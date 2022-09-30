ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

klcc.org

City Club of Eugene: Initiative 114: Does Oregon Need More Gun Control Laws?

Portland had a 144% increase in homicides from January 2019 to June 2021, and non-fatal shootings increased by 241% from January 2019 to December 2021. Last month, Oregon was shocked when a 20-year-old male used a AR15 type rifle to kill two shoppers in a Bend grocery store and then killed himself. This is the background for Oregonians when we consider in November whether to pass Initiative 114, a citizen-initiated ballot measure that will:
EUGENE, OR

