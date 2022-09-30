Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenHot Springs, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A MurphyAsheville, NC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
Related
WYFF4.com
'Restaurant: Impossible' will film at two South Carolina restaurants this month
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The hit show 'Restaurant: Impossible' on theFood Network will be filming at two Upstate restaurants this month. "Restaurant: Impossible" is hosted by celebrity chef Robert Irvine. Irvine's challenge in each episode is to "save America's most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days." The...
luxury-houses.net
Showcasing a Classic Exterior that is Timeless with Meticulous Details, This Traditional Residence Lists for $7.49M in Asheville
The Residence in Asheville is on an exceptionally generous golf course lot offering extraordinary views of Mt Pisgah, now available for sale. This home located at 23 Eastwood Rd, Asheville, North Carolina; offering 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,570 square feet of living spaces. Call Marilyn Wright – Premier Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 828-279-3980) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Asheville.
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in America
Outside view of The Glass Treehouse in North CarolinaAirbnb. When Airbnb released its 2022 list of the most wait-listed properties in the country, it came as no surprise that the Glass Treehouse in Banner Elk, North Carolina ranked number one.
my40.tv
Hendersonville's little-known stories, architecture shared on guided history walks
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — People in Hendersonville took part in a guided history walk Sunday morning, Oct. 2 along Main Street. The walks only happen a couple times each year. Each person who walked got to learn about Hendersonville's history and architecture -- nearly 200 years of it. Hendersonville...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This is the mystery behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South Carolina
As we all know, the United States is a land of wide-open sky and amber waves of grain, but it's also a land of a million ghost stories, so today, we will learn about the mysterious story of one such place that was abandoned in this state.
ashevillemade.com
Made to Last: Grove Arcade’s Original Store Turns 20
Twenty years ago, Mountain Bizworks, a local nonprofit designed to promote entrepreneurship in the region, had a vision. “They wanted to provide an outlet for the artists and craftspeople of Western North Carolina where they could sell their creations,” says Melinda Knies, owner of Mountain Made, a retail shop in Asheville’s Grove Arcade. “This also involved helping them understand how to appeal to the public and how to price their goods.”
my40.tv
Veterinary Emergency Group opens pet ER on Hendersonville Road in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A pet ER opened Monday in Asheville to help furry friends in need. The Veterinary Emergency Group hospital offers 24/7 emergency care to a variety of animals, including dogs, cats, chickens, goats and more. Pet owners are allowed to stay with their animals throughout all...
WYFF4.com
Officials and locals share the secret behind Greenville's historic growth
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville has grown more than 16 percent in just the past decade, drawing in millions of visitors a year. According to Mayor Knox White, 70,000 people have moved to Greenville in the last ten years. He believes that growth stems from opportunity. "One...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Two SC cities make 'best foodie cities' list and Greenville isn't one of them
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the best foodies cities in the country, and Greenville isn't one of them. WalletHub compared over 180 of the largest cities across the U.S. through 29 metrics of affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita and craft breweries and wineries per capita.
FOX Carolina
World’s oldest living dog passes away at 22 years old
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County toy fox terrier that recently set a world record as the oldest living dog passed away on Monday. Pebbles died peacefully at home from natural causes - just 5 months shy of her 23rd birthday. FOX Carolina’s Zach Prelutsky sat down with...
my40.tv
It's like starting from square one, homeless say as more camps closed in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Last week, the city of Asheville gave notice to residents of several homeless camps along Interstate 240 that they needed to relocate as the city will be cleaning up the sites by Tuesday. The few who remained at the encampments on Monday said they were...
my40.tv
Use that Buncombe County library card for a ticket to adventure
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Public Libraries is expanding readers' experiences. The library system is giving card holders access to free passes for local museums and attractions. It’s called a ZOOM pass, and people can check them out with their library cards. ZOOM pass has added Team...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mountain Xpress
Development roundup: Asheville proposes changes to manufactured home rules
The public will be able to provide input on two conditional rezoning requests and one proposed zoning text amendment at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
my40.tv
Groundbreaking for $80 million industrial park scheduled for this week
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is set to break ground this week in Henderson County. The Blue Ridge Commerce Center groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 337 McMurray Road in Flat Rock. The Blue Ridge Commerce...
WLOS.com
Asheville murder suspect to be featured in nationwide report
WLOS — An Asheville murder suspect will be featured on Investigation Discovery this week. In Pursuit with John Walsh will feature fugitive Diontae Whitson in its next episode, titled “A Broken Bond,” airing on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, on Investigation Discovery and streaming the same day on discovery+.
my40.tv
St. James AME Church celebrates grand reopening after being closed several years
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local church is opening its doors once again. Saint James A.M.E. Church hosted a grand reopening service Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2 in downtown Asheville. The church closed its doors for several years due to COVID-19 and ongoing renovations. On Sunday, the church community celebrated...
The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.
The abandoned roller coaster the Red Devil Cliff Hanger.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look at how this once thriving amusement park that sat atop a mountain in North Carolina, came to a terrible end resulting to its closer in 2009. From Financial issues, to faulty and dangerous rides. With Roller coasters, to a real life western town that would take you back in time and away from the current world.
thevalleyecho.com
Black Mountain Home for Children's annual Fall Festival returns
An annual tradition is returning to the scenic campus of the Black Mountain Home for Children, Youth and Families, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, when the local nonprofit organization hosts its 2022 Fall Festival and Open House. Since 2005, this free event has provided a...
wspa.com
Police seek missing man last seen in West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen on September 30. Police said Tyler Nathaniel Grant, 25, was last seen around 8:50 a.m. on September 30 near State Street and Hanover Street in West Asheville.
Carol’s Hope Thrift Stores work to support children with cancer
Carol's Hope Thrift Stores working to directly support children with cancer and their families
Comments / 0