
NHPR
After Spotlight investigation into heart surgeon, N.H. lawmakers eye changes to medical board transparency
State lawmakers are considering changes to how New Hampshire's medical board holds physicians accountable, and what kinds of information about doctors' records it shares with the public, in the wake of a Boston Globe investigation into a former heart surgeon at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. The Globe’s investigation focused...
Vehicle Plummets Off NH I-95 Overpass Into River
EDITOR'S NOTE: This report was updated 10/2/22 with additional information and pictures. An SUV went off Interstate 95 early Saturday morning and into river below. The southbound vehicle went into the median, went airborne and landed on the passenger side between the overpasses in the Taylor River around 12:55 a.m., according to Hampton Fire Rescue and New Hampshire State Police. A female was removed from inside the heavily damaged vehicle and taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
WMUR.com
1 hurt when truck speeds into Londonderry CVS parking lot, crashes into car, pole, officials say
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A truck driver is recovering after a crash in Londonderry on Monday morning. Crews said a vehicle towing a trailer crossed the median into a CVS parking lot on Mammoth Road at around 10:45 a.m. According to a witness, the truck was speeding and swerving when...
laconiadailysun.com
Eileen K. Mills, 76
BRISTOL — Eileen K. Mills, 76, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Forestview Manor after a period of declining health. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of Martin and Maryann (Reynolds) Kennedy. The family moved to Queens, New York, where she was raised and graduated from John Adams High School. For many years she worked for Consolidated Laundries. She spent her summers with her sister Louise in Bristol. In 1979 she married Donald Mills and settled here. She worked as a secretary for Cargill Blake Construction and for Old Mill Property.
New Hampshire driver plunges off bridge into water below
HAMPTON, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police said a woman's seatbelt saved her from serious injury after her car plunged off a bridge into the water below.It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 95 in Hampton.Police said a woman struck the Taylor River Bridge, went airborne and landed in the water.Responding troopers found a Honda Pilot heavily damaged and partially submerged in the Taylor River.The woman was not seriously hurt.Police said distracted driving and speed appear to have been factors in the crash.
Ex-homeless shelter head of two Massachusetts locations sentenced to jail
A former executive director for a non-profit homeless shelter has been sentenced to jail in connection with stealing nearly $1.5 million, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
laconiadailysun.com
County commissioners back major pay increase for corrections officers
LACONIA — Officers who work at the understaffed Belknap County Corrections facility would receive a 25% increase in pay under a plan that has the backing of the county commissioners. The commissioners voted Monday in favor of the increase with the hope that higher pay will help the department...
WMUR.com
NH Business: Checking in on New Hampshire's restaurants
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Restaurants across the country and struggling to combat inflation and a shortage of workers, and New Hampshire is no different. New Hampshire’s restaurants are operating with higher costs, fewer employees, and unpredictable supplies, so how are they getting by?. On the latest installment of NH...
Are Deer Actually the Most Dangerous Animals in New Hampshire?
At approximately 5:15 a.m. on the way to work one morning, I came around a corner – at a reasonable, legal speed like I promised, Officer Aiden of the Dover PD! – and had to slam on my brakes when I encountered a family (gang?) of seven deer standing in the middle of the road, enjoying an early breakfast.
Hudson, N.H. police investigating dirt bike crash that killed one minor, hospitalized another
Hudson, New Hampshire police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one juvenile and injured another on Sunday afternoon. According to a statement from the Hudson Police Department, the two juveniles were riding a Kawasaki dirt bike on Wason Road when they collided with a Ford Ranger pick-up truck.
