Officials face questions over the late evacuation order in Florida's Lee County
Officials in Lee County, Fla., issued mandatory evacuation orders only one day before Hurricane Ian hit land despite days of warnings beforehand. So did that decision contribute to the death toll? So far, we know at least 81 people died in Florida during the storm and its aftermath. And of those 42, more than half were in Lee County.
Rising temperatures leave Oregon schools grappling with excessive heat
At the beginning of September, temperatures recorded by teachers in one Portland middle school reached 100 degrees, with a heat index of 124 degrees. Another middle school hit 90 degrees, with a heat index of 106. At one Portland high school, it was 95 inside, with a heat index of 99.
Planned Parenthood mobile clinic will take abortion to red-state borders
With a growing number of patients in states that now prohibit abortion traveling for the procedure, Planned Parenthood says will soon open its first mobile abortion clinic in the country, in southern Illinois. "Our goal is to reduce the hundreds of miles that people are having to travel now in...
City Club of Eugene: Initiative 114: Does Oregon Need More Gun Control Laws?
Portland had a 144% increase in homicides from January 2019 to June 2021, and non-fatal shootings increased by 241% from January 2019 to December 2021. Last month, Oregon was shocked when a 20-year-old male used a AR15 type rifle to kill two shoppers in a Bend grocery store and then killed himself. This is the background for Oregonians when we consider in November whether to pass Initiative 114, a citizen-initiated ballot measure that will:
