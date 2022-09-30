ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood Genetic Center Instructor Named to Mobile Lab Coalition Board

Greenwood, SC – Ashley LaVerdure, Operations Manager and Instructor for the Greenwood Genetic Center’s (GGC) Division of Education, has been selected to serve on the Board of Directors of the Mobile Laboratory Coalition. The Mobile Laboratory Coalition (MLC) is an international community of traveling STEM outreach programs. The...
GREENWOOD, SC
gsabusiness.com

Company to invest $18M with new Gaffney facility

A custom print and label company is establishing operations in Cherokee County with an $18 million investment. Sticker Mule will build a facility in Gaffney that is expected to create 50 new jobs, according to a news release from the Upstate SC Alliance. Located at Meadow Creek Industrial Park, Sticker...
GAFFNEY, SC
WYFF4.com

Two SC cities make 'best foodie cities' list and Greenville isn't one of them

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the best foodies cities in the country, and Greenville isn't one of them. WalletHub compared over 180 of the largest cities across the U.S. through 29 metrics of affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita and craft breweries and wineries per capita.
GREENVILLE, SC
nddist.com

ProSource Acquired by Private Equity Firm

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Blue Sea Capital LLC announced that it has acquired ProSource Supply from CID Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. ProSource provides plumbing supplies, luxury plumbing fixtures, lighting, and cabinet and door hardware to residential and commercial focused plumbers, builders, contractors, designers and homeowners. The company operates seven showroom locations across North and South Carolina.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Heavy rainfall coming down in parts of the Upstate as Ian moves through

GREENVILLE, S.C. — What was once Hurricane Ian is now bringing heavy rain to parts of South Carolina and the Upstate, and the effects will continue through the night. The hurricane made landfall in Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. Friday as a Category 1 storm and was downgraded at 5 p.m., with still-powerful winds clocked at 70 mph.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina man brought to tears by lottery win

PELZER, S.C. — There are many good ways to end this day, but few beat a fairly sizeable lottery jackpot. Fortunately, for one South Carolina man, he got to find out for himself - and was pretty choked up by the whole ordeal - and beating one in 1 million odds.
PELZER, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
