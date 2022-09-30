Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the mystery behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa RoseLandrum, SC
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Related
gsabizwire.com
Greenwood Genetic Center Instructor Named to Mobile Lab Coalition Board
Greenwood, SC – Ashley LaVerdure, Operations Manager and Instructor for the Greenwood Genetic Center’s (GGC) Division of Education, has been selected to serve on the Board of Directors of the Mobile Laboratory Coalition. The Mobile Laboratory Coalition (MLC) is an international community of traveling STEM outreach programs. The...
ESPN host: 'Clemson is going to be a problem'
Clemson got some love from ESPN's College Football Final after the 30-20 win over NC State Saturday night in Death Valley. Joey Galloway talked about how the Tigers responded to the Wake Forest game (...)
WYFF4.com
University responds to reports of employee's alleged association with white supremacist groups
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman University is responding to reports of a faculty member allegedly participating in the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Furman's President Elizabeth Davis said the faculty member is also accused of allegedly being associated with other organizations that are connected with white supremacist groups.
gsabusiness.com
Company to invest $18M with new Gaffney facility
A custom print and label company is establishing operations in Cherokee County with an $18 million investment. Sticker Mule will build a facility in Gaffney that is expected to create 50 new jobs, according to a news release from the Upstate SC Alliance. Located at Meadow Creek Industrial Park, Sticker...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Swinney gives update on Bresee after 'really scary' medical situation
Clemson was without starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee in Saturday night’s top-10 matchup against NC State at Death Valley. The redshirt sophomore missed his second game in the past three due to (...)
WYFF4.com
Two SC cities make 'best foodie cities' list and Greenville isn't one of them
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the best foodies cities in the country, and Greenville isn't one of them. WalletHub compared over 180 of the largest cities across the U.S. through 29 metrics of affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita and craft breweries and wineries per capita.
This is the mystery behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South Carolina
As we all know, the United States is a land of wide-open sky and amber waves of grain, but it's also a land of a million ghost stories, so today, we will learn about the mysterious story of one such place that was abandoned in this state.
nddist.com
ProSource Acquired by Private Equity Firm
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Blue Sea Capital LLC announced that it has acquired ProSource Supply from CID Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. ProSource provides plumbing supplies, luxury plumbing fixtures, lighting, and cabinet and door hardware to residential and commercial focused plumbers, builders, contractors, designers and homeowners. The company operates seven showroom locations across North and South Carolina.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Laurens high school students to earn drone pilot’s licenses through new class
Laurens District 55 High School partnered with the company AI Nautics to host the Drone Flight Academy course. The class meets once a week for a semester. They learn about different rules and regulations that drone pilots must follow, and they test out several commercial drones.
WYFF4.com
Heavy rainfall coming down in parts of the Upstate as Ian moves through
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What was once Hurricane Ian is now bringing heavy rain to parts of South Carolina and the Upstate, and the effects will continue through the night. The hurricane made landfall in Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. Friday as a Category 1 storm and was downgraded at 5 p.m., with still-powerful winds clocked at 70 mph.
Man killed in overturned 18-wheeler crash in South Carolina
A man was killed Sunday evening after his 18-wheeler overturned in Oconee County.
FOX Carolina
Upstate police chief sworn in as president of SC Police Chiefs Association
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department announced that Police Chief Jim Stewart was sworn in as the new president of the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association on Saturday. The department congratulated Stewart with a Facebook post showing photos from the ceremony.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
What’s next for former adult club near I-385 in Greenville County?
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We now know more about what is next for a building near Interstate 385 that was once the site of more than one controversial adult club. Hope Church confirmed they are under contract in the due diligence period for the property at 805 Frontage...
Carol’s Hope Thrift Stores work to support children with cancer
Carol's Hope Thrift Stores working to directly support children with cancer and their families
BMW celebrates two historic milestones in the Upstate
BMW Group Spartanburg is marking two historic milestones, as big part of the Upstate’s industrial and economic landscape. The six-millionth BMW rolled off the assembly line Friday and into the history of the Spartanburg County plant.
WLTX.com
South Carolina man brought to tears by lottery win
PELZER, S.C. — There are many good ways to end this day, but few beat a fairly sizeable lottery jackpot. Fortunately, for one South Carolina man, he got to find out for himself - and was pretty choked up by the whole ordeal - and beating one in 1 million odds.
FOX Carolina
Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.
WJCL
Evidence leads to capture of South Carolina man for stealing motorcycle, driving it into lake
TOWNVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A man is facing charges after authorities say he drove a stolen motorcycle into Lake Hartwell. On August 17, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public's help identifying a person who led deputies on a pursuit in the Timberlake One area near Townville.
The Ghost Of Willie Earle And The Haunting Of Pickens County Museum
There is a ghost roaming the halls of Pickens County Museum in South Carolina and his name is Willie Earle. The post The Ghost Of Willie Earle And The Haunting Of Pickens County Museum appeared first on NewsOne.
Comments / 0