Columbia, MO

Georgia football surprisingly avoids a noon kickoff against Vandy

The football gods blessed Georgia football by not giving the Dawgs a noon kickoff for the Vanderbilt home game. After two of the first four games were at noon, Dawg fans were ready to riot because Sanford Stadium at night is far better than any other time of day. Now this kickoff for Vanderbilt isn’t a night game, but it will allow the fans to see Sanford Stadium light it up in the fourth quarter with darkness approaching.
ATHENS, GA
rockmnation.com

Beyond the Box Score: Hope?

Upfront, I did not watch this game live. And it’s not because of some moral stance I was taking in protest of Eli Drinkwitz’s management of this program or anything. It was because the game kicked off at 6:30p which is right in the middle of my kids’ nighttime routine of going to bed. I fully intended on grabbing a beer and scrubbing through the first quarter and a half, get caught up, and enjoy whatever beat down the Bulldogs would inevitably put on the Tigers.
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Making sense of Missouri’s near-upset of Georgia

Grades and self-inflicted gaffes dominate Missouri beat. Happy Monday, Tiger fans! Missouri is officially in Florida week, but we’ve still got some lingering links from Georgia. Let’s address those first, shall we?. In BK’s postgame takeaways, he noted a strange conflicted feeling he was having about this team,...
COLUMBIA, MO
kbia.org

Mid-Missouri's indigenous community are showing the state who they are

Columbia’s weekend-long Annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show showcases and celebrates skills and cultures of the state's heritage. The smell of food trucks filled the air as cast iron cauldrons, antique spinning wheels and reenactors dressed as pioneers covered the grounds at Nifong Park. Throughout the fair, people were...
COLUMBIA, MO
KICK AM 1530

Watch the Waltons Cast Celebrate 50 Years in Macon, Missouri

Many of us grew up watching The Waltons. 50 years after the show debuted on television, several cast members reunited for an event in Macon, Missouri this past weekend. Kyhill Girl on YouTube just shared a brief video showing several cast members of The Waltons who gathered in Macon, Missouri last Saturday. Here's her backstory from the YouTube share:
MACON, MO
lakeexpo.com

648 Black Hawk Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Welcome to your private Lake Estate that truly offers it all. The attention to detail is shown throughout every inch of this 7,200 square foot home with 5 beds and 5 baths. The expansive two story property is very spacious and you are greeted when you walk through the front door with the "wow" factor. Featuring elegance and glamour from the massive ceilings all the way to the floor. The floor to ceiling windows extending the whole lakeside offer tons of natural light to peak in and views from the comfort of inside. Inside you have an open concept perfect for entertaining, a beautiful oversized kitchen and screened in porch that leads out to the oversized upper deck or you can walk down the spiral stair case to the lower deck. The outdoor spaces do not stop there, enjoy a beautiful sunset or the fast pace action on the lake from your martini deck, or veranda. This property is something you simply cannot pass by and offers the elevated Lake Lifestyle, you'll never want to leave!
LAKE OZARK, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Treasures Await at Missouri’s Unclaimed Property Auction

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is bringing in the bucks. The event got underway yesterday (Monday) and continues on today (Tuesday) in Columbia. James Johnston, of northeast Missouri’s Madison, has been the auctioneer for more than 20 years. He says more than 23-hundred items are up...
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Familiar name in Columbia municipal government is now deputy city manager

A familiar name in Columbia and in local government is the new deputy city manager. Mike Griggs, who had been serving as acting deputy city manager since April, was sworn-in at Monday night’s council meeting. Mr. Griggs, a Hickman high school, graduate, earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from...
COLUMBIA, MO
WGAU

Arrest made in Athens weekend murder

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has announced an arrest in a murder that took place in Athens on Sunday afternoon. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Floyd Johnson, 62, of Athens, GA, for the October 2, 2022 murder that occurred on Fairview Street. Johnson is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

35 years later: Remembering the Athens murders of 1987

Many things come and go in the city of Athens. College students enter and leave, businesses open and close, but one thing that has stayed constant is the vast array of beautiful homes lining the busy streets. One of these beautiful homes is a faded yellow brick house with antique...
ATHENS, GA

