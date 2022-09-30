Read full article on original website
Lake Of The Ozarks Fall Harbor Hop This Weekend! Here's What To Know
The weather's cooling, fall sports are under way, and for better or worse, it's about time for most boaters to say farewell to boating season. But not before Fall Harbor Hop, set for this weekend at Lake of the Ozarks. The annual event in early October gives boaters who haven't...
Big Bass Bash! Lake Of The Ozarks Man Lands A $100K Fish On A Brand-New Lure
Kevin Grace, this year’s winner of the Big Bass Bash, weighed in his winning fish just 10 minutes before the last timeslot on Saturday closed. But it wasn’t an accident that brought him down to the wire, rather it was his strategy to keep fishing as long as possible.
Boat Collision On The Lake Sends One To The Hosptial
Two boats collided on The Lake in Camden County Friday and one of the two operators was seriously injured. The State Water Patrol report says it happened at the 18 mile marker in the Main Channel at around 3:40 PM. A 2001 Ranger Bass Boat was crossing the channel and...
Get your scuba gear ready for…Missouri? (LISTEN)
Imagine exploring a hole in Missouri covered in water that is as big as the Houston Astrodome? Become a deep earth explorer right here in Missouri. Grab your friends (and your scuba gear) and head to Bonne Terre Mine, the world’s largest fresh water dive resort. Water conditions remain constant with over 100 foot visibility. If diving is not your thing, you can take the dry tour or hop in a boat.
Controversial Lake Ozark Music Festival organized by convicted fraudster
ELDON — The Lake Ozark Music Festival, originally set to take place this month, has faced a social media backlash over an alleged lack of refunds since its cancellation in July. A KRCG 13 investigation found the festival's purported organizer has a criminal history of fraudulence. In the cancellation...
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
Oktoberfest Art & Craft Show | Lee’s Summit, MO
Shop local and shop handmade in air-conditioned comfort at the Pavilion at John Knox Village in Lee’s Summit. Admission is free and the facility is clean and comfortable. Over 100 booths filled with items that are mostly one-of-a-kind. There are many new vendors, and the facility is full, so there will be plenty of fresh items for you to enjoy.
Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam
Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
Missouri has thousands of caves and caverns to explore. Here's where to start
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Missouri's unofficial sobriquet is the Show-Me State, but it begs a certain question. Allow us to suggest this answer: “Show me some caves!” Also known as the cave state, Missouri boasts nearly 7,500 caverns. That’s more than Arkansas, with 2,000 caves, but less than Tennessee, which has 10,000 caves — the most in the United States.
Firefighters battled large fire at resort on Table Rock Lake
Meteorologist Nick Kelly has your latest forecast which includes a slow warming trend through the rest of the weekend and another fall blast late next week. We're also still looking for any signs of incoming rain chances.
Midway USA hopes to break ground on two-story office building by year’s end
One of Boone County’s largest employers hopes to break ground by December on a new 130,000 square foot office building. It would be located on MidwayUSA’s new campus at 40 and Route J in the Rocheport area. MidwayUSA founder Larry Potterfield says the project has been tied up...
Major Apartment Complex: Osage Beach To Hold Public Hearing Before Final Vote On Thursday
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — The City of Osage Beach will hold a public hearing on Thursday, before taking a final vote on the incentive package for a large planned apartment complex on Nichols Road. The Preserve at Sycamore Creek would be a 268-unit apartment complex, built by Tegethoff Development...
Treasures Await at Missouri’s Unclaimed Property Auction
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is bringing in the bucks. The event got underway yesterday (Monday) and continues on today (Tuesday) in Columbia. James Johnston, of northeast Missouri’s Madison, has been the auctioneer for more than 20 years. He says more than 23-hundred items are up...
Southeast Missouri family surviving after direct hit from hurricane in Florida
ENGLEWOOD, Fl. (KFVS) - A family from the Heartland is surviving after a direct hit from Hurricane Ian last week. Lizzi Scott and her mother Kim moved to Englewood, Florida, along the western coast of Florida. They endured 150 mph winds during the major storm which devastated much of the...
New restaurant celebrates their Grand Opening this weekend
Kennewick Wash. — A new restaurant is celebrating their grand opening this weekend. Located just off of Columbia Center Boulevard, El-Compadre and Crepe-Haus is a place where you can treat both your sweet and spicy side. The owners are hoping to create a unique experience everyone can enjoy. Of...
